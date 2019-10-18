Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for the Third Quarter of 2019

MIDDLETOWN, Md., Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. ("the Company") (OTCPink: CMHF), the parent company for Middletown Valley Bank ("MVB") and Millennium Financial Group, Inc. ("Mlend",) announced today that, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, the Company earned net income of $1,000.4 thousand or $0.44 per share compared to net income of $474.2 thousand and earnings per share of $0.21 recorded for the third quarter of 2018. The net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 as compared to the year ago quarter ended September 30, 2018, was positively impacted by the performance of Mlend, significant increase in loan growth and a decline in provision for loan losses due to improvement in credit quality which more than offset the increase in non-interest expense and income taxes.

Net income for the first nine months of 2019 was $2.06 million or $0.92 per share compared to $1.7 million or $0.75 per share in 2018. The increase in net income versus the first nine months of 2018 was primarily due to the addition of Mlend in February 2019, significant increase in net interest income, and growth in noninterest income which more than offset the increase in provision for loan loss, noninterest expense, merger and one-time expense and income taxes.

3Q19 vs. 2Q19 Quarterly Highlights

Net book value per share increased by $0.46 per share or 2% to $21.38 . Tangible book value per share increased by $0.47 or 2% to $20.65 .

per share or 2% to . Tangible book value per share increased by or 2% to . Net loans grew by $24.1 million or 6.3% which was primarily funded by a $4.9 million reduction in cash and $9.9 million increase in deposits and $8.7 million reduction in investment securities.

or 6.3% which was primarily funded by a reduction in cash and increase in deposits and reduction in investment securities. Deposits grew by $9.9 million or 2.3% while time deposits decreased by $10.7 million of which higher cost brokered deposits accounted for over 90% of the decline. Noninterest bearing deposits accounted for over half of the total deposit growth.

or 2.3% while time deposits decreased by of which higher cost brokered deposits accounted for over 90% of the decline. Noninterest bearing deposits accounted for over half of the total deposit growth. Net interest margin declined during the quarter to 3.74%, down from 3.82% in 2Q19 primarily due to above average loan fees in the 2 nd quarter of 2019.

quarter of 2019. Provision expense was a decrease of $166.4 thousand driven by the Allowance for Loan Losses percentage declining by 1 bps during the quarter due to improvements in credit quality more than offsetting the impact from loan growth. Nonperforming Assets decreased by $174 thousand due to a reduction in nonaccrual loans.

driven by the Allowance for Loan Losses percentage declining by 1 bps during the quarter due to improvements in credit quality more than offsetting the impact from loan growth. Nonperforming Assets decreased by due to a reduction in nonaccrual loans. Net interest income was essentially flat due to loan growth offsetting the slight reduction in net interest margin mentioned above.

Mlend contributed $215 thousand to the consolidated earnings of Community Heritage Financial, Inc. during the third quarter.

3Q19 vs. 3Q18 Year over Year Highlights

Net book value per share increased by $1.57 per share or 8% to $21.38 . Tangible book value per share increased by $0.84 or 4% to $20.65 .

per share or 8% to . Tangible book value per share increased by or 4% to . Net loans grew by $66.0 million or 19.4% which was funded by strong growth in deposits of $57.7 million and $11 million decrease in investment securities and $5 million reduction of cash.

or 19.4% which was funded by strong growth in deposits of and decrease in investment securities and reduction of cash. Deposits grew 15%, or $57.7 million while decreasing higher cost brokered deposits by $16.3 million and net interest margin grew by 19 basis points to 3.74%, up from 3.55% in third quarter of 2018.

while decreasing higher cost brokered deposits by and net interest margin grew by 19 basis points to 3.74%, up from 3.55% in third quarter of 2018. Provision expense decreased by $190.0 thousand driven by a 1 basis point decrease in the Allowance for Loan Losses to 0.98% more than offsetting the loan growth over that period. Nonperforming assets decreased by $2.1 million compared to the third quarter 2018 primarily driven by $1.9 million in nonaccrual loan reductions and $167 thousand in foreclosed properties being sold.

driven by a 1 basis point decrease in the Allowance for Loan Losses to 0.98% more than offsetting the loan growth over that period. Nonperforming assets decreased by compared to the third quarter 2018 primarily driven by in nonaccrual loan reductions and in foreclosed properties being sold. Net interest income grew by $743 thousand in the nine months ended September 30, 2019 vs. 2018 due to robust loan growth and boost in net interest margin previously mentioned.

A dividend of $0.03 per share was declared by the Board of Directors on October 18, 2019 for stockholders of record as of November 1, 2019 and payable on November 8, 2019.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward- looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "intends," "may," "will," "should," "anticipates" or similar terminology. Such statements, specifically regarding the Company's intentions regarding transparency, growth and market expansion, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates, stock market liquidity, deposit flows, loan demand and real estate values, as well as changes in economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, technological and other factors which may affect the Company specifically, its existing and target market areas or the banking industry in general. The realization or occurrence of these risks or uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc.

