CommutAir, a United Express® Carrier, Headed Paperless in the Flight Deck

The iPads-EFBs will replace roughly 40 pounds of conventional paper-based charts and manuals while providing a digitized interface to increase situational awareness in congested airspace and airport environments. "Digitizing manuals and charts is just the beginning," says Radha Iyer, Chief Technology Officer. "We are gearing up for future phases that will include providing key real-time information, flight releases and all sorts of exciting enhancements."

Through 2019, CommutAir will triple in size to an all-jet fleet of 61 Embraer aircraft and is actively hiring 400 pilots over the next two years. It's industry-leading benefits include:

Fastest United Career Path Program (CPP) graduate: 2 Years 10 Days

Guaranteed Captain Pay after Year 1

Quarterly Captain Retention Bonuses

Rapid upgrades

Top-Tier pay and benefits – including the industry's first and best Commuter policy

For career opportunities go to http://www.flycommutair.com/careers/

About CommutAir

Founded in 1989, CommutAir operates as United Express and is majority-owned by Champlain Enterprises, Inc. and 40% owned by United Airlines, Inc. CommutAir operates ~1,000 weekly flights to 30+ destinations, using the Embraer ERJ145 aircraft, from bases in Newark, NJ, and Washington-Dulles. CommutAir's 900+ employees are well-known in the industry for fostering a family culture and a friendly work environment.

