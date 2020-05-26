Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida Inc. Announces Key Management Changes

ORLANDO, Fla., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida Inc. (CLSMF), a civil legal aid firm servicing 12 counties in Central Florida, today announced a series of management changes that support the organization's long-term, client-focused growth. All changes are effective as of May 16, 2020.

Danielle Harris has been promoted to Chief Program Officer; Jeff Hussey promoted to Director of Public Interest & Litigation; and Mary Kogut-Lowell promoted to Manager of Community Economic Development. All three attorneys began their association with CLSMF as Helpline attorneys.

As Chief Program Officer (CPO), Harris will be responsible for guiding the program and administrative functions of Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida, Inc. The CPO ensures that all grant-funded programs and other activities operate consistently and ethically within the mission and values of CLSMF. This position identifies opportunities for the organization to leverage cross-program strengths to take advantage of new opportunities and/or address organizational changes. Reporting to the Chief Executive Officer Jeff Harvey, the Chief Program Officer serves as a member of the executive team.

Danielle Harris began working with CLSMF as a Helpline attorney in October of 2016. She worked her way up to Managing Attorney of Legal Information & Advice Helpline in 2018. Harris graduated Cum Laude from Florida Golf Coast University in August of 2003, achieving her Juris Doctor Degree as Magna Cum Laude of the graduating class at Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University College of Law in May of 2011.

As Director of Public Interest & Litigation, Jeff Hussey will ensure a strategic focus for program litigation and advocacy, and provide technical assistance, co-counsel, training, and strategic support on litigation and systemic advocacy and emerging legal advocacy approaches to CLSMF's diverse and highly talented legal team.

Jeffrey Hussey joined CLSMF in 2017, bringing with him over 30 years of litigation experience. He has practiced in State and Federal and Administrative Law Courts throughout Florida over his career. He is a native of Central Florida and has witnessed the massive growth and legal needs of the residents within this region. Hussey received both his Bachelor of Science and Juris Doctor degree from Mercer University in Macon Georgia.

Mary Kogut-Lowell, J.D., M.B.A., M.A. began working at CLSMF in January 2019 as a Helpline attorney. She transitioned to the Community Economic Development Unit about a year ago. Now, as Manager of Community Economic Development at Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida, Mary's practice focuses on small businesses and nonprofits that serve low to middle income neighborhoods, including nonprofit housing developers. She is a member of the Florida, Michigan, and Wyoming Bars. Mary has extensive experience in business law, management, contracts, and commercial litigation from having owned, managed, and practiced in law firms for many years.

CLSMF Chief Executive Officer Jeff Harvey said, "I am really excited that these great lawyers are leading the service delivery for our firm. With the combined talent at CLSMF, we are well positioned to respond to the increase of services we expect to see due to the pandemic."

