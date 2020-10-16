Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Reports Earnings for the Third Quarter of 2020

MIDDLETOWN, Md., Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. ("the Company") (OTC Pink: CMHF), the parent company for Middletown Valley Bank ("MVB") and Millennium Financial Group, Inc. ("Mlend"), announced today that for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, the Company earned net income of $1.201 million or $0.53 per share compared to net income of $849 thousand or $0.38 per share for the second quarter of 2020. Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was up $201 thousand from $1.000 million in 2019 and earnings per share increased $0.09 per share from $0.44 per share in the third quarter of 2019. Year-to-date earnings per share through September 30, 2020 stands at $1.14 per share compared to $0.92 per share through the third quarter of 2019.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact daily life and the economies of the United States and the world markets. The ever-changing conditions and uncertainty have caused business and government agencies to react and adapt quickly to survive during these unprecedented times. The banking industry was not spared and was asked to support and help stabilize local economies as the country worked through the crisis. Community Heritage Financial, Middletown Valley Bank and Millennium Financial remain deeply committed to the communities we serve. Mlend and MVB accepted and processed the highest number of residential mortgage loans for a quarter in the history of the company during the third quarter and MVB grew $23.7 million in net commercial loans (outside of PPP loans) in support of small businesses in the community. While the pandemic continues to evolve, the bank has taken steps to return to normal operations and has adapted to the current conditions taking utmost care in serving our customers in a safe and efficient manner.

Quarterly Highlights – 3Q20 vs 2Q20

Net book value per share increased to $22.91 per share in the third quarter, up $0.48 per share, or 2.1% compared to $22.43 in Q2 of 2020. Tangible book value per share increased by $0.47 or 2.1% to $22.17 per share compared to $21.70 at June 30, 2020 .

per share in the third quarter, up per share, or 2.1% compared to in Q2 of 2020. Tangible book value per share increased by or 2.1% to per share compared to at . Cash balances decreased significantly quarter over quarter compared to Q2 of 2020. In Q1 of 2020 the bank added on-balance sheet funding in the form of $35 million in brokered deposits and $30 million in FHLB advances to increase on-balance sheet liquidity at the outbreak of the pandemic. As a result of strong core deposit growth, the FHLB advances were extinguished in Q2 of 2020 and $16.4 million of the brokered deposits matured in Q3 of 2020 and were not renewed. Cash was further used to fund net loan growth of $30.3 million for the quarter. The bank also continued to strengthen off-balance sheet contingency funding sources (FHLB and FRB discount window borrowing capacity) keeping the overall contingency funding position strong at approximately 42% of total funding at the bank level as of September 30, 2020 .

in brokered deposits and in FHLB advances to increase on-balance sheet liquidity at the outbreak of the pandemic. As a result of strong core deposit growth, the FHLB advances were extinguished in Q2 of 2020 and of the brokered deposits matured in Q3 of 2020 and were not renewed. Cash was further used to fund net loan growth of for the quarter. The bank also continued to strengthen off-balance sheet contingency funding sources (FHLB and FRB discount window borrowing capacity) keeping the overall contingency funding position strong at approximately 42% of total funding at the bank level as of . Net loans grew by $30.3 million for the third quarter of 2020 with $30.1 million in core growth and an additional $206 thousand in PPP loans. At the end of Q3 the bank had a total of $64.0 million in PPP loans on the balance sheet. Core growth for the quarter came from $6.4 million in residential mortgages and $23.7 million in commercial real estate and C&I loans.

for the third quarter of 2020 with in core growth and an additional in PPP loans. At the end of Q3 the bank had a total of in PPP loans on the balance sheet. Core growth for the quarter came from in residential mortgages and in commercial real estate and C&I loans. Overall deposits were down $6.9 million for the third quarter; however, the decrease includes the retirement of $16.4 in brokered deposits. Excluding the brokered deposits, as noted, core deposits grew by $9.5 million for the quarter with most of the growth in demand, money market and savings related deposit products.

for the third quarter; however, the decrease includes the retirement of in brokered deposits. Excluding the brokered deposits, as noted, core deposits grew by for the quarter with most of the growth in demand, money market and savings related deposit products. Through the deployment of cash and a reduction of 22 basis points in the cost of funds, quarter over quarter bank normalized margin (excludes impact of PPP loans and fees along with extra funding cost through FHLB advances and Brokered deposits) increased from 3.48% in Q2 of 2020 to 3.61% in Q3 of 2020.

