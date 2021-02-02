Community Crisis: Power Plus® Productions Partners with Feeding San Diego to Serve Workers of the COVID Ravaged Hospitality and Live Event Communities

Lane Rickard, President and Owner of Power Plus Productions, approached Feeding San Diego out of concern for the community that he has worked with over the past 30+ years, producing live events at local venues and hotels. "I know that many businesses are struggling right now, but I feel little attention has been given to the impact on our industries. We rely completely on people gathering together for events, and that abruptly ended once lockdowns began. Events will return without question, but the timeline remains uncertain. Meanwhile the thousands of people who work behind the scenes to make events and hospitality possible are in desperate need as benefits begin to expire. Beyond that, many are gig workers that don't qualify for traditional assistance," said Lane. "We need to draw attention to the needs of this community of workers, their jobs won't be coming back in the same way others will."

On Monday, Feb. 1, through contributions made by Power Plus Productions, Feeding San Diego held a free distribution of approximately 50 lbs. worth of dry goods and fresh produce for each registered hospitality worker who have been laid off or furloughed. In addition, they received valuable resources on how to access other Feeding San Diego distributions close to their home and information about CalFresh, and how to apply.

If you are in the San Diego area and in need of help visit: feedingsandiego.org/get-help/ to see what kind of assistance is available to you.

