Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Reports Earnings for the Second Quarter of 2022

MIDDLETOWN, Md., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. ("the Company") (OTC PK: CMHF), the parent company of Middletown Valley Bank ("MVB" or the "Bank"), announced today that for the six months ended June 30, 2022 the Company earned net income of $3.89 million or $1.73 per share, an increase of $1.39 million or 55.6% compared to net income of $2.50 million or $1.11 per share for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Second quarter 2022 net income was $2.07 million or $0.92 per share, an increase of $250 thousand compared to first quarter 2022 net income of $1.82 million and an increase of $1.18 million compared to $892 thousand for the second quarter of 2021.

The Company continued its controlled growth strategy during the second quarter which resulted in an ending balance sheet of $872.6 million in total assets as of June 30, 2022, up $27.0 million for the second quarter and up $54.7 million from December 31, 2021. Deposit growth of $20.6 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $54.1 million on a year-to-date basis has funded the overall growth in the balance sheet. The deposit growth includes $10 million in brokered deposits, which were added late in the second quarter of 2022. The deposit growth, as noted, has also funded robust loan growth over the same period. Loan balances were $692.8 million as of June 30, 2022, up $48.9 million from March 31, 2022 balances and up $82.3 million for the year. As of June 30, 2022, all loan balances under the Paycheck Protection Program ($13.3 million outstanding at December 31, 2021 and $3.6 million outstanding as of March 31, 2022) have been forgiven and remaining balances paid to zero. Excluding the PPP balances as noted above, core loan growth for the second quarter of 2022 was $52.5 million and $95.6 million year-to-date for 2022. The strong loan growth has increased the earning asset base resulting in net interest income of $6.93 million for the second quarter of 2022, up $518 thousand compared to $6.41 million for the first quarter of 2022 and up $984 thousand compared to the second quarter of 2021. To support the loan growth as noted above, the Bank added $217 thousand to the loan loss provision for the quarter, up from $10 thousand in the first quarter of 2022. The additional provision brings the allowance for loan losses to total loans ratio to a level of 1.03% as of June 30, 2022, up slightly from 1.01% as of March 31, 2022. Operating expenses increased by approximately 4.6% during the second quarter compared to the first quarter of 2022 as the Company continues to invest in employee assets, training and technology in support of the balance sheet growth. In summary, strong earning asset growth, controlled funding costs and controlled operating expenses led to overall net income for the first six months of 2022 of $3.89 million, which represents the highest first half earnings in the history of the Company.

Subsequent Events:

As of December 31, 2021, the Bank converted from the Community Bank Leverage Ratio (CBLR) for regulatory capital reporting to the Basel III Risk Weighted Capital guidelines. Upon further evaluation, management has determined that a portion of the first lien residential mortgage portfolio, which had been risk weighted at 100% for the December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2022, reporting periods, were eligible for 50% weighting under Basel III guidelines. The adjustment will have a favorable impact on the Risk Based Capital position at the Bank. Amended Call Reports will be filed for December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2022, to update the capital schedules. All current financial reports as of June 30, 2022, and future financial reports reflecting historical data will reflect the change.

Quarterly Highlights – 2Q22 vs 1Q22

Tangible book value per share increased by $0.73 or 3.3% to $22.67 per share at June 30, 2022 , from $21.94 at March 31, 2022 . The tangible book value increase was due to earnings of $2.07 million along with minimal adjustments to accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) for the second quarter.

or 3.3% to per share at , from at . The tangible book value increase was due to earnings of along with minimal adjustments to accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) for the second quarter. Cash balances decreased on a linked-quarter basis by 55.4% or $19.2 million . The decrease in cash balances was due to the strong loan growth in the second quarter totaling $48.9 million .

. The decrease in cash balances was due to the strong loan growth in the second quarter totaling . Gross loans increased by $48.9 million or 7.6% at June 30, 2022 compared to March 31, 2022 . PPP loan forgiveness was completed during the second quarter and generated interest and fee income of $96 thousand during the second quarter of 2022 compared to $320 thousand for the first quarter of 2022.

or 7.6% at compared to . PPP loan forgiveness was completed during the second quarter and generated interest and fee income of during the second quarter of 2022 compared to for the first quarter of 2022. Overall deposits grew $20.6 million , or 2.7%, during the second quarter of 2022. Non-interest-bearing deposits grew $7.1 million and interest-bearing deposits grew $13.5 million . While short-term interest rates in the market increased dramatically during the second quarter, the Bank's cost of interest-bearing deposits for the second quarter increased by only 3 basis points to 0.31% compared to the first quarter of 2022 at 0.28%. The increase was due mainly to an increase in rate on a small portion of the money market accounts, which are indexed to short-term treasury rates.

