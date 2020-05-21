Community Organizations Receive $33,000 from Technology Grant

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) awarded $33,000 to 22 local organizations through their Connect IE Technology Grant. This grant helps Connect IE partners expand their technological capabilities through online services during COVID-19.

Family Assistance Program in the Inland Empire is one of the 22 community organizations who received a Connect IE Technology Grant.

"COVID-19 is one more stressor added on top of our clients existing challenges," said Aaron Scullin, executive director of Rim Family Services, Inc. "It has made the delivery of our services even more vital. Through the generous grant, [we are] now able to purchase needed telehealth equipment and software which will help us meet the growing need."

Receiving $1,500 each, grant recipients also support 211 San Bernardino County, 211 Riverside County and Coachella Valley Health Information Place. These organizations include:

• AIDS Assistance Program • NPHS, Inc.

• Axis Foundation • Operation New Hope

• Boys & Girls Club Redlands • Option House

• Community Health Systems, Inc. • PARKTREE Community Clinics

• Desert AIDS Project • Planned Parenthood

• Desert Cancer Foundation • Project Access

• Family Assistance Program • Rim Family Services, Inc.

• Feeding America Riverside & San Bernardino (FARB) • Rolling Start Inc.

• Heartbeat at 22 (DBA Mama's House) • Samaritan Counseling Center

• Jewish Family Services of the Desert • The LGBTQ Center of Palm Springs

• Martha's Village and Kitchen • Young Visionaries Youth Leadership Academy



"This grant helps provide mental & behavioral health services via telehealth," said Doug McKown, executive director of Samaritan Counseling Center. "Now more than ever, our clients need the psychological & educational services our caring staff provide. We are grateful to Connect IE for helping us facilitate healing and hope to those in need."

To be eligible for the sponsorship, organizations were required to be located in either Riverside or San Bernardino counties, provide multidisciplinary health and human services, and be active users on the community resource search platform, Connect IE.

"During this crisis, community needs for support and resources grew exponentially," said Dr. Gabriel Uribe, IEHP community health director. "We had to step in and offer support so that organizations could transition and operate in new ways to continue to bridge gaps related to social determinants of health."

About IEHP

IEHP, Inland Empire Health Plan, is a top 10 largest Medicaid health plan and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. With a network of more than 6,400 Providers and more than 2,000 employees, IEHP serves more than 1.2 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plan (Medicare-Medicaid Plan). Through a dynamic partnership with Providers and Community, award-winning service and innovative products, IEHP is fully committed to advocating for our Members and providing them with quality, accessible and wellness-based health care services. For more information, visit www.iehp.org.

