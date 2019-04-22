Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Reports Results for the First Quarter of 2019

MIDDLETOWN, Md., April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. ("the Company") (OTCPink: CMHF), the parent company for Middletown Valley Bank ("MVB") and Millennium Financial Group, Inc. ("Mlend",) announced today that, for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, the Company earned net income of $305.5 thousand or $0.14 per share compared to net income of $501.3 thousand and earnings per share of $0.22 recorded for the first quarter of 2018.

In the first quarter of 2019, the company incurred $125.6 thousand or $0.06 per share in after-tax expenses due to several one-time expenditures related to the acquisition of Mlend, implementation of ASU 2016-02 Lease Accounting Standard, and other one-time items. Adjusted first quarter 2019 net income was $431.1 thousand or $0.20 share as compared to $501.3 thousand or $0.22 share for the first quarter of 2018.

Quarterly Highlights

Closed on Mlend (mortgage company) acquisition on February 1, 2019 with two months of results that positively contributed to consolidated net income in the first quarter 2019.

with two months of results that positively contributed to consolidated net income in the first quarter 2019. Opened a new branch (Paramount) in the north side of Hagerstown and consolidated Bank operations into an operations center in Hagerstown in the first quarter 2019.

and consolidated Bank operations into an operations center in in the first quarter 2019. Net book value increased by $1.03 (5%) to $20.45 in the first quarter of 2019 versus the same period in 2018.

(5%) to in the first quarter of 2019 versus the same period in 2018. Net loans at March 31, 2019 grew 25%, or $72.7 million compared to the March 31, 2018 balance.

grew 25%, or compared to the balance. Deposits at March 31, 2019 grew 27%, or $89.6 million compared to the March 31, 2018 balance.

grew 27%, or compared to the balance. Provision expense of $122 thousand was recorded in the first quarter of 2019 compared to $203.7 thousand recorded in the same period in 2018. The allowance for credit losses was 1.0% at the end of the first quarter 2019 as compared to 1.1% at the end of the first quarter 2018.

was recorded in the first quarter of 2019 compared to recorded in the same period in 2018. The allowance for credit losses was 1.0% at the end of the first quarter 2019 as compared to 1.1% at the end of the first quarter 2018. Nonperforming assets decreased 34%, or $1.45 million compared to the first quarter 2018. Nonperforming assets to total loans was 0.77% at March 31, 2019 versus 1.46% at March 31, 2018 .

The decline in adjusted net income (net income plus one-time charges) of $70 thousand or $0.02 share in the first quarter of 2019 versus first quarter of 2018 was primarily driven by an increase in noninterest expense due to increased occupancy expenses related to the new Paramount branch and Operations Center. The provision for loan losses was $122.4 thousand in the first quarter of 2019, while a provision for loan losses of $203.7 thousand was recorded in the same quarter 2018. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans were 1.0% and 1.1% for the quarters ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, as the overall loan portfolio continues to see improvement in credit quality. Nonperforming assets to total loans were 0.77% and 1.46% as of March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

The balance sheet growth continued in the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 as compared to March 31, 2018 due to the net loan growth of $72.7 million (25%) to $361.7 million and a $12.9 million increase in cash balances which were funded by $89.1 million (27%) in deposit growth. A dividend of $0.03 per share was declared by the Board of Directors on April 19, 2019 for stockholders of record as of May 3, 2019 and payable on May 10, 2019.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward- looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "intends," "may," "will," "should," "anticipates" or similar terminology. Such statements, specifically regarding the Company's intentions regarding transparency, growth and market expansion, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates, stock market liquidity, deposit flows, loan demand and real estate values, as well as changes in economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, technological and other factors which may affect the Company specifically, its existing and target market areas or the banking industry in general. The realization or occurrence of these risks or uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc.

Brian M. Ropp

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

(301) 371-3029

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands)































Balance Sheet

March 31,

March 31,



December 31,



2019

2018



2018



(unaudited)

(unaudited)



(audited) Cash

$ 37,789

$ 24,848



$ 18,545 FHLB Stock

392

325



325 Investments, at market value

46,958

45,441



47,966 Loans, net of Reserve

361,722

289,013



354,147 Loans Held for Sale

3,446

-



- Fixed assets

10,330

5,693



6,286 Other assets

10,069

8,079



8,305 Total Assets

$ 470,706

$ 373,399



$ 435,574















Deposits

$ 417,255

$ 328,146



$ 388,544 Borrowings

-

-



- Other liabilities

7,416

1,880



2,086 Total Liabilities

424,670

330,026



390,630 Equity

46,289

44,333



45,666 Unreaized gain(loss), net of tax

(254)

(960)



(722) Total Equity

46,035

43,373



44,944 Total Liabilities & Equity

$ 470,706

$ 373,399



$ 435,574

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (dollars in thousands)



















For the Three Months Ended





Income Statement

March 31,

March 31,









2019

2018









(unaudited)

(unaudited)





Total interest and fee income

$ 5,334,005

$ 3,546,293





Total interest expense

1,033,697

444,313





Net interest income

4,300,308

3,101,980





Provision for loan losses

122,359

203,735





Net interest income after provision

4,177,949

2,898,245





Non-interest income

309,137

281,825





Non-interest expense

3,754,390

2,502,203





Merger expenses & one-time items

178,830

-





Pre-tax net income

553,867

677,867





Income taxes

248,400

176,544





Net income

$ 305,467

$ 501,323





















Earnings per common share, basic













and diluted

$0.14

$0.22







FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS COMMUNITY HERITAGE FINANCIAL, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES





















March 31,

March 31,





December 31,



2019

2018





2018 (dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)





(audited) Total Assets

$ 470,706

$ 373,399





$ 435,574 Loans

361,722

289,013





354,147 Deposits

417,255

328,146





388,544 Shareholder's equity

46,035

43,373





44,944















- Nonperforming Assets:















Accruing troubled debt restructures

$ 723

$ 752





$ 731 Loans 90 past due and still accruing

-

-





- Nonaccrual loans

2,100

3,350





2,453 Foreclosed properties

-

167





- Total nonperforming assets

$ 2,823

$ 4,269





$ 3,184







































For the Three Months Ended







March 31,

March 31,











2019

2018







Summary of Operating Results

(unaudited)

(unaudited)







Pre-allowance for loan loss provision, pre-tax net

income $ 676,226

$ 881,602







Allowance for loan loss provision, pre-tax 122,359

203,735

























Selected Financial Data











(dollars in thousands)















Charge-Offs

$ 24

$ 20







(Recoveries)

(6)

(5)







Net charge-offs

$ 18

$ 15











































Per Common Share Data















Basic and diluted earnings per share

$ 0.14

$ 0.22







Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 2,243,487

2,233,820







Common shares outstanding

2,251,320

2,233,820







Dividends declared

$ 0.03

$ 0.03







Book value per share

$ 20.45

$ 19.42











































Selected Unaudited Financial Ratios













Return on average assets

0.27%

0.56%







Return on average equity

2.68%

4.66%







Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.00%

1.10%







Nonperforming assets to total loans

0.77%

1.46%







Net charge-offs to average loans

0.00%

0.00%







Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets 11.59%

15.93%







Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets

11.59%

15.93%







Total capital to risk-weighted assets

12.55%

17.18%







Average equity to average assets

10.06%

12.04%







Net interest margin

3.60%

3.65%







Loan to deposit ratio

87.57%

88.89%