, or 2.7%, during the second quarter of 2022. Non-interest-bearing deposits grew and interest-bearing deposits grew . While short-term interest rates in the market increased dramatically during the second quarter, the Bank's cost of interest-bearing deposits for the second quarter increased by only 3 basis points to 0.31% compared to the first quarter of 2022 at 0.28%. The increase was due mainly to an increase in rate on a small portion of the money market accounts, which are indexed to short-term treasury rates. Strong loan growth and controlled funding costs led to an increase in the Bank's net interest margin of 10 basis points to 3.45% in the second quarter of 2022 from 3.35% in the first quarter of 2022.

The allowance for loan losses to total loans ratio was 1.03% at June 30, 2022 , an increase of 2 basis points from 1.01% at March 31, 2022 . The increase in the allowance for loan losses to total loans coincides with the additional provision for loan losses of $217 thousand in the second quarter compared to $10 thousand for the first quarter of 2022.

Quarterly Highlights – 2Q22 vs 2Q21

Tangible book value per share of $22.67 at June 30, 2022 decreased by $0.82 or 3.5% from $23.49 at June 30, 2021 . The tangible book value decrease was due to an increase in the accumulated other comprehensive loss of $8.95 million at June 30, 2022 , from a gain of $54 thousand at June 30, 2021 .

at decreased by or 3.5% from at . The tangible book value decrease was due to an increase in the accumulated other comprehensive loss of at , from a gain of at . Net loans of $685.7 million as of June 30, 2022 were up $121.6 million or 21.6% compared to June 30, 2021 , which includes PPP loan forgiveness of $31.6 million during the time period. Excluding PPP loans, core loan growth on a year-over-year basis was $153.2 million or 28.7%.

as of were up or 21.6% compared to , which includes PPP loan forgiveness of during the time period. Excluding PPP loans, core loan growth on a year-over-year basis was or 28.7%. Deposits grew $139.9 million or 21.5% during the 12 months ended June 30, 2022 . The majority of the growth was in demand deposits ( $60.9 million ), low-cost money market deposits ( $49.7 million ), and savings deposits ( $12.4 million ).

or 21.5% during the 12 months ended . The majority of the growth was in demand deposits ( ), low-cost money market deposits ( ), and savings deposits ( ). For the three months ended June 30, 2022 , the Bank's overall cost of funds increased to 0.20% from 0.19% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 . This increase resulted from increased money market rates, additional borrowings and brokered deposit purchases during the second quarter of 2022.

, the Bank's overall cost of funds increased to 0.20% from 0.19% for the three months ended . This increase resulted from increased money market rates, additional borrowings and brokered deposit purchases during the second quarter of 2022. The loan loss provision for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was $217 thousand compared to $1.43 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 . The second quarter of 2021 included increased provision expense associated with an isolated Covid related charge-off.

was compared to for the quarter ended . The second quarter of 2021 included increased provision expense associated with an isolated Covid related charge-off. Non-interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 decreased by $430 thousand or 24.7% compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021 . The mortgage activity and secondary sales income decrease of $436 thousand accounted for the majority of the decrease.

decreased by or 24.7% compared to the quarter ended . The mortgage activity and secondary sales income decrease of accounted for the majority of the decrease. Non-interest expense during the quarter ended June 30, 2022 increased by $326 thousand compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021 . The increase was directly related to the growth of the balance sheet (19%) as staffing has increased to support such growth. Salary and benefits expense during the second quarter of 2022 increased 6.5%. Operating expenses in the second quarter of 2022 also included increased occupancy and equipment expense related to the opening of a new branch in Franklin County, PA in May 2021 to expand our market area.

Dividend

A dividend of $0.04 per share was declared by the Board of Directors on July 15, 2022, for stockholders of record as of July 29, 2022, and payable on August 5, 2022.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc.

Robert E. (BJ) Goetz, Jr.

President & Chief Executive Officer

301-371-3055

























Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands)





























June, 30

March, 31

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,





2022

2021

2021

2021

2021





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)























Assets



















Cash and due from banks $ 15,495 $ 34,704 $ 41,255 $ 55,559 $ 49,830

Total cash and cash equivalents

15,495

34,704

41,255

55,559

49,830























Securities available-for-sale, at fair value

36,923

143,435

144,019

130,431

86,343 Securities held to maturity

105,693

-

-

-

-

Total securities

142,616

143,435

144,019

130,431

86,343 Equity securities, at cost

594

406

338

338

338























Loans

692,811

643,878

610,502

570,727

569,877 Less allowance for loan loss

7,098

6,493

6,500

6,072

5,812

Loans, net

685,713

637,385

604,002

564,655

564,065























Loans held for sale

2,730

4,044

5,423

7,963

8,008 Premises and equipment, net

6,529

6,674

6,771

6,858

7,025 Right-of-use assets

2,085

2,191

2,301

2,417

2,533 Accrued interest receivable

2,264

2,067

1,971

1,738

1,746 Deferred tax assets

4,917

4,916

2,141

2,007

1,873 Bank-owned life insurance

6,476

6,484

6,475

6,443

6,393 Goodwill

1,657

1,657

1,657

1,657

1,657 Intangible assets

-

-

1

3

5 Other Assets

1,487

1,598

1,556

1,714

1,588

Total Assets $ 872,563 $ 845,561 $ 817,910 $ 781,783 $ 731,404























Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











































Liabilities



















Deposits:



















