Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Reports Earnings for the Third Quarter of 2022

MIDDLETOWN, Md., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC PK: CMHF), the parent company of Middletown Valley Bank ("MVB" or the "Bank"), announced today that for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 the Company earned net income of $5.41 million or $2.40 per share, an increase of $653 thousand or 13.7% compared to net income of $4.76 million or $2.11 per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Third quarter 2022 net income was $1.52 million or $0.68 per share, a decrease of $550 thousand compared to second quarter 2022 net income of $2.07 million and a decrease of $737 thousand compared to $2.26 million for the third quarter of 2021.

Balance sheet growth remained strong during the third quarter with total assets growing by $37.1 million, up from $872.6 million as of June 30, 2022 to $909.7 million as of September 30, 2022. Total assets were up $91.8 million on a year-to-date basis for 2022 compared to $817.9 million as of December 31, 2021. The asset growth for the quarter and for the year has been driven by strong loan growth. Total loans grew $34.5 million from $692.8 million as of June 30, 2022 to $727.3 million as of September 30, 2022 and are up $129.3 million (excluding PPP loans) from December 31, 2021. Due to rapidly rising market rates and a decline in liquidity within the economy due to higher inflation, the third quarter saw increased competition for core deposit dollars within the banking industry. Overall funding for the balance sheet and loan growth as noted previously has come from: 1) the deployment of cash, with cash balances going from $41.3 million as of December 31, 2021 to $15.8 million as of September 30, 2022, 2) deposit growth of $41.6 million, with deposit balances increasing from $736.7 million as of December 31, 2021 to $778.3 million as of September 30, 2022 and 3) an increase in short-term borrowing from zero outstanding at December 31, 2021 and $5.0 million as of June 30, 2022 to $53.0 million as of September 30, 2022.

Earnings for the third quarter were impacted by increased interest expense related to the balance sheet funding as noted above. Interest expense increased from $630 thousand in the second quarter of 2022 to $1.3 million for the third quarter of 2022. While funding costs increased, this was largely off-set by increased interest income directly related to the strong loan growth noted above and by the repricing of variable rate loan products within the portfolio, which were tied to the Fed rate increases during the quarter. While net interest margin dropped quarter over quarter from 3.45% in the second quarter of 2022 to 3.35% in the third quarter of 2022, earning asset volumes helped to push overall net interest income higher for the quarter. Most of the decrease in earnings comparing third quarter 2022 to second quarter 2022 can be attributed to lower non-interest income, down $133 thousand due to a slow-down in mortgage activity related to rising rates, and increased operating expenses, up $727 thousand for the quarter, related to higher employee costs, data processing expense and other operating expenses. Management continues to recognize the importance of the employee base to the success of the Company and in a proactive move to reward all employees and to help off-set higher cost of living due to high inflation, the Company increased salaries by 5% effective July 1, 2022 to all employees throughout the organization. Increased communications expense related to volume and technology upgrades contributed to increased data processing expense on a quarter over quarter basis, up $126 thousand comparing the third quarter to second quarter 2022. "Other" operating expense increased $372 thousand when comparing third quarter 2022 to second quarter 2022. The second quarter expense was lower than normal due to a one-time credit adjustment to the provision for off-balance sheet credit lines of approximately $356 thousand to better represent unused line commitments. Income tax expense was also slightly higher during the third quarter due to small adjustments related to the effective tax rate and deferred tax calculations.

In summary, strong earning asset growth for the quarter helped to off-set funding cost pressure and lower secondary mortgage revenue; however, higher operating expenses, due in part to a one-time credit in the second quarter, resulted in lower overall earnings for the third quarter of 2022 when compared to second quarter 2022 results. Year-to-date through September 30, 2022 the Company has recorded net income of $5.4 million, the highest first nine-month earnings in the history of the Company.

Subsequent Events:

On October 3, 2022 the Company announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of 600,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $21.00 per share. The offering resulted in gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $12.6 million. The net proceeds to the Company, after deducting underwriting discount and estimated offering expenses was approximately $11.4 million.

