Communo Appoints Olivier Gachot as CEO

"Olivier is the perfect choice to lead Communo as we scale to the next level in one of the hottest emerging markets - HR Tech," said Chris Kneeland, co-founder of Communo. "His experience and knowledge with go-to-market SaaS platforms and proven leadership in product innovation made our choice evident. Olivier and I will work closely with our Board and executive team to supercharge Communo's exponential growth as we continue to gain market share with enterprise customers."

According to Fortune Business Insights , the global HR technology market size is projected to reach USD 35.68 billion in 2028, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. For the past two years, Communo has experienced 200% YoY growth.

Gachot most recently served as chief revenue officer at Workspot and NewVoiceMedia (acquired by Vonage), and has held senior leadership positions at Lombardi (acquired by IBM), Spredfast (acquired by Vista Equity Partners) and Skire (acquired by Oracle). Gachot started his career in the French armed forces stationed in the Middle East.

"Communo has built an amazing platform in record time and the customer base is very impressive," said Gachot. "During the CEO search process I got to know the founders, staff, board and shareholders, and deeply recognized the potential of Communo's people and technology platform. I am excited to lead this incredible organization as we scale up and meet customer needs in the rapidly transforming race for talent."

In a planned succession, Communo's CEO and co-founder Ryan Gill is passing leadership responsibilities to Gachot, effective July 2022. "We thank Ryan for his tremendous contributions to Communo's success in its mission to 'eradicate loneliness' in an industry plagued by it," said Michael Volcko, co-chairman of Communo's Board. "Ryan has been a driving force and visionary in bringing the future of talent recruitment and staffing into the digital age. Steering the company from the beginning, from its first paying customers through the early funding rounds, all while creating value for investors, team members and clients over the last five years, was no easy task. We know Ryan will continue to serve Communo moving forward as we leap into this next growth phase."

About Communo

Communo is changing the way job seekers "find their happy." The Communo platform uniquely allows candidates to present their authentic selves, matching them with organizations that are enthusiastic in taking a holistic approach to talent acquisition. The Communo SaaS platform uses advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms to connect job seekers with employers based on mutual affinities for community and causes, as well as traditional qualifications such as skills, experience and education. In turn, Communo helps companies source talent from a critical mass of enriched professional profiles, meaningfully engage with candidates and hire the most interested, exceptional individuals. HR leaders from Fortune 1000 companies to startups today use the Communo SaaS platform to achieve application-to-hire cycles of one to three weeks. To learn more about how to reduce the time to find and hire talent, and enhance employee retention from Day 1, visit communo.com .