Provision expense was $1.02 million for the quarter, up from $706 thousand in the second quarter. While credit quality metrics remained strong, metrics such as unemployment and GDP along with a COVID factor moved provision expense higher for the quarter. The increased provision moved the "loan loss reserve to total loans" ratio to 1.22% at the end of September, up from 1.12% for June 30, 2020 .

Quarterly Highlights – 3Q20 vs 3Q19

Net book value per share of $22.91 represents a $1.52 or 7.1% increase over September 30, 2019 book value of $21.38 per share. Tangible book value per share also increased by $1.52 or 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

represents a or 7.1% increase over book value of per share. Tangible book value per share also increased by or 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Year over year net loan growth compared to September 30, 2019 was $142.6 million , which includes $64.0 million in PPP loans. Excluding the PPP loans, core loan growth was $78.6 million or 19.4% year-over-year.

was , which includes in PPP loans. Excluding the PPP loans, core loan growth was or 19.4% year-over-year. Deposits grew $154.8 million compared to Q3 of 2019 on a year-over-year basis. Excluding additional brokered deposits, core deposits increased $136.3 million year-over-year or 31.5%. Most of the growth was in demand deposits ( $64.4 million ) and low interest cost money market and savings ( $68.6 million ).

compared to Q3 of 2019 on a year-over-year basis. Excluding additional brokered deposits, core deposits increased year-over-year or 31.5%. Most of the growth was in demand deposits ( ) and low interest cost money market and savings ( ). Third quarter normalized margin for 2020 at 3.61% came in 6 basis points higher than third quarter margin for 2019 of 3.55%. While loan yields have decreased due to market pressure, the bank has been able to maintain margin by cutting the cost of funds in half, from 0.98% in September 2019 to 0.48% in September of 2020.

to 0.48% in September of 2020. Year-to date loan loss Provision expense through Q3 of 2020 totaled $2.1 million , an increase of $1.4 million compared to $673 thousand through Q3 of 2019. Loan growth and economic metrics due to the pandemic (unemployment, GDP) account for the increased provision expense.

, an increase of compared to through Q3 of 2019. Loan growth and economic metrics due to the pandemic (unemployment, GDP) account for the increased provision expense. On a year-to-date basis, non-interest income grew by $2.826 million compared to non-interest income through Q3 of 2019. Mortgage activity and secondary sales income account for $2.802 million of the increase with very strong activity during Q3 of 2020.

compared to non-interest income through Q3 of 2019. Mortgage activity and secondary sales income account for of the increase with very strong activity during Q3 of 2020. Non-interest expense through Q3 of 2020 was up $2.4 million compared to Q3 year-to-date 2019. Approximately $900 thousand of the increase is directly related to the increased mortgage volume (commissions, processing, investor fees) noted above while the remaining increased expense is related to additional technology, staffing and processing costs associated with rapid asset growth (38% year-over-year).

Dividend

A dividend of $0.04 per share was declared by the Board of Directors on October 16, 2020 for stockholders of record as of October 30, 2020 and payable on November 6, 2020.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward- looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "intends," "may," "will," "should," "anticipates" or similar terminology. Such statements, specifically regarding the Company's intentions regarding transparency, growth and market expansion, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates, stock market liquidity, deposit flows, loan demand and real estate values, as well as changes in economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, technological and other factors which may affect the Company specifically, its existing and target market areas or the banking industry in general. The realization or occurrence of these risks or uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc.

Robert E. (BJ) Goetz, Jr.

President & Chief Executive Officer

301-371-3055

www.communityheritageinc.com

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands)







































Balance Sheet

September 30,

September 30,



June 30,

December 31,



2020

2019



2020

2019



(unaudited)

(unaudited)



(unaudited)

(audited) Cash

$ 15,094

$ 19,725



$ 49,756

$ 25,065 FHLB Stock

462

392



462

392 Investments, at market value

67,441

37,128



69,518

42,641 Loans, net of Reserve

548,828

406,185



519,333

425,099 Loans Held for Sale

21,670

5,208



13,525

3,775 Fixed assets

9,244

10,088



6,612

6,815 Goodwill/Intangible

1,668

1,654



1,670

1,674 Other assets

11,113

8,359



12,598

11,506 Total Assets

$ 675,519

$ 488,739



$ 673,475

$ 516,967



















Deposits

$ 587,927

$ 433,081



$ 594,897

$ 446,706 Subordinated debt, net of unamortized

















issuance costs

14,641







14,619

14,574 Accrued interest payable

445

109



235

280 Borrowings

10,577

-



5,784

289 Other liabilities

10,356

7,408



7,441

6,483 Total Liabilities

623,946

440,598



622,976

468,332 Equity

50,702

47,913



49,591

48,412 Unrealized gain(loss), net of tax

870

228



908

223 Total Equity

51,572

48,141



50,499

48,635 Total Liabilities & Equity

$ 675,519

$ 488,739



$ 673,475

$ 516,967



























































Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income











































For the Three Months Ended



For the Nine Months Ended Income Statement

September 30,

September 30,



September 30,

September 30,



2020

2019



2020

2019



(unaudited)