The Company is also providing an update on its previously reported data security incident. On October 1, 2022, the Bank determined there was unauthorized access to a portion of its information technology system. Within hours of the detection of the event, the Bank implemented a series of containment and remediation measures to address the situation. The Bank also launched an investigation and engaged legal counsel, a computer forensic firm and other incident response professionals. In connection with the investigation, the Bank subsequently became aware that the incident impacted files containing certain customer information. The Bank is currently notifying all individuals identified to date, consistent with applicable laws whose information may have been impacted, including Bank customers and others whose information was contained in those files. All impacted individuals will be offered free credit monitoring and identity theft protection services. Currently, the Company does not believe that this data security incident will have a material adverse impact on its financial condition or results of operation.

Quarterly Highlights – 3Q22 vs 2Q22

Tangible book value per share increased by $0.12 from $22.67 per share at June 30, 2022 , to $22.79 as of September 30, 2022 . The tangible book value increase was due to earnings of $1.52 million for the quarter partially off-set by additional adjustments to accumulated other comprehensive loss of $1.18 million for the third quarter.

from per share at , to as of . The tangible book value increase was due to earnings of for the quarter partially off-set by additional adjustments to accumulated other comprehensive loss of for the third quarter. Gross loans increased by $34.5 million or 5.0% for the third quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2022. All PPP loan forgiveness was completed during the second quarter and there were no loan balances, interest income or fee income included in third quarter results related to the PPP loan program.

or 5.0% for the third quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2022. All PPP loan forgiveness was completed during the second quarter and there were no loan balances, interest income or fee income included in third quarter results related to the PPP loan program. Overall deposits were down $12.5 million for the third quarter from $790.8 million as of June 30, 2022 to $778.3 million as of September 30, 2022 . Balances were down due to less liquidity in the economy due to higher inflation and less government stimulus along with higher market rates and competition for deposit dollars. Ending deposit balances included $10 million in brokered CDs, as of September 30 and June 30, 2022 .

for the third quarter from as of to as of . Balances were down due to less liquidity in the economy due to higher inflation and less government stimulus along with higher market rates and competition for deposit dollars. Ending deposit balances included in brokered CDs, as of and . Net interest margin was impacted by increased market pressure on rates as a result of the numerous Fed rate increases during the quarter and year-to-date. While loan growth has remained strong, deposit growth slowed during the third quarter and the Bank added wholesale funds to the balance sheet to fund the growth. As of September 30, 2022 the Bank had $50 million in short-term (less than 30-day maturities) FHLB advances outstanding and an additional $3 million in overnight fed funds outstanding. Net interest margin fell 10 basis points to 3.35% in the third quarter of 2022 from 3.45% in the second quarter of 2022; however, due to the increased volume in earning assets as noted previously, net interest income increased $193 thousand at the Company level.

the Bank had in short-term (less than 30-day maturities) FHLB advances outstanding and an additional in overnight fed funds outstanding. Net interest margin fell 10 basis points to 3.35% in the third quarter of 2022 from 3.45% in the second quarter of 2022; however, due to the increased volume in earning assets as noted previously, net interest income increased at the Company level. The allowance for loan losses to total loans ratio was 1.03% at September 30, 2022 , no change from the June 30, 2022 ratio of 1.03%. The reserve ratio stayed consistent for the third quarter based on additional provision expense of $424 thousand directly related to the loan growth as noted above. Credit quality remained strong with non-performing assets to total assets at 0.20% as of September 30, 2022 and no loan charge offs for the third quarter of 2022.

Quarterly Highlights – 3Q22 vs 3Q21

Tangible book value per share decreased $1.30 per share to $22.79 as of September 30, 2022 compared to $24.09 as of September 30, 2021 . The tangible book value decrease was due to an increase in the accumulated other comprehensive loss to $10.1 million as of September 30, 2022 compared to $779 thousand as of September 30, 2021 .

per share to as of compared to as of . The tangible book value decrease was due to an increase in the accumulated other comprehensive loss to as of compared to as of . Gross loans of $727.3 million as of September 30, 2022 were up $156.6 million or 27.4% compared to September 30, 2021 , which includes PPP loan forgiveness of $17.9 million during the time period. Excluding PPP loans, core loan growth on a year-over-year basis was $174.4 million or 31.6%.

as of were up or 27.4% compared to , which includes PPP loan forgiveness of during the time period. Excluding PPP loans, core loan growth on a year-over-year basis was or 31.6%. Total deposits at September 30, 2022 were $778.3 million , an increase of $79.7 million or 11.4% compared to $698.6 million as of September 30, 2021 . September 30, 2022 includes $10 million in brokered CD deposits compared to $244 thousand as of September 30, 2021 .

