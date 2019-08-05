Community Financial Accepting Summer of Sharing Nominations

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Financial Credit Union is proud to announce their 9th annual Summer of Sharing. During the summer, Community Financial will donate $1,000 a day for 60 days to local charities or community groups nominated via SummerOfSharing.org. In total, Community Financial will donate $60,000 this summer to local organizations.

Summer of Sharing donations will take place Monday through Friday through August 30, 2019. Members of the community are invited to visit SummerOfSharing.org and share their story explaining how their favorite nonprofit helps the community it serves. The nominations will stay live on the site for others to learn how these organizations are making a difference.

One of the 2019 recipients is Camp Casey. Camp Casey provides horseback riding programs for children with cancer or rare blood disorders. A horse comes to the child's doorstep during a Horsey House Call. Camp Casey also operates campout events for the entire family and one day activities for families fighting disease together.

"We are beyond grateful to you for all you are doing to help local children with cancer. Your gift, through Summer of Sharing, will help us bring our unique and powerful program to so many worthy families. Thank you for believing in what we do!" said Molly Reeser, Camp Casey Executive Director.

Community Financial is dedicated to helping build stronger communities. Summer of Sharing is just one of the ways Community Financial aims to achieve that task.

"Community Financial has been enhancing the lives of our members and our communities for over 65 years," said CEO Bill Lawton. "The word "community" is not only in our name, but it is the core of what we do. We know that Community Financial would not exist without our members and the communities in which they live."

Community Financial will announce the winning recipients on www.SummerOfSharing.org. Community Financial has donated over $425,000 through its Summer of Sharing program since 2011.

