Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for the First Quarter of 2021

MIDDLETOWN, Md., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. ("the Company") (OTC Pink: CMHF), the parent company for Middletown Valley Bank ("MVB" or the "Bank") and Millennium Financial Group, Inc. ("Mlend"), announced today that for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the Company earned net income of $1.609 million or $0.71 per share, an increase of 2.7% or $42 thousand compared to net income of $1.567 million or $0.70 per share for the fourth quarter of 2020. Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 as compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2020 increased by $1.099 million from $510 thousand and earnings per share increased $0.48 per share from $0.23 per share in the first quarter of 2020 to $0.71 per share in the first quarter of 2021.

Net income of $1.609 million for the first quarter of 2021 was the highest recorded quarterly income in the history of the Company. Strong residential mortgage activity, lower cost of funds, controlled operating expenses and fee income associated with the Paycheck Protection Plan ("PPP") loan program were the main contributors to the record quarterly earnings performance. In addition to the strong earnings performance, the Company also bolstered the loan loss reserve position by adding a $1.35 million provision during the first quarter to raise the reserve ratio to a level of 1.69% of total loans (Bank level excluding PPP loans). While overall credit quality remains strong at the Bank, with non-performing assets to total assets at 0.27% as of March 31, 2021, the Company recognizes the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to the economy and our customer base, especially our commercial business customers. The Company continues to evaluate the entire loan portfolio on a loan-by-loan basis to identify any potential issues related to supply chain, market disruption, material shortages, etc., that could have short-term or long-term impacts on customer cashflows and continued operations. To date, the Company has completed a thorough review of the portfolio and has identified a specific loan customer that has been severely impacted by the pandemic. The Company continues to meet regularly with this customer to evaluate current conditions and map out long-term solutions for the customer and the Bank. The Company has taken action to strengthen the reserve position with respect to this customers loan over the past two quarters and the amount of such current provision is adequate to absorb the majority of any loss that may result from this COVID-19-related credit issue.

The Company remains deeply committed to the communities we serve. Mlend and MVB continue to support the local economy through residential mortgage loans to local homeowners and nearly $100 million via the Paycheck Protection Plan, ("PPP" and "PPP2") to local small business owners. We also look forward to serving the community in new markets, with the planned opening of a new branch location in Franklin County, Pennsylvania, scheduled for late May 2021. While the country and the world make progress to move beyond the pandemic, we continue to place the physical and financial health and safety of our customers and employees as our highest priority and strive to provide customers with "Absolutely Exceptional Experiences".

Quarterly Highlights – 1Q21 vs 4Q21

Net book value per share increased to $23.64 per share in the first quarter, up $0.12 per share, or .51% compared to $23.52 per share in the fourth quarter of 2020. Tangible book value per share in the first quarter increased by $0.12 or .53% to $22.90 per share compared to $22.78 at December 31, 2020 .

per share in the first quarter, up per share, or .51% compared to per share in the fourth quarter of 2020. Tangible book value per share in the first quarter increased by or .53% to per share compared to at . Cash balances increased on a linked quarter basis by 33.7% or $14.6 million . In the first quarter of 2021 the PPP loan payoffs due to SBA forgiveness totaled $26 million . This along with $34.9 million in deposit growth and the sale of $7 million in investment securities added to the cash increase. The bank deployed a portion of the funds to fund core loan growth for the period. The bank also continued to strengthen off-balance sheet contingency funding sources (FHLB and FRB discount window borrowing capacity), keeping the overall contingency funding position strong at approximately 48% of total funding at the bank level as of March 31, 2021 .