were , an increase of or 11.4% compared to as of . includes in brokered CD deposits compared to as of . Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2022 was 3.35% at the Bank level compared 3.48% for the third quarter of 2021. Increased cost of funds for the third quarter of 2022 as noted earlier along with no PPP interest and fee income in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $698 thousand in the third quarter of 2021 accounts for most of the variance.

in the third quarter of 2021 accounts for most of the variance. The loan loss provision for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was $424 thousand compared to a recovery of $243 thousand for the third quarter of 2021. The third quarter of 2021 included $550 thousand in recoveries related to an isolated charge-off in the second quarter of 2021, which allowed for the recovery in the third quarter of 2021.

was compared to a recovery of for the third quarter of 2021. The third quarter of 2021 included in recoveries related to an isolated charge-off in the second quarter of 2021, which allowed for the recovery in the third quarter of 2021. Non-interest income of $1.18 million for the third quarter of 2022 was down $508 thousand compared to $1.69 million for the third quarter of 2021. Lower refinancing and secondary mortgage activity due to the rising rate environment in 2022 account for most of the decrease.

for the third quarter of 2022 was down compared to for the third quarter of 2021. Lower refinancing and secondary mortgage activity due to the rising rate environment in 2022 account for most of the decrease. Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2022 was $5.69 million , an increase of $682 thousand compared to $5.01 million for the third quarter of 2021. Increased employee costs and data processing fees to support the growth of the Company account for most of the increase along with year-over-year inflation related to general operating costs.

Dividend

A dividend of $0.04 per share was declared by the Board of Directors on October 21, 2022, for stockholders of record as of November 4, 2022, and payable on November 11, 2022.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets





























September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,





2022

2022

2022

2021

2021





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)























Assets



















Cash and due from banks $ 15,829,569 $ 15,495,064 $ 34,704,104 $ 41,255,045 $ 55,559,304

Total cash and cash equivalents

15,829,569

15,495,064

34,704,104

41,255,045

55,559,304























Securities available-for-sale, at fair value

39,352,159

38,181,195

143,435,198

144,019,313

130,430,620 Securities held to maturity

102,703,746

104,434,552

-

-

-

Total securities

142,055,905

142,615,747

143,435,198

144,019,313

130,430,620 Equity securities, at cost

2,281,400

593,900

406,400

337,700

337,700























Loans

727,346,209

692,810,899

643,877,606

610,501,481

570,726,817 Less allowance for loan loss

7,524,423

7,097,516

6,492,858

6,499,690

6,071,485

Loans, net

719,821,786

685,713,383

637,384,748

604,001,791

564,655,332























Loans held for sale

2,536,184

2,729,626

4,043,863

5,423,358

7,962,808 Premises and equipment, net

6,594,337

6,528,753

6,673,970

6,771,220

6,858,448 Right-of-use assets

2,989,453

2,085,283

2,191,459

2,300,829

2,417,317 Accrued interest receivable

2,124,769

2,263,562

2,067,109

1,971,018

1,737,650 Deferred tax assets

5,353,435

4,917,422

4,916,198

2,140,827

2,007,012 Bank-owned life insurance

6,746,834

6,475,884

6,484,376

6,475,067

6,442,566 Goodwill

1,656,507

1,656,507

1,656,507

1,656,507

1,656,507 Intangible assets

-

-

-

695

2,778 Other Assets

1,748,574

1,487,765

1,597,527

1,556,354

1,715,323

Total Assets $ 909,738,753 $ 872,562,896 $ 845,561,459 $ 817,909,724 $ 781,783,365























Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











































Liabilities



















Deposits:



















Non-interest-bearing demand $ 277,747,419 $ 294,684,219 $ 287,579,008 $ 272,399,626 $ 254,056,956 Interest-bearing

500,526,922

496,127,473

482,651,234

464,285,444

444,489,020

Total Deposits

778,274,341

790,811,692

770,230,242

736,685,070

698,545,976























Federal home loan bank advances

53,000,000

5,000,000

-

-

- Subordinated debt, net

14,820,606

14,798,182

14,775,758

14,753,333

14,730,909 Other borrowings

-

-

(687)

1,887,060

2,629,280 Lease liabilities

3,052,126

2,155,281

2,259,527

2,367,676

2,480,107 Accrued interest payable

382,450

176,479

396,806

189,842

409,261 Other liabilities

7,252,244

6,930,947

6,839,814

5,071,852

7,099,442

Total Liabilities

856,781,767

819,872,581

794,501,460

760,954,833

725,894,975























Shareholders' Equity



















Common stock, par value $.01;shares authorized 10,000,000; shares issued





















and outstanding, 2,251,320.

