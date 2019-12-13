COMMUNITY HEALTH INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Community Health Systems, Inc. - CYH

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH).

On February 27, 2018, the Company announced fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial results, revealing that its previously reported contractual allowances and bad debt provision was understated by $591 million causing a 16.7% decrease to net operating revenues compared to the previous year. Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Community Health's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Community Health's shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Community Health shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-cyh/ to learn more.

