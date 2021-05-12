Community Health Care accredited as Foster Care Center of Excellence

TACOMA, Wash., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Health Care's Foster Adoption Clinic has been designated as a Foster Care Center of Excellence by Coordinated Care , the managed care provider for the Apple Health Foster Care program. The clinic received this accreditation due to its exemplary processes and medical services that provide specialized care for children in the child welfare system.

Centers of Excellence are recognized as multidisciplinary medical centers where youth in the child welfare system receive coordinated healthcare services. To qualify as a Center of Excellence, a healthcare provider must meet more than 50 criteria proving its ability to provide a higher standard of care and access to resources for children who suffer from trauma. The clinic staff also conducts annual staff training in trauma-informed care.

"The nature of foster care and adoption is that broken relationships got you to this place, so we focus on resiliency and building relationships to help give patients a healthy future," said Desiree White, ARNP and director of the Foster Adoption Clinic. "There is this common thread of trauma that ties the foster and adoption families together, and by acknowledging that thread we can care for whole family in a unique way."

As a Center of Excellence, Community Health Care's Foster Adoption Clinic will be an entry point for healthcare for the entire family touched by foster care, kinship care and adoption, providing:

Sensory friendly, trauma-minimizing exam room

Initial health exams within 72 hours

Well child checks within 30 days of entering care

Behavioral health services

Dental Services

Referrals to specialists

Prescriptions, Lab tests and x-rays

By collaborating with more than 30 community partners and state-level child welfare agencies in Pierce, King and surrounding counties, the clinic has been able to reach traditionally underserved populations that have touchpoints in the child welfare system, such as homeless youth and those in group homes, unaccompanied minors, pregnant teens in foster care, and foster alumni who have "aged out" of the system.

"The community is really rallying around these caregivers and forming a safety net," said Nathan LaChine, Founder of Evergreen Caregiver Support. "This clinic is becoming a community cornerstone in that way, and the partnerships being formed reflect a holistic approach to care for the kids and families. Seeing the synergy that is starting to develop in the community around this clinic is amazing."

Centers of Excellence can also refer youth to Coordinated Care for additional support. In 2016, the Washington State Health Care Authority named Coordinated Care as the sole health plan responsible for managing the healthcare of the state's approximately 24,000 youth involved in the child welfare system including foster care, adoption support and alumni of foster care.

"Coordinated Care is pleased to recognize Community Health Care's Foster Adoption Clinic as a Center of Excellence," said Beth Johnson, President and CEO of Coordinated Care. "They are setting the bar high for what a trauma informed approach looks like in healthcare. We are excited to see how their innovative approaches like utilizing a family room help youth and families involved with child welfare thrive."