22,513

22,513

22,513

22,513

22,513























Additional paid-in-capital

28,580,504

28,566,129

28,551,754

28,537,379

28,523,004 Retained earnings

34,429,771

32,999,658

31,019,099

29,288,449

28,121,441 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)

(10,075,802)

(8,897,985)

(8,533,367)

(893,450)

(778,568)

Total Shareholders' Equity

52,956,986

52,690,315

51,059,999

56,954,891

55,888,390

























Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 909,738,753 $ 872,562,896 $ 845,561,459 $ 817,909,724 $ 781,783,365

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,





2022

2022

2021

2022

2021























Interest Income





















Loans, including fees $ 7,656,443 $ 6,840,541 $ 6,407,015 $ 20,859,443 $ 19,241,739

Securities

729,659

704,665

436,526

2,076,853

1,088,144

Fed funds sold and other

42,699

17,834

26,859

75,037

40,685

Total interest income

8,428,801

7,563,040

6,870,400

23,011,333

20,370,568























Interest Expense





















Deposits

886,091

351,887

427,313

1,571,957

1,370,982

Borrowed funds

155,208

16,173

-

171,381

947

Subordinated debt

238,050

238,049

238,049

714,148

714,148

Other Interest Expense

23,768

23,875

45,324

80,376

167,823

Total interest expense

1,303,117

629,984

710,686

2,537,862

2,253,900























Net interest income

7,125,684

6,933,056

6,159,714

20,473,471

18,116,668 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

423,907

577,632

(243,346)

1,009,842

2,652,690 Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses

6,701,777

6,355,424

6,403,060

19,463,629

15,463,978























Non-interest income





















Service charges on deposits

201,836

196,519

180,225

556,446

555,060

Earnings bank owned life insurance

12,659

(16,784)

40,956

(3,107)

137,952

Gain sale of fixed assets

-

16,508

-

16,508

1,500

Gain sale of securities

-

-

-

-

196,091

Mortgage loan income activity

737,355

878,041

1,252,561

2,397,222

4,026,646

Other non-interest income

225,600

236,352

211,864

725,493

585,771

Total non-interest income

1,177,450

1,310,636

1,685,606

3,692,562

5,503,020























Non-interest expense





















Salaries and employee benefits

3,295,141

3,068,690

2,967,511

9,314,325

8,430,445

Occupancy and equipment

760,527

771,166

708,358

2,301,217

2,091,761

Legal and professional fees

187,301

161,210

155,208

529,207

474,478

Advertising

142,327

149,740

130,244

475,271

417,594

Data processing

726,602

600,583

544,371

1,849,786

1,637,674

FDIC premiums

137,991

142,860

93,840

416,434

317,599

Loss sale of securities

-

-

-

-

17,826

Other intangible amortization

-

-

2,083

695

6,250

Other

443,659

72,045

409,500

864,825

1,008,063

Total non-interest expense

5,693,548

4,966,294

5,011,115

15,751,760

14,401,690 Income before taxes

2,185,679

2,699,766

3,077,551

7,404,431

6,565,308 Income tax expense

665,512

629,153

820,160

1,992,950

1,807,083 Net Income $ $1,520,167 $ $2,070,613 $ $2,257,391 $ $5,411,481 $ $4,758,225























Basic earnings per share $ 0.68 $ 0.92 $ 1.00 $ 2.40 $ 2.11 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.67 $ 0.92 $ 1.00 $ 2.40 $ 2.11

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Data





















Income Statement Review













































For the Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2022

2022

2021

2022

2021



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)





















Interest Income $ 8,428,801 $ 7,563,040 $ 6,870,400

23,011,333

20,370,568 Interest Expense

1,303,117

629,984

710,686

2,537,862

2,253,900 Net interest income

7,125,684

6,933,056

6,159,714

20,473,471

18,116,668 Provision expense (recovery)

423,907

577,632

(243,346)

1,009,842

2,652,690 Net interest income after provision (recovery) $ 6,701,777 $ 6,355,424 $ 6,403,060