Non-interest-bearing demand $ 294,685 $ 287,579 $ 272,400 $ 254,057 $ 233,757 Interest-bearing

496,127

482,651

464,285

444,489

417,157

Total Deposits

790,812

770,230

736,685

698,546

650,914























Federal home loan bank advances

5,000

-

-

-

- Subordinated debt, net

14,798

14,776

14,753

14,731

14,708 Other borrowings

-

-

1,887

2,629

4,015 Lease liabilities

2,155

2,260

2,368

2,480

2,591 Accrued interest payable

176

397

190

409

206 Other liabilities

6,932

6,838

5,072

7,100

4,416

Total Liabilities

819,873

794,501

760,955

725,895

676,850























Stockholders' Equity



















Common stock

23

23

23

23

23 Additional paid in capital

28,566

28,552

28,537

28,523

28,523 Retained earnings

32,999

31,019

29,288

28,121

25,954 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(8,898)

(8,534)

(893)

(779)

54

Total Stockholders' Equity

52,690

51,060

56,955

55,888

54,554

























Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 872,563 $ 845,561 $ 817,910 $ 781,783 $ 731,404

























Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30,

March 31,

June 30

June 30,

June 30,





2022

2022

2021

2022

2021























Interest Income





















Loans, including fees $ 6,840,541 $ 6,362,459 $ 6,328,253 $ 13,203,000 $ 12,834,724

Securities

704,665

642,529

347,943

1,347,194

651,618

Fed funds sold and other

17,832

14,506

5,115

32,338

13,825

Total interest income

7,563,038

7,019,494

6,681,311

14,582,532

13,500,167























Interest Expense





















Deposits

351,887

333,979

442,650

685,866

943,669

Borrowed funds

16,173

-

-

16,173

947

Subordinated debt

238,049

238,049

238,049

476,098

476,098

Other Interest Expense

23,874

32,734

51,071

56,608

122,500

Total interest expense

629,983

604,762

731,770

1,234,745

1,543,214























Net interest income

6,933,055

6,414,732

5,949,541

13,347,787

11,956,953 Provision for loan losses

217,425

10,133

1,432,697

227,558

2,898,678 Net interest income after provision for loan losses

6,715,630

6,404,599

4,516,844

13,120,229

9,058,275























Non-interest income





















Service charges on deposits

196,519

158,091

181,006

354,610

374,835

Earnings bank owned life insurance

(16,784)

1,018

45,307

(15,766)

96,997

Gain sale of fixed assets

16,508

-

-

16,508

1,500

Gain sale of securities

-

-

-

-

196,091

Mortgage loan income activity

878,041

781,826

1,313,885

1,659,867

2,774,085

Other non-interest income

236,352

263,541

200,732

499,893

373,906

Total non-interest income

1,310,636

1,204,476

1,740,930

2,515,112

3,817,414























Non-interest expense





















Salaries and employee benefits

3,068,690

2,950,494

2,880,755

6,019,184

5,462,934

Occupancy and equipment

771,166

769,524

706,167

1,540,690

1,383,404

Legal and professional fees

161,210

180,696

169,242

341,906

319,270

Advertising

149,740

183,204

131,225

332,944

287,350

Data processing

600,583

522,601

625,055

1,123,184

1,093,303

FDIC premiums

142,860

135,583

108,963

278,443

223,759

Loss sale of securities

-

-

-

-

17,826

Other intangible amortization

-

695

2,083

695

4,167

Other

432,251

347,292

377,273

779,543

595,921

Total non-interest expense

5,326,500

5,090,089

5,000,763

10,416,589

9,387,933 Income before taxes

2,699,766

2,518,986

1,257,011

5,218,752

3,487,756 Income tax expense

629,153

698,285

365,343

1,327,438

986,923 Net Income $ $2,070,613 $ $1,820,701 $ $891,668 $ $3,891,314 $ $2,500,833























Basic earnings per share $ 0.92 $ 0.81 $ 0.40 $ 1.73 $ 1.11 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.92 $ 0.81 $ 0.40 $ 1.73 $ 1.11























Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Data





















Income Statement Review













































For the Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2022

2022

2021

2022

2021



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)





















