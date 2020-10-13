Community Legal Services Of Mid-Florida Provides Critical Civil Legal Aid Via Virtual Walk-In Clinic

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida Inc., (CLSMF) is teaming up with Pro Bono attorneys to meet individually with clients via video conference to provide legal advice and/or brief services in several areas of law including: Housing, Consumer, Bankruptcy, Sealing/Expungement, Family Law, Probate and Guardian Advocacy. Brief services include completion of pro se forms or drafting motions.

This year's annual walk-in legal advice clinic is taking place on October 28, 2020 from 3:00pm-7:00pm. The clinic is slightly different this year due to COVID-19 and will be held completely online. Attendees will receive legal advice on most civil matters from local volunteer attorneys during the clinic at no cost. Participants must be income and asset eligible to receive legal assistance. Eligibility screenings will be conducted prior to the event. Clients are seen on a first come basis and pre-registration is strongly encouraged. Eligible participants will receive log-in instructions after their eligibility screening is complete. To register for services, please visit https://bit.ly/CLSMFVirtualClinic2020 or call (321) 270-7711.

Lawyers interested in volunteering for the clinic should visit https://bit.ly/CLSMF2020annualclinic to select their preferred time and area of interest.

While our offices are closed to the public our legal HELPline will remain open and will continue to be our centralized point of intake, providing eligible clients with immediate brief legal services and/or referrals.

For civil legal issues, please call our HELPline at 1-800-405- 1417 or visit our website at https://www.clsmf.org to complete an online application or use our chat feature to apply for services.

HELPline hours of operation:

Monday and Thursday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

About CLSMF

For over 50 years, CLSMF has provided critical civil legal help to thousands of Central Florida residents, however studies show that 50-80% of low-income American's legal needs still go unmet. With a service area encompassing 12 counties, it is a challenge every day to serve the one million people in the area who qualify for assistance.

CLSMF is a nonprofit law firm striving to remove barriers to justice by empowering vulnerable communities through legal advocacy and education. We make it easier for our disadvantaged population to access information, receive legal assistance and representation, and to know and understand their rights.

CONTACT: Michelle Wargo

COMPANY Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida Inc.

PHONE 407-936-7682

EMAIL [email protected]

WEB www.CLSMF.org

SOURCE Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida Inc.

