Community Environmental Legal Defense Fund Focusing on Weekly Champions

MERCERSBURG, Pa., Nov. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Environmental Legal Defense Fund is focusing weekly on champions who are advancing local ordinances to legalize Community Rights in the face of state preemption and to amend state constitutions. They are defending democracy against corporate profit demands in courts. And they are advocating Rights of Nature around the globe.

Week 1: Nov. 26-30 New Hampshire

Opening the Dam – Nearly a dozen local communities adopted local bills of rights over the past decade. They're working toward a state constitutional amendment giving all communities the same authority.

Monica's Story: We Don't Want Any of the Harm – In Newmarket, "ground-zero" for two pediatric cancer clusters, a mother urges town council to pass a local bill of rights protecting water.

Week 2: Dec. 3-7 Pacific Northwest

Pod in Peril: A Comprehensive Cure – The journey of Orca J-50, carrying her dead calf, captured the world's sympathy and prompted efforts to protect the Salish Sea pod. Legalizing Rights of Nature promises a cure.

Easement in Eden – One person CAN make a difference. We highlight a champion who took landmark action preserving a portion of Kauai's paradise in perpetuity.

paradise in perpetuity. Banishing the Fog – Forty-five years after publication of "A Bitter Fog," Carol Van Strum helps enact an aerial spray ban in her Oregon home county.

Week 3: Dec 10-14 Ohio

BOR vs BOE – Communities qualified their bills of rights initiatives, but were stricken from the ballot. They're not giving up on legalizing local democracy.

Dr. Ray: The Heart of a Champion – Dr. Ray Beiersdorfer was the heart of the Youngstown community's multi-year effort to bring local bills of rights to a vote. The seeds he planted are growing.

was the heart of the community's multi-year effort to bring local bills of rights to a vote. The seeds he planted are growing. Growing Roots and Rights – Ohio Community Rights Conference, held this fall, brought together seemingly disparate groups who learned, in Maya Angelou's words, "We are more alike, my friend, than we are unalike."

Week 4: Dec. 17-21 Pennsylvania

The "Right" to Profit – Grant Township is being punished by the courts and the state for daring to say "no" to injection wells.

is being punished by the courts and the state for daring to say "no" to injection wells. Profaning the Sacred – A religious community grows into an activist community as they fight to halt a pipeline.

Circling Back – Todd Township is halting a factory farm. As the effort toward constitutionalizing local democracy begins in Pennsylvania , Keystone State legislators are connecting with their New Hampshire counterparts.

Each of these stories will be posted on our website, celdf.org, and may be republished.

