Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Announces New Board Member

"On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, we are pleased to welcome Beth to our Boards," said James G. Pierne, Chairman of the Board for both entities. "Her business acumen and strong leadership skills will add tremendous value."

Ms. Dellaposta has a long history of community service and has been a member of the Hagerstown Rotary for 28 years. She also serves on the Board of Directors for Girls, Inc.

President and Chief Executive Officer Robert E. (BJ) Goetz, Jr. commented, "Beth's knowledge of our market area, combined with her financial background, makes her a great addition to our Boards. I look forward to the experience and energy she brings."

"I am excited to join the team at CMHF as a director," stated Beth Dellaposta. "I look forward to working with my fellow directors and company management to continue advancing the strategic vision of the Company and its goal of providing strong financial support to the communities it serves."

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. is the parent company for its wholly owned subsidiaries Middletown Valley Bank and Millennium Financial Group, Inc (Mlend). Middletown Valley Bank is a full-service commercial and retail bank with seven locations in Frederick County and Washington County, Maryland, as well as a loan production office in Garrett County, Maryland. For more information, visit http://www.mvbbank.com/ .

Mlend is a full-service mortgage lender headquartered in Middletown, Maryland with locations in Crofton and Oakland, Maryland. For more information visit http://mlend.com/ .

