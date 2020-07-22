Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida Inc. Announces New Leadership

ORLANDO, Fla., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida Inc. (CLSMF), a civil legal aid firm servicing 12 counties in Central Florida, is pleased to announce that Darlene Bell-Alexander, Esq. and Dr. Nadia Gauthier-Soulouque have joined the senior leadership team.

Darlene Bell-Alexander, Esq. joins the leadership team as Director of Operations and Dr. Nadia Gauthier-Soulouque serves as the Director of Human Resources for CLSMF.

As Director of Operations, Darlene is responsible for the overall management and direction of the administrative areas of the organization as well as implementation of strategic planning and project management, planning and leading changes in the organization that require coordination of the administrative members of the Senior Leadership Team.

Darlene began her career at CLSMF in 2019 as a part-time Helpline Attorney, moving to the Community Economic Development Unit as a full-time Staff Attorney. Her previous professional roles include tenures as Assistant General Counsel and Vice President of Human Resources at Strayer Education, Inc. and Assistant General Counsel at the University of Miami among others. Darlene is a graduate of the University of Florida and graduated law school at Nova Southeastern University Shepard Broad College of Law. Darlene has been a member of The Florida Bar since 1991.

As Director of Human Resources, Dr. Nadia Gauthier-Soulouque is a strategic and tactical business partner to the leadership team regarding HR functions. She oversees company-wide recruitment, job evaluation, salary administration programs, benefits administration, employee development, training, safety programs, compliance, and special projects among other duties.

Nadia has over 15 years human resources and leadership experience in the health care, construction, non-profit, and technology industries. Nadia is a graduate from the University of Central Florida and has a Master's in Business Administration with a concentration in Human Resources Management from the University of Phoenix. Nadia continued her education at the University of Phoenix for her Doctorate in Management and Organizational Leadership with a research study on discrimination in the workforce.

CLSMF Chief Executive Officer Jeff Harvey said, "I believe the addition of Nadia and Darlene, with their strong backgrounds in organizational and executive leadership, will have a positive impact on how CLSMF runs. Improving the overall quality of work/life balance for our employees that do so much for this community."