Brian M. Ropp

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

(301) 371-3029

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands)



































Balance Sheet

September 30,

September 30,

June 30,

December 31,



2019

2018

2019

2018



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited) Cash

$ 19,725

$ 24,907

$ 24,578

$ 18,546 FHLB Stock

392

538

392

325 Investments, at market value

37,128

48,255

45,809

47,967 Loans, net of Reserve

406,185

340,189

382,120

354,149 Loans Held for Sale

5,208

543

3,499

- Fixed assets

10,088

5,920

10,244

6,286 Goodwill

1,654

-

1,659

- Other assets

8,359

8,489

8,202

8,386 Total Assets

$ 488,739

$ 428,841

$ 476,504

$ 435,658

















Deposits

$ 433,081

$ 375,411

$ 423,188

$ 388,544 Borrowings

-

5,000

-

- Other liabilities

7,517

4,178

6,224

2,170 Total Liabilities

440,598

384,589

429,412

390,714 Equity

47,913

45,375

46,980

45,666 Unrealized gain(loss), net of tax

228

(1,123)

112

(722) Total Equity

48,141

44,252

47,092

44,944 Total Liabilities & Equity

$ 488,739

$ 428,841

$ 476,504

$ 435,658





















































Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income







































For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended Income Statement

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Total interest and fee income

$ 5,332,701

$ 4,290,135

$ 15,593,503

$ 11,656,495 Total interest expense

1,081,229

781,766

3,232,381

1,731,391 Net interest income

4,251,472

3,508,369

12,361,122

9,925,104 Provision for loan losses

191,866

381,913

672,515

563,913 Net interest income after provision

4,059,606

3,126,456

11,688,607

9,361,191 Non-interest income

1,483,307

298,443

3,282,158

869,097 Non-interest expense

4,148,823

2,797,642

12,096,484

7,969,479 Merger expenses & one-time items

-

-

77,596

- Pre-tax net income

1,394,090

627,257

2,796,685

2,260,809 Income taxes

393,690

153,056

731,997

583,749 Net income

$ 1,000,400

$ 474,201

$ 2,064,688

$ 1,677,060

















Earnings per common share, basic















and diluted

$0.44

$0.21

$0.92

$0.75

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries

















Selected Financial Data

































September 30,

September 30,





December 31,



2019

2018





2018 (dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)





(audited) Total Assets

$ 488,739

$ 428,841





$ 435,574 Loans

406,185

340,189





354,147 Goodwill

1,654

-





- Deposits

433,081

375,411





388,544 Shareholder's equity

48,141

44,252





44,944

















Nonperforming Assets:















Accruing troubled debt restructures

$ 708

$ 738





$ 731 Loans 90 past due and still accruing

-

-





- Nonaccrual loans

1,206

3,098





2,453 Foreclosed properties

-

167





- Total nonperforming assets

$ 1,914

$ 4,003





$ 3,184







































For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30, Summary of Operating Results 2019

2018

2019

2018 (dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Pre-allowance for loan loss provision, pre-tax net income $ 1,585,956

$ 1,009,170

$ 3,469,200

$ 2,824,722 Allowance for loan loss provision, pre-tax

191,866

381,913

672,515

563,913 Tax expense

393,690

153,056

731,997

583,749 Net Income

$ 1,000,400

$ 474,201

$ 2,064,688

$ 1,677,060

















Charge-Offs

$ 21

$ 13

$ 164

$ 122 (Recoveries)

(4)

(3)

(21)

(10) Net charge-offs

$ 17

$ 10

$ 143

$ 112

















Per Common Share Data

































Basic earnings per share

$0.44

$0.21

$0.92

$0.75 Common shares outstanding

2,251,320

2,233,820

2,251,320

2,233,820 Weighted average shares outstanding

2,251,320

2,233,820

2,248,653

2,233,820 Dividends declared

$0.03

$0.03

$0.09

$0.09 Book value per share

$21.38

$19.81

$21.38

$19.81 Tangible Book Value per Share

$20.65

$19.81

$20.65

$19.81

















Selected Unaudited Financial Ratios































Return on average assets

0.83%

0.43%

0.59%

0.58% Return on average equity

8.35%

3.99%

5.88%

5.09% Allowance for loan losses to total loans

0.98%

0.99%

0.98%

0.99% Nonperforming assets to total loans

0.46%

1.06%

0.46%

1.06% Net charge-offs to average loans

0.00%

0.00%

0.04%

0.04% Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets 12.25%

14.03%

12.25%

14.03% Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets

12.25%

14.03%

12.25%

14.03% Total capital to risk-weighted assets

13.50%

15.28%

13.50%

15.28% Average equity to average assets

9.99%

10.32%

9.97%

10.32% Net interest margin

3.74%

3.55%

3.73%

3.64% Loan to deposit ratio

94.72%

91.50%

94.72%

91.50%



















SOURCE Community Heritage Financial, Inc.