(unaudited)



(unaudited)

(unaudited) Total interest and fee income

$ 6,146,099

$ 5,332,701



$ 17,529,079

$ 15,593,503 Total interest expense

1,036,252

1,081,229



3,608,720

3,232,381 Net interest income

5,109,847

4,251,472



13,920,359

12,361,122 Provision for loan losses

1,023,596

191,866



2,087,344

672,515 Net interest income after provision

4,086,251

4,059,606



11,833,015

11,688,607 Non-interest income

2,954,161

1,483,307



6,108,289

3,282,158 Non-interest expense

5,417,641

4,148,823



14,506,837

12,096,484 Merger expenses & one-time items

-

-



-

77,596 Pre-tax net income

1,622,771

1,394,090



3,434,467

2,796,685 Income taxes

421,791

393,690



874,233

731,997 Net income

$ 1,200,980

$ 1,000,400



$ 2,560,234

$ 2,064,688



















Earnings per common share, basic and diluted



















$0.53

$0.44



$1.14

$0.92

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries

















Selected Financial Data

































September 30,

September 30,





December 31,



2020

2019





2019 (dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)





(audited) Total Assets

$ 675,519

$ 488,739





$ 516,967 Loans

548,828

406,185





425,099 Goodwill

1,668

1,654





1,674 Deposits

587,927

433,081





446,707 Shareholder's equity

51,572

48,141





48,635

















Nonperforming Assets:















Accruing troubled debt restructures

$ 681

$ 708





$ 701 Loans 90 past due and still accruing

294

-





- Nonaccrual loans

1,246

1,206





1,155 Foreclosed properties

-

-





- Total nonperforming assets

$ 2,221

$ 1,914





$ 1,856







































For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30, Summary of Operating Results 2020

2019

2020

2019 (dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Pre-allowance for loan loss provision, pre-tax net income $ 2,646,367

$ 1,585,956

$ 5,521,811

$ 3,469,200 Allowance for loan loss provision, pre-tax 1,023,596

191,866

2,087,344

672,515 Tax expense

421,791

393,690

874,233

731,997 Net Income

$ 1,200,980

$ 1,000,400

$ 2,560,234

$ 2,064,688

















Charge-Offs

$ 12

$ 21

$ 49

$ 164 (Recoveries)

(9)

(6)

(29)

(21) Net charge-offs

$ 3

$ 15

$ 20

$ 143

















Per Common Share Data

































Basic earnings per share

$0.53

$0.44

$1.14

$0.92 Common shares outstanding

2,251,320

2,251,320

2,251,320

2,251,320 Weighted average shares outstanding

2,251,320

2,251,137

2,251,320

2,248,653 Dividends declared

$0.04

$0.03

$0.12

$0.09 Book value per share

$22.91

$21.38

$22.91

$21.38 Tangible Book Value per Share

$22.17

$20.65

$22.17

$20.65

















Selected Unaudited Financial Ratios





























Return on average assets

0.72%

0.83%

0.55%

0.59% Return on average equity

9.29%

8.35%

6.77%

5.88% Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.09%

0.98%

1.09%

0.98% Allowance for loan loss less PPP loans 1.22%

0.98%

1.22%

0.98% Nonperforming assets to total loans

0.45%

0.46%

0.45%

0.46% Net charge-offs to average loans

0.00

0.00%

0.01%

0.04% Community Bank Leverage Ratio (bank only) 9.24%

9.45%

9.24%

9.45% Average equity to average assets

7.70%

9.99%

8.06%

9.97% Net interest margin (bank normalized) * 3.61%

3.55%

3.59%

3.73% Loan to deposit ratio

94.37%

91.50%

94.37%

94.72%

















*Normalized margin excludes impact of PPP loans and related on balance sheet liquidity through Brokered deposits and FHLB Borrowing

SOURCE Community Heritage Financial, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.communityheritageinc.com

