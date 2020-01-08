Community Rebuilders Partners with Signify Health to Address the Social Determinants of Health that Impact Family Homelessness

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Rebuilders, a nonprofit housing agency committed to ending homelessness, in partnership with Signify Health, a leading provider of tech-enabled products and services that connects people to the support they need, has announced the launch of a coordinated care network to address homelessness and other non-medical health needs in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Signify Health's outcomes-proven social determinants of health (SDOH) solution, Signify Community, worked closely with Community Rebuilders to bring together more than a dozen social service agencies onto the network, with many more planned in the coming months. For the first time, healthcare and social service providers will be able to safely collaborate around the needs of each at-risk individual, connecting them to community programs that address the contributors of homelessness, such as employment, discrimination, financial stability and access to healthy food and transportation.

"This is an exciting day for our community as we believe this collaborative work will serve as a model for other cities across the country," said Grand Rapids, Mich., Mayor Rosalynn Bliss. "We have a number of incredible organizations dedicated to helping those in need. By working together more effectively we will be able to have a greater impact."

Community Rebuilders was a 2018 recipient of the Bezos Day One Fund, Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos' philanthropic initiative to support organizations doing "compassionate, needle-moving work to end homelessness for families in communities across the country." These funds are being used to address family homelessness in Kent County.

"One homeless family is too many. We must accelerate innovation and be creative while taking an evidence-based approach to ending homelessness," said Vera Beech, Executive Director of Community Rebuilders. "Signify Community allows us to utilize the expertise of cross-sector organizations, share information across all our community partners, and prove our impact on ending homelessness and improving health outcomes."

Community Rebuilders chose Signify Community as their preferred collaboration platform due to its unique ability and track record of proving social and clinical outcomes. This is made possible by Signify Community's one-of-a-kind privacy framework that prioritizes client consent and incorporates all state and federal information sharing laws into the platform.

Health and community participants can now safely share information, coordinate services, and build shared social records that stay with people over time, across settings, and can be connected back to quality, satisfaction, and financial outcomes.

"To improve people's lives, not only do we need to prove that residents received services, but we need to demonstrate those services had a positive impact on their health and well-being," said Jamo Rubin, M.D., President of Signify Community. "We're honored to help the Grand Rapids community work together more effectively to create lasting and sustainable change."

About Community Rebuilders

Community Rebuilders is a nonprofit housing agency based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, committed to ending homelessness. Their Housing First mission uses an evidence-based approach to provide homeless families and individuals with housing quickly, as well as provide services during their transition. In 2019, Community Rebuilders provided housing for 864 households, 381 homeless families with children, 850 homeless children, and 285 homeless veterans. Please visit www.Communityrebuilders.org or contact Vera Beech at Community Rebuilders for more information.

About Signify Health

Signify Health partners with leading health plans, healthcare providers, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, and technology companies to improve quality of life by providing comprehensive clinical and social care where and when it's needed most. The company provides technology-enabled care services to at-risk populations in their homes and communities to improve health and quality of life. Signify Health serves well over one million health plan members each year, providing health risk evaluations, complex care management, outcomes-based pharma services, and specialized medical and social services in the home and other convenient locations. Signify Health is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and employs more than 1,800 professionals throughout the U.S. Please visit www.signifyhealth.com as well as the company's LinkedIn page for more information.

