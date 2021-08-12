Community Gaming and Moonton partner for LatAm launch of "Dawn of Heroes" esports series

SANTA CRUZ, Bolivia, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Esports platform Community Gaming and video game developer and publisher Moonton Technology Co., Ltd announced the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang "Dawn of Heroes" Series. Their partnership consists of twelve tournaments in the span of six months set to start at the end of August of 2021, uniting Community Gaming's industry-leading innovations with one of the most iconic and widely known mobile titles worldwide.

Dawn of Heroes presents players in Latin America with two tournaments every month, one for the Northern LatAm region and another one for the Southern LatAm region, according to the game's server layout. The series aims to provide players with a recurring competitive space, casting light on existing and upcoming talents.

"Both companies have joined synergies on a common goal: growing the landscape of competitive esports in Latin America," said Bryan Mier, Community Gaming's Regional Manager and Business Development for LatAm. "The Partnership perfectly combines our commitment to promoting esports spaces worldwide and the popularity and acceptance of a title such as Mobile Legends: Bang Bang. We look forward to the exciting opportunities this partnership will bring to prospective talents in the region."

Each tournament of the MLBB Series will be hosted in the Community Gaming platform, is free to enter, and will be played under a single elimination format to allow for recurring monthly iterations. Players' rewards are set on Diamonds, MLBB's in-game currency, to foster teams' engagement with the game.

The Series announcement synchronized its arrival with the MLBB's Regional Major Series for LatAm, LATAM Championship, a Qualifier Series for MLBB's World Series. Scheduling conflicts and forecasted adjustments are set in place to accommodate the delivery of both events.

The Major Series and the Dawn of Heroes Series are set to start their activities in mid-August. With separate events, Moonton has secured a successful second half of 2021 for the growth and strengthening of its competitive landscape in Latin America.

To know more about the Dawn of Heroes Series, visit https://communitygaming.io/dawn-of-heroes-mlbb .



About Moonton Technology

Moonton Technology Co., Ltd Specializes in R&D and worldwide distribution of games, aiming to provide the best mobile game experiences to players around the globe. It's signature game, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, is a world renowned title, with over 1 billion installs and 100 million monthly active users globally.

About Community Gaming

Community Gaming is a New York based company, is the all-in-one platform offering esports infrastructure to all key stakeholders in the industry. Through its seamless UX and highly scalable payment technology, the platform equips players, organizers, and game developers with the tools they need to simply create, facilitate, and participate in esports tournaments. It's most recent funding round has allowed Community Gaming to work in its expansion to Latin America and Southern Asia. You can find out more about Community Gaming at the website www.communitygaming.io