. In the first quarter of 2021 the PPP loan payoffs due to SBA forgiveness totaled . This along with in deposit growth and the sale of in investment securities added to the cash increase. The bank deployed a portion of the funds to fund core loan growth for the period. The bank also continued to strengthen off-balance sheet contingency funding sources (FHLB and FRB discount window borrowing capacity), keeping the overall contingency funding position strong at approximately 48% of total funding at the bank level as of . Net loans grew on a linked quarter basis by $25.4 million as of March 31, 2021 . At the end of the first quarter the bank had a total of $56.7 million in PPP loans on the balance sheet, a net increase from new PPP-2 loans totaling $32.5 million and PPP loan SBA forgiveness totaling $26.0 million . Gross core loan growth totaled $20.2 million for the first quarter. The majority of the core growth for the first quarter was from $19.5 million in commercial real estate and C&I loans.

as of . At the end of the first quarter the bank had a total of in PPP loans on the balance sheet, a net increase from new PPP-2 loans totaling and PPP loan SBA forgiveness totaling . Gross core loan growth totaled for the first quarter. The majority of the core growth for the first quarter was from in commercial real estate and C&I loans. Overall deposits grew $34.9 million , or 5.5% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. The deposit growth for the first quarter was mainly due to non-interest-bearing demand deposit growth of $31.6 million , money market deposit growth of $4.0 million and the retirement of $8.6 million in brokered deposits.

, or 5.5% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. The deposit growth for the first quarter was mainly due to non-interest-bearing demand deposit growth of , money market deposit growth of and the retirement of in brokered deposits. The Banks normalized margin (excludes impact of PPP loans and fees, FRB Cash and Brokered deposits) decreased 9 basis points to 3.57% in the first quarter of 2021 from 3.66% in the fourth quarter of 2020. This decrease is due to the continued market pressure on rates.

The loan loss reserve to total loans ratio (excluding PPP loans) increased to 1.69% at March 31, 2021 , up from 1.47% as of December 31, 2020 . While credit quality metrics remained strong during the first quarter of 2021, the Company continued to increase the reserve position to absorb the majority of any loss that may be incurred due to a commercial loan that has adverse COVID-19-related credit issues.

Quarterly Highlights – 1Q21 vs 1Q20

Net book value per share of $23.64 represents a $1.76 or 8% increase over March 31, 2020 book value of $21.88 per share. Tangible book value per share of $22.90 at March 31, 2021 increased by $1.77 or 8.4% from $21.13 at March 31, 2020 .

represents a or 8% increase over book value of per share. Tangible book value per share of at increased by or 8.4% from at . Year-over-year net loan growth was $131.1 million or 29.4%, which includes $56.7 million in PPP loans. Excluding the PPP loans, gross core loan growth was $78.1 million or 17.3% year-over-year.

or 29.4%, which includes in PPP loans. Excluding the PPP loans, gross core loan growth was or 17.3% year-over-year. Deposits grew $114.8 million or 22.1% on a year-over-year basis compared to March 31, 2020 . Excluding brokered deposits of $47.0 million as of March 31, 2020 , core deposits increased $161.8 million or 34.3% year-over-year. Most of the growth was in demand deposits ( $95 million ) and low interest cost money market and savings deposits ( $54 million ).

or 22.1% on a year-over-year basis compared to . Excluding brokered deposits of as of , core deposits increased or 34.3% year-over-year. Most of the growth was in demand deposits ( ) and low interest cost money market and savings deposits ( ). As of March 2021 the Bank had reduced overall cost of funds to 0.32%, down from 0.95% in March of 2020. This decrease results from the rate reductions on numerous deposit account types due to historically low Fed rates.

the Bank had reduced overall cost of funds to 0.32%, down from 0.95% in March of 2020. This decrease results from the rate reductions on numerous deposit account types due to historically low Fed rates. Year-to-date loan loss provision expense through March 31, 2021 totaled $1.47 million (excludes $122 thousand for off-balance sheet and check card loss provision), an increase of $1.14 million compared to $323 thousand through March 31, 2020 . Loan growth and economic metrics due to the pandemic (unemployment, GDP and COVID factor) long lasting impacts on the local economy and the Banks commercial clients account for the increased provision expense.

totaled (excludes for off-balance sheet and check card loss provision), an increase of compared to through . Loan growth and economic metrics due to the pandemic (unemployment, GDP and COVID factor) long lasting impacts on the local economy and the Banks commercial clients account for the increased provision expense. Non-interest income year-to-date as of March 31, 2021 grew by $1.03 million compared to March 31 , 2020. The mortgage activity and secondary sales income increase of $748 thousand along with the security sale gains increase of $187 thousand account for the majority of the increase year-over-year.

grew by compared to , 2020. The mortgage activity and secondary sales income increase of along with the security sale gains increase of account for the majority of the increase year-over-year. Non-interest expense as of March 31, 2021 increased by $73 thousand compared to March 31 , 2020. The increase is directly related to the growth of the balance sheet (15.2% year-over-year) as staffing has increased, and increased FDIC insurance premiums as deposits increased (22.1% year-over-year).