Interest Income $ 7,563,038 $ 7,019,494 $ 6,681,311

14,582,532

13,500,167 Interest Expense

629,983

604,762

731,770

1,234,745

1,543,214 Net interest income

6,933,055

6,414,732

5,949,541

13,347,787

11,956,953 Provision expense

217,425

10,133

1,432,697

227,558

2,898,678 Net interest income after provision $ 6,715,630 $ 6,404,599 $ 4,516,844

13,120,229

9,058,275





















Non-interest income $ 1,310,636 $ 1,204,476 $ 1,740,930

2,515,112

3,817,414 Non-interest expense

5,326,500

5,090,089

5,000,763

10,416,589

9,387,933





















Yield on interest-earning assets

3.64 %

3.57 %

3.85 %

3.59 %

3.96 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

0.51 %

0.51 %

0.69 %

0.51 %

0.73 % Efficiency ratio

64.61 %

66.83 %

65.00 %

65.66 %

59.49 %





















Balance Sheet Review













































June 30,

March 31,





June 30,







2022

2022





2021







(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)





(Unaudited)



(dollars in thousands)



















Total assets $ 872,563 $ 845,561



$ 731,404



Loans, net of reserve

685,713

637,385





564,065



Goodwill & intangibles

1,657

1,657





1,662



Deposits

790,812

770,230





650,914



Shareholder's equity

52,690

51,060





54,554















































Asset Quality Review



















Non-accrual loans $ 997 $ 1,023



$ 1,440



Non-accrual troubled debt restructured

883

912





216



Non-performing assets

1,880

1,935





1,656

























Trouble debt restructured loans still accruing

752

755





969



Other real estate owned

-

-





-

























Non-performing assets to total assets

0.22 %

0.23 %





0.23 %



Non-performing assets to total loans

0.27 %

0.30 %





0.29 %

























Summary of Operating Results













































For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended







June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,







2022

2021

2022

2021







(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

























Pre-allowance for Loan Loss provision, pre-tax net income $ 2,917,191 $ 2,689,708 $ 5,446,310 $ 6,386,434



Allowance for loan loss provision, pre-tax

217,425

1,432,697

227,558

2,898,678



Tax expense

629,153

365,343

1,327,438

986,923



Net Income $ 2,070,613 $ 891,668 $ 3,891,314 $ 2,500,833

























(dollars in thousands)



















Charge-offs $ 7 $ 4,583 $ 7 $ 4,601



(Recoveries)

(34)

(16)

(38)

(29)



Net charge-offs $ (27) $ 4,567 $ (31) $ 4,573

























Per Common Share Data









































Common shares outstanding

2,251,320

2,251,320

2,251,320

2,251,320



Weighted average shares outstanding

2,251,320

2,251,320

2,251,320

2,251,320

























Basic earnings per share $ 0.92 $ 0.40 $ 1.73 $ 1.11



Diluted earnings per share $ 0.92 $ 0.40 $ 1.73 $ 1.11



Dividend declared $ 0.04 $ 0.04 $ 0.08 $ 0.08

























Book value per share $ 23.40 $ 24.23 $ 23.40 $ 24.23



Tangible book value per share $ 22.67 $ 23.49 $ 22.67 $ 23.49

























Selected Financial Ratios (unaudited)









































Return on average assets

0.97 %

0.49 %

0.94 %

0.71 %



Return on average equity

15.99 %

6.50 %

14.47 %

9.12 %



Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.03 %

1.01 %

1.03 %

1.01 %



Allowance for loan loss to total loans (excluding PPP loans)

1.03 %

1.06 %

1.03 %

1.06 %



Non-performing assets to total loans

0.27 %

0.29 %

0.27 %

0.29 %



Non-performing assets to total loans (excluding PPP)

0.27 %

0.30 %

0.27 %

0.30 %



Net Charge-offs to total loans

0.00 %

0.79 %

0.00 %

0.79 %



Common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital

10.90 %

N/A

10.90 %

N/A



Tier1 capital

10.90 %

N/A

10.90 %

N/A



Total risk based capital

12.03 %

N/A

12.03 %

N/A



Tier-1 leverage ratio

8.73 %

N/A

8.73 %

N/A



Community bank leverage ratio (bank only)**

N/A

9.06 %

N/A

9.06 %



Average equity to average assets

6.10 %

7.58 %

6.46 %

7.73 %



Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Common Assets

5.86 %

7.25 %

5.86 %

7.25 %



Net interest margin (bank only)

3.45 %

3.59 %

3.40 %

3.68 %



Loans to deposits - (EOP)

87.95 %

87.55 %

87.95 %

87.55 %















































**As of September 30, 2021 the bank reverted back to the BASEL III regulatory framework for capital reporting and discontinued the CBLR calculation.



**As of March 31, 2020 the bank adopted the community bank leverage ratio (CBLR) for capital reporting





SOURCE Community Heritage Financial, Inc.