Commure Adds Three Executives and a New Director, Capping a Year of Dramatic Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Commure , a leading health information technology (IT) company building the common architecture for tomorrow's health ecosystem, announced today it has added three executives to its executive leadership team, all with experience at major healthcare and technology companies, to fill the new roles of chief product, growth, and people officers, and also named a new member to its board of directors. Commure appointed:

, Chief Growth Officer – Ms. Gulati previously was Chief Operating Officer at healthcare analytics company , and prior to that she was a Partner at McKinsey & Company, the global management consulting firm, in the healthcare practice. Christine Tibbits , Chief People Officer – Ms. Tibbits was part of the founding leadership team for Google Health , acting as both their Head of Human Resources (HR) and Director of Education and Engagement. She joined Google in 2007, and co-led the HR side for the corporate restructuring of Google into Alphabet.

In addition, Teresa Carlson, President and Chief Growth Officer at Splunk , a global provider of technology designed to investigate, monitor, analyze and act on data at any scale, has joined Commure's Board of Directors.

The three new executives will serve alongside recently named Chief Health and Innovation Officer Saurabha Bhatnager , MD, who was previously at UnitedHealth Group, on Commure's executive team. The team is led by CEO Ashwini Zenooz , MD, whom Commure appointed CEO in September from Salesforce, where she had been Chief Medical Officer.

The announcements cap a year that saw Commure double in size through both acquisition and organic growth, secure foundational customer relationships with major healthcare provider networks , and rank among CB Insights' 2021 Digital Health 150 , which showcases the 150 most promising private digital health companies in the world.

"Commure is attracting amazing talent at every level," Ashwini Zenooz, MD, Commure's CEO, said. "There are so many challenges left to tackle in healthcare -- related to access, quality, cost, and experience -- all of which stem from the industry's underlying technology silos and data fragmentation. Commure's goal is to drive data-driven collaboration across the ecosystem to mend disruption and replace fragmentation with innovation. We're finding that our collaborative partnership model is not only resonating with the industry, but with prospective talent as well. Our new executives bring experience, knowledge, and skills that will help solidify Commure's unique position and drive our growth."

Abhijit Mitra, Chief Product and Engineering Officer

Abhijit Mitra has been in the software industry for 25 years, at Oracle, SAP, and most recently at ServiceNow as Senior Vice President and General Manager, Industry Workflows. He brings to Commure a proven track record of creating market leading new product businesses across multiple industries, including Healthcare and Life Sciences, to improve operational performance and deliver outstanding patient care. He holds four U.S. patents, a master's degree in computer science from Southern Illinois University, and a MBA from University of California at Berkeley.

Manisha Shetty Gulati, Chief Growth Officer

For 20 years, Manisha Shetty Gulati has led healthcare organizations to grow and improve performance, particularly through innovation in the use of data and technology. Prior to joining Commure, Gulati was the Chief Operating Officer at Clarify Health Solutions, which enables providers, payers, and life sciences organizations to deliver better care through advanced analytics and software solutions. Previously, she was a Partner at McKinsey & Company and worked with companies across the healthcare ecosystem in the US and EMEA. Gulati holds a MBA from Harvard Business School, a Master of Public Administration from the Harvard Kennedy School, and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Harvard College. She serves on the Board of Directors of software company Model N and is Vice Chair of the Board of ReSurge International.

Christine Tibbits, Chief People Officer

Christine Tibbits knows both the provider side and tech vendor side of healthcare. She worked in clinical mental health managing a team serving the California state hospital and developmental center systems before moving to Google in 2007. Christine was part of the founding leadership team at Google Health and most recently served as Director of Health Education and Engagement where she saw first-hand both the opportunity and the complexity that sits at the intersection of high tech and health tech.

Teresa Carlson, Independent Director

Teresa Carlson, President and Chief Growth Officer at Splunk, has joined Commure's Board of Directors to help guide the company on its quest to usher in a new era of data-driven, consumer-centric, and wellness-oriented healthcare for every individual who receives or delivers care. Prior to Splunk, Ms. Carlson founded Amazon Web Services' Worldwide Public Sector in 2010, and over time her role at AWS expanded to include the financial services, energy services, telecommunications, and aerospace and services industry business units. Previously, Carlson led sales, marketing and business development organizations at Microsoft, Keyfile Corp/Lexign and NovaCare. Carlson holds B.A. and M.S. degrees from Western Kentucky University, and has been a strong advocate for empowering women in the technology field.

About Commure

Commure is building the universal platform and common architecture for tomorrow's health ecosystem to enable open collaboration that breaks down long-standing "silos" in health IT and mends fragmentation in healthcare delivery. Commure partners with some of the largest and most innovative health systems like HCA Healthcare and Jefferson Health to advance their digital initiatives, in service of connected care and collective wellbeing. Commure was founded in 2017 by General Catalyst Managing Partner Hemant Taneja, and is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit www.commure.com .