Dividend

A dividend of $0.04 per share was declared by the Board of Directors on April 16, 2021 for shareholders of record as of April 30, 2021 and payable on May 7, 2021.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands)





























March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,





2021

2020

2020

2020

2020





(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)























Assets



















Cash and due from banks $ 43,425 $ 28,785 $ 15,044 $ 49,706 $ 96,263























Securities available-for-sale, at fair value

61,086

72,439

67,441

69,518

51,357 Equity securities, at cost

462

462

462

462

1,737























Loans

585,811

558,967

554,851

524,512

450,358 Less allowance for loan loss

8,948

7,480

6,024

5,179

4,553

Loans, net

576,864

551,486

548,828

519,333

445,805























Loans held for sale

10,717

12,626

21,670

13,525

6,765 Premises and equipment, net

6,529

6,400

6,459

6,612

6,720 Right-of-use assets

2,557

2,667

2,785

2,900

2,996 Accrued interest receivable

2,035

2,199

2,192

2,003

1,266 Deferred tax assets

3,025

2,081

1,796

978

1,028 Bank-owned life insurance

6,340

5,280

5,214

5,027

5,000 Goodwill

1,657

1,657

1,657

1,657

1,657 Intangible assets

7

9

11

13

15 Other Assets

1,750

2,090

1,960

1,740

1,280

Total Assets $ 716,452 $ 688,181 $ 675,519 $ 673,475 $ 621,890























Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











































Liabilties



















Deposits:



















Non-interest-bearing demand $ 228,946 $ 197,297 $ 187,972 $ 181,155 $ 134,343 Interest-bearing

405,499

402,262

399,955

413,743

385,259

Total Deposits

634,445

599,560

587,927

594,897

519,601























Federal home loan bank advances

-

-

-

-

30,000 Subordinated debt, net

14,686

14,664

14,641

14,619

14,596 Other borrowings

3,719

8,558

10,577

5,784

616 Lease liabilities

2,610

2,715

2,823

2,934

3,027 Accrued interest payble

426

215

445

235

504 Other liabilities

7,349

9,509

7,532

4,507

4,296

Total Liabilities

663,236

635,221

623,946

622,976

572,641























Stockholders' Equity



















Common stock

23

23

23

23

23 Surplus

28,523

28,523

28,523

28,523

28,523 Retained earnings

25,152

23,633

22,156

21,045

20,286 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(482)

782

870

908

417

Total Stockholders' Equity

53,216

52,960

51,572

50,499

49,249

























Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 716,452 $ 688,181 $ 675,519 $ 673,475 $ 621,890

























Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended





March 31,

December 31,

March 30,





2021

2020

2020















Interest Income













Loans, including fees $ 6,506,470 $ 6,311,740 $ 5,313,898

Securities

303,676

307,082

211,501

Fed funds sold and other

8,710

13,044

78,184

Total interest income

6,818,856

6,631,865

5,603,583















Interest Expense













Deposits

501,019

619,250

1,094,329

Borrowed funds

947

-

4,792

Subordinated debt

238,049

238,053

238,049

Other Interest Expense

71,428

63,216

14,109

Total interest expense

811,444

920,519

1,351,279















Net interest income

6,007,412

5,711,346

4,252,304 Provision for loan losses

1,465,981

1,456,879

323,137 Net interest income after provision for loan losses

4,541,431

4,254,467

3,929,167















Non-interest income













Service charges on deposits

193,829

199,634

172,023

Earnings bank owned life insurance

51,690

54,648

25,013

Gain sale of fixed assets

1,500

-

-

Gain sale of securities

196,091

575,869

9,257

Mortage loan income activity

1,460,199

2,210,046

711,512

Other non-interest income

173,176

170,711

126,743

Total non-interest income

2,076,484

3,210,907

1,044,549















Non-interest expense













Salaries and employee benefits

2,582,179

2,928,023

2,518,557

Occupancy and equipment

677,236

681,446

692,545

Legal and professional fees

150,029

217,174

174,605

Advertising

156,125

453,077

130,031

Data processing

468,249

570,630

428,844

FDIC premiums

114,796

112,999

25,296

Loss sale of securities

17,826

-

-

Other intangible amortization

2,083

2,083

2,083

Other

218,647

227,229

341,882

Total non-interest expense

4,387,169

5,192,661

4,313,843 Income before taxes

2,230,747

2,272,713

659,873 Income tax expense

621,580

705,528

149,497 Net Income $ 1,609,167 $ 1,567,185 $ 510,376















Basic earnings per share $ 0.71 $ 0.70 $ 0.23

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Data













Income Statement Review





























For the Three Months Ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,



2021

2020

2020



(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)













Interest Income $ 6,818,856 $ 6,631,865 $ 5,603,583 Interest Expense

811,444

920,519

1,351,279 Net interest income

6,007,412

5,711,346

4,252,304 Provsion expense

1,465,981

1,456,879

323,137 Net interest income after provision $ 4,541,431 $ 4,254,467 $ 3,929,167













Non-interest income $ 2,076,484 $ 3,210,907 $ 1,044,549 Non-interest expense

4,387,169

5,192,661

4,313,843













Yield on interest-earning assets

4.08%

4.04%

4.40% Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

0.78%

0.86%

1.54% Efficiency ratio

54.27%

58.20%

81.44%



























Balance Sheet Review (in thousnds)





























March 31,

March 31,







2021

2020







(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



(dollars in thousands)











Total assets $ 716,452 $ 621,890



Loans, net of reserve

576,864

445,805



Goodwill & intangibles

1,663

1,672



Deposits

634,445

519,601



Shareholder's equity

53,216

49,249

















Asset Quality Review











Non-accrual loans $ 952 $ 1,107



Trouble debt restructured loans still accruing

975

693



Loans 90 days past due still accruing

-

-



Foreclosured properties

-

-



Total non-performing assets $ 1,927 $ 1,800

















Non-performing assets to total assets

0.27%

0.29%



Non-performing assets to total loans

0.33%

0.30%

















Summary of Operating Results





























For theThree Months Ended







March 31,

March 31,







2021

2020







(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

















Pre-allowance for Loan Loss provision, pre-tax net income $ 3,696,728 $ 983,010



Alllowance for loan loss provision, pre-tax

1,465,981

323,137



Tax expense

621,580

149,497



Net Income $ 1,609,167 $ 510,376

















(dollars in thousands)











Charge-offs $ 18 $ 20



(Recoveries)

(13)

(9)



Net charge-offs $ 5 $ 11

















Per Common Share Data

























Common shares outstanding

2,251,320

2,251,320



Weighted average shares outstanding

2,251,320

2,251,320

















Basic Earnings per share $ 0.71 $ 0.23



Dividend declared $ 0.04 $ 0.04

















Book value per share $ 23.64 $ 21.88



Tangible book value per share $ 22.90 $ 21.13

















Selected Financial Ratios (unaudited)

























Return on average assets

0.91%

0.38%



Return on average equity

11.55%

4.15%



Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.53%

1.01%



Allownace for loan loss to total loans (excluding PPP loans)

1.69%

1.01%



Non-performing assets to total loans

0.33%

0.30%



Non-performing assets to total loans (excluding PPP)

0.36%

0.40%



Net Charge-offs to total loans

0.00%

0.00%



Community bank leverage ratio (bank only)**

9.21%

11.09%



Average equity to average assets

7.89%

9.16%



Net interest margin (bank only, normalized)*

3.57%

3.63%



Loans to deposits - (EOP)

92.33%

86.67%



*Normalized margin excludes impact of PPP loans and related on balance sheet liquidity through Brokered deposits and

FHLB Borrowing











**As of March 31, 2020 the bank adopted the community bank leverage ratio (CBLR) for capital reporting





