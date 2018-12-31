NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Commuter benefits providers, Clarity Benefit Solutions, explains how millennials are changing the benefits industry.

Millennials—also known as Generation Y—are those who were born in the early 1980s to the mid-90s. They have been labeled the entitled generation, which means that they are changing the landscape of the benefits industry in the following ways.

They are less invested in their healthcare. Studies show that slightly more than half of this generation have visited a doctor's office in the past year compared to other generations, which saw three-quarters visiting a doctor. Less than half of millennials consider health insurance, regular checkups, and vaccinations to be a routine part of their overall health and well-being. Benefits managers must create programs that are engaging and make it easy for them to see a doctor.

They gather health information from a wealth of sources. Most millennials have smartphones, and they use them. They are connected at all times and will use the internet regularly to self-diagnose and treat themselves before even calling a doctor. Thus, benefits managers should utilize a user-friendly online platform that millennials can access 24/7 to see what options they have. They should be able to access all their information immediately and have the ability to make changes at any time.

They expect immediate results from their providers. Unfortunately, the average wait time to see a primary care physician can be nearly three weeks in some cases. This is unacceptable to millennials, so they seek alternative care such as urgent care or retail care clinics. To combat this phenomenon, benefits managers should establish benefits programs that promote long-term provider-patient relationships in conjunction with same-and next-day appointments for emergency situations.

They take cost into serious consideration when making healthcare decisions. Millennials face more financial pressures than other generations. Mounting student loan debt and minimal salary increases have placed a financial burden on many. As a result, most millennials seek estimates from numerous sources before undergoing medical treatment. To help alleviate this situation, benefits advisors should provide benefits that are affordable to this generation.

About Clarity Benefit Solutions: Clarity Benefit Solutions provides technology that makes the health insurance plan selection process fast, easy, and straightforward. For over two decades, we have provided clients with industry-leading technology, compliance, and exceptional customer service. Our offering is designed to save time and lower the costs of managing benefits while also promoting employee self-service and automated ACA compliance.

Media Contact

Calvin Clark

cclark@claritybenefitsolutions.com

732-428-8272

SOURCE Clarity Benefit Solutions

Related Links

http://www.claritybenefitsolutions.com