19,463,629

15,463,978





















Non-interest income $ 1,177,450 $ 1,310,636 $ 1,685,606

3,692,562

5,503,020 Non-interest expense

5,693,548

4,966,294

5,011,115

15,751,760

14,401,690





















Yield on interest-earning assets

3.84 %

3.64 %

3.71 %

3.68 %

3.88 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

0.96 %

0.51 %

0.63 %

0.67 %

0.70 % Efficiency ratio

68.57 %

60.24 %

63.85 %

65.18 %

60.95 %





















Balance Sheet Review













































September 30,

June 30,





September 30,







2022

2022





2021







(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)





(Unaudited)

























Total assets $ 909,738,753 $ 872,562,896



$ 781,783,365



Loans, net of reserve

719,821,786

685,713,383





564,655,332



Goodwill & intangibles

1,656,507

1,656,507





1,659,285



Deposits

778,274,341

790,811,692





698,545,976



Shareholder's equity

52,956,986

52,690,315





55,888,390















































Asset Quality Review



















Non-accrual loans $ 969,229 $ 997,403



$ 497,762



Non-accrual troubled debt restructured

864,845

882,797





973,405



Non-performing assets

1,834,074

1,880,200





1,471,167

























Trouble debt restructured loans still accruing

748,284

751,922





962,517

























Non-performing assets to total assets

0.20 %

0.22 %





0.19 %



Non-performing assets to total loans

0.25 %

0.27 %





0.25 %

























Summary of Operating Results













































For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended







September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,







2022

2021

2022

2021







(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

























Pre-allowance for Loan Loss provision (recovery), pre-tax net income $ 2,609,586 $ 2,834,205 $ 8,414,273 $ 9,217,998



Allowance for loan loss provision (recovery), pre-tax

423,907

(243,346)

1,009,842

2,652,690



Tax expense

665,512

820,160

1,992,950

1,807,083



Net Income $ 1,520,167 $ 2,257,391 $ 5,411,481 $ 4,758,225

























(dollars in thousands)



















Charge-offs $ - $ 53,561 $ 7,108 $ 4,654,935



(Recoveries)

(3,000)

(549,556)

(40,669)

(578,168)



Net (recoveries) charge-offs $ (3,000) $ (495,995) $ (33,561) $ 4,076,767

























Per Common Share Data









































Common shares outstanding

2,251,320

2,251,320

2,251,320

2,251,320



Weighted average shares outstanding

2,251,320

2,251,320

2,251,320

2,251,320



Weighted average shares outstanding (diluted)

2,253,309

2,253,082

2,253,148

2,251,320

























Basic earnings per share $ 0.68 $ 1.00 $ 2.40 $ 2.11



Diluted earnings per share $ 0.67 $ 1.00 $ 2.40 $ 2.11



Dividend declared $ 0.04 $ 0.04 $ 0.12 $ 0.12

























Book value per share $ 23.52 $ 24.82 $ 23.52 $ 24.82



Tangible book value per share $ 22.79 $ 24.09 $ 22.79 $ 24.09

























Selected Financial Ratios (unaudited)









































Return on average assets

0.68 % 1.17 % 0.85 % 0.87 %

Return on average equity

11.33 % 15.66 % 13.33 % 11.38 %

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.03 % 1.06 % 1.03 % 1.06 %

Allowance for loan loss to total loans (excluding PPP loans)

1.03 % 1.10 % 1.03 % 1.10 %

Non-performing assets to total loans

0.25 % 0.25 % 0.25 % 0.25 %

Non-performing assets to total loans (excluding PPP)

0.25 % 0.26 % 0.25 % 0.26 %

Net Charge-offs to total loans

0.00 % -0.09 % 0.00 % 0.70 %

Common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital

10.71 % 10.74 % 10.71 % 10.74 %

Tier1 capital

10.71 % 10.74 % 10.71 % 10.74 %

Total risk based capital

11.86 % 11.88 % 11.86 % 11.88 %

Tier-1 leverage ratio

8.50 % 8.86 % 8.50 % 8.86 %

Average equity to average assets

5.98 % 7.49 % 6.33 % 7.65 %

Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Common Assets

5.65 % 6.95 % 5.65 % 6.95 %

Net interest margin (bank only)

3.35 % 3.45 % 3.38 % 3.61 %

Loans to deposits - (EOP)

93.78 % 81.70 % 93.78 % 81.70 %



SOURCE Community Heritage Financial, Inc.