Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Record Full Year 2019 Results - 2019 Net Income of $2.63 Million increased 34% over 2018

MIDDLETOWN, Md., Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCPink: CMHF), the parent company for Middletown Valley Bank ("MVB"), reported quarterly net income of $566 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 ($0.25 basic common earnings per share), 95% higher than $291 thousand ($0.13 basic common earnings per share) in the year-earlier quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2019, net income was $2.63 million ($1.17 basic common earnings per share), a 34% increase compared to $1.97 million ($0.88 basic common earnings per share) for the year ended December 31, 2018.

In the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company took an after-tax charge of $166 thousand or $0.07 per share, related to the cancellation of a ground lease agreement to build a new branch and instead pursued an existing bank branch site that had been vacated by another bank. The Company also incurred after-tax expenses of $80 thousand, $0.04 per share, in the fourth quarter 2018 related to one-time expenses for the conversion of the bank holding company and due diligence on the pending acquisition of Millennial Financial Group, Inc.

Highlights of the Company's performance and results for the year ended December 31, 2019 include:

Net book value per share increased by $1.48 per share or 7% to $21.60 . Tangible book value per share increased by $0.74 or 4% to $20.86 .

per share or 7% to . Tangible book value per share increased by or 4% to . Net loans grew by $71.0 million or 20.0% which was primarily funded by a $58.2 million increase in deposits and $14.8 million in net borrowings ( $15 million subordinated debt issued in October 2019 ).

or 20.0% which was primarily funded by a increase in deposits and in net borrowings ( subordinated debt issued in ). Deposits grew by $58.2 million or 15% which was comprised of $19.2 million increase in noninterest bearing deposits, $36 million in savings and money market funds, and a $3 million increase in total time deposits while brokered deposits declined by $9.4 million . Noninterest bearing deposits accounted for 33% of the total deposit growth.

or 15% which was comprised of increase in noninterest bearing deposits, in savings and money market funds, and a increase in total time deposits while brokered deposits declined by . Noninterest bearing deposits accounted for 33% of the total deposit growth. Net interest margin increased by 8 basis points during the year to 3.70%, up from 3.62% in 2018 due to loans fees offsetting the impact from the growth in interest costs in 2019.

Provision expense was an increase of $134.7 thousand driven by the impact of loan growth more than offsetting the decline in Allowance for Loan Losses percentage by 3 bps during the year to 0.99% due to credit quality improvement. Nonperforming Assets decreased by $1.3 million primarily due to a reduction in nonaccrual loans.

driven by the impact of loan growth more than offsetting the decline in Allowance for Loan Losses percentage by 3 bps during the year to 0.99% due to credit quality improvement. Nonperforming Assets decreased by primarily due to a reduction in nonaccrual loans. Net interest income grew by $509 thousand due to loan growth and an expansion in net interest margin during 2019 stated above.

due to loan growth and an expansion in net interest margin during 2019 stated above. Mlend contributed $350 thousand to the consolidated earnings of Community Heritage Financial, Inc. in 2019 since the acquisition closed on February 2, 2019 .

Highlights of the Company's fourth quarter 2019 performance include:

Net book value per share increased by $0.22 per share or 1% to $21.60 . Tangible book value per share increased by $0.21 or 1% to $20.86 .

per share or 1% to . Tangible book value per share increased by or 1% to . Net loans grew by $18.9 million or 4.7% which was funded by strong growth in deposits of $13.6 million and $14.8 million increase in net borrowings ( $15 million subordinated debt issued in October 2019 ).

or 4.7% which was funded by strong growth in deposits of and increase in net borrowings ( subordinated debt issued in ). Deposits grew $13.6 million or 3.1% and net interest margin declined by 12 basis points to 3.62% as asset yields tied to variable rates were negatively impacted by the Federal Reserve cut in interest rates more than offsetting the reduction in deposit yields.

or 3.1% and net interest margin declined by 12 basis points to 3.62% as asset yields tied to variable rates were negatively impacted by the Federal Reserve cut in interest rates more than offsetting the reduction in deposit yields. Provision expense increased by $69.7 thousand driven by a 1 basis point increase in the Allowance for Loan Losses to 0.99% coupled with strong loan growth mentioned above. Nonperforming assets decreased by $58 thousand during the quarter.

driven by a 1 basis point increase in the Allowance for Loan Losses to 0.99% coupled with strong loan growth mentioned above. Nonperforming assets decreased by during the quarter. Net interest income declined by $21.5 thousand during the fourth quarter due to lower asset yields more than offsetting the growth in yielding assets during the quarter.

during the fourth quarter due to lower asset yields more than offsetting the growth in yielding assets during the quarter. Mlend contributed $112.2 thousand to the consolidated earnings of Community Heritage Financial, Inc. during the quarter.

A dividend of $0.04 per share was declared by the Board of Directors on January 17, 2020 for stockholders of record as of January 31, 2020 and payable on February 7, 2020.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward- looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "intends," "may," "will," "should," "anticipates" or similar terminology. Such statements, specifically regarding the Company's intentions regarding transparency, growth and market expansion, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates, stock market liquidity, deposit flows, loan demand and real estate values, as well as changes in economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, technological and other factors which may affect the Company specifically, its existing and target market areas or the banking industry in general. The realization or occurrence of these risks or uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands)



































Balance Sheet

December 31,

September 30,





December 31,



2019

2019





2018



(unaudited)

(unaudited)





(audited) Cash

$ 25,116

$ 19,725





$ 18,546 FHLB Stock

392

392





325 Investments, at market value

42,641

37,128





47,967 Loans, net of Reserve

425,099

406,185





354,149 Loans Held for Sale

3,775

5,208





- Fixed assets

9,925

10,088





6,286 Goodwill

1,674

1,654





- Other assets

8,374

8,359





8,386 Total Assets

$ 516,996

$ 488,739





$ 435,658

















Deposits

$ 446,707

$ 433,081





$ 388,544 Borrowings

14,863

-





- Other liabilities

6,791

7,517





2,170 Total Liabilities

468,361

440,598





390,714 Equity

48,412

47,913





45,666 Unrealized gain(loss), net of tax

223

228





(722) Total Equity

48,635

48,141





44,944 Total Liabilities & Equity

$ 516,996

$ 488,739





$ 435,658





















































Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income







































For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended Income Statement

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2019

2018

2019

2018



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Total interest and fee income

$ 5,494,675

$ 4,645,044

$ 21,088,067

$ 16,301,539 Total interest expense

1,264,711

924,125

4,496,981

2,655,516 Net interest income

4,229,964

3,720,919

16,591,086

13,646,023 Provision for loan losses

261,563

235,425

934,078

799,338 Net interest income after provision

3,968,401

3,485,494

15,657,008

12,846,685 Non-interest income

1,368,643

305,154

4,650,801

1,174,251 Non-interest expense

4,574,838

3,382,070

16,671,322

11,351,551 Merger expenses & one-time items

-

-

77,596

- Pre-tax net income

762,206

408,578

3,558,891

2,669,385 Income taxes

196,120

117,902

928,117

701,651 Net income

$ 566,085

$ 290,676

$ 2,630,774

$ 1,967,734

















Earnings per common share, basic















and diluted

$0.25

$0.13

$1.17

$0.88

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries

















Selected Financial Data

































December 31,

September 30,





December 31,



2019

2019





2018 (dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)





(audited) Total Assets

$ 516,996

$ 488,739





$ 435,658 Loans

425,099

406,185





354,149 Goodwill

1,674

-





- Deposits

446,707

433,081





388,544 Shareholder's equity

48,635

48,141





44,944

















Nonperforming Assets:















Accruing troubled debt restructures

$ 701

$ 708





$ 731 Loans 90 past due and still accruing

-

-





- Nonaccrual loans

1,155

1,206





2,453 Foreclosed properties

-

-





- Total nonperforming assets

$ 1,856

$ 1,914





$ 3,184







































For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31, Summary of Operating Results 2019

2018

2019

2018 (dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Pre-allowance for loan loss provision, pre-tax net

income $ 1,023,769

$ 644,003

$ 4,492,969

$ 3,468,723 Allowance for loan loss provision, pre-tax 261,563

235,425

934,078

799,338 Tax expense

196,120

117,902

928,117

701,651 Net Income

$ 566,086

$ 290,676

$ 2,630,774

$ 1,967,734

















Charge-Offs

$ 13

$ 10

$ 177

$ 132 (Recoveries)

(1)

(51)

(22)

(61) Net charge-offs

$ 12

$ (41)

$ 155

$ 71

















Per Common Share Data

































Basic earnings per share

$0.25

$0.13

$1.17

$0.88 Common shares outstanding

2,251,320

2,233,820

2,251,320

2,233,820 Weighted average shares outstanding

2,251,320

2,233,820

2,249,320

2,233,820 Dividends declared

$0.03

$0.03

$0.12

$0.09 Book value per share

$21.60

$20.12

$21.60

$20.12 Tangible Book Value per Share

$20.86

$20.12

$20.86

$20.12

















Selected Unaudited Financial Ratios





























Return on average assets

0.44%

0.27%

0.55%

0.50% Return on average equity

4.62%

2.59%

5.55%

4.45% Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.99%

0.99%

0.99%

1.02% Nonperforming assets to total loans

0.43%

0.89%

0.43%

0.89% Net charge-offs to average loans

0.00%

0.00%

0.04%

0.04% Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets 14.34%

12.98%

14.34%

12.98% Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets

14.34%

12.98%

14.34%

12.98% Total capital to risk-weighted assets

15.54%

14.23%

15.54%

14.23% Average equity to average assets

9.61%

10.30%

9.88%

10.30% Net interest margin

3.62%

3.60%

3.70%

3.62% Loan to deposit ratio

96.11%

90.44%

96.11%

91.03%



















