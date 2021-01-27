Commvault Announces Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Commvault [NASDAQ: CVLT] today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020.

"The strategic moves we made over the past two years are delivering results," said Sanjay Mirchandani, President and CEO, Commvault. "We have simplified how we do business, dramatically improved our execution, and are innovating faster than ever."

Total revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 were $188.0 million, an increase of 7% year over year. Total recurring revenue was $140.0 million, an increase of 13% year over year.

Annualized recurring revenue (ARR), which is the annualized value of all active Commvault recurring revenue streams at the end of the reporting period, was $507.2 million as of December 31, 2020, up 11% from December 31, 2019.

Software and products revenue was $88.6 million, an increase of 16% year over year. The year over year increase in software and products revenue was driven by a 19% increase in revenue from larger deals (deals greater than $0.1 million in software and products revenue).

Larger deal revenue represented 68% of our software and products revenue in the three months ended December 31, 2020. The number of larger deal revenue transactions increased 3% year over year to 187 deals for the three months ended December 31, 2020. The average dollar amount of larger deal revenue transactions was approximately $322,000, representing a 15% increase from the prior year quarter.

Services revenue in the quarter was $99.4 million, flat year over year.

On a GAAP basis, income from operations (EBIT) was $2.7 million for the third quarter compared to a loss of $0.5 million in the prior year. Non-GAAP EBIT was $37.3 million in the quarter compared to $28.9 million in the prior year.

Operating cash flow totaled $17.0 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $0.9 million in the prior year quarter. Total cash and short-term investments were $388.4 million as of December 31, 2020 compared to $339.7 million as of March 31, 2020.

During the third quarter of fiscal 2021, Commvault repurchased 700,694 shares of its common stock totaling $33.1 million at an average price of approximately $47.28 per share. An update on our capital allocation policy will be provided on our investor day conference call.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results has been provided in Financial Statement Table IV included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Commvault has provided in this press release the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP income from operations margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share and annualized recurring revenue (ARR). This selected financial information has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. Commvault uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate its business and make operating decisions. In addition, Commvault believes these non-GAAP operating measures are useful to investors, when used as a supplement to GAAP financial measures, in evaluating Commvault's ongoing operational performance. Commvault believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing its financial results with other companies in Commvault's industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to the investment community. Commvault has also provided software and products, services and total revenues on a constant currency basis. Commvault analyzes revenue growth on a constant currency basis in order to provide a comparable framework for assessing how the business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations.

All of these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which are provided in Table IV included in this press release.

Non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP income from operations margin. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude noncash stock-based compensation charges and additional FICA and related payroll tax expense incurred by Commvault when employees exercise in the money stock options or vest in restricted stock awards as well as restructuring costs. In fiscal 2020, Commvault also excluded costs related to a non-routine shareholder matter. Commvault has also excluded the noncash amortization and impairment of intangible assets and certain costs related to key employees of Hedvig from its non-GAAP results. These expenses are further discussed in Table IV. Commvault believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful metrics for management and investors because they compare Commvault's core operating results over multiple periods. When evaluating the performance of Commvault's operating results and developing short- and long-term plans, Commvault does not consider such expenses.

Although noncash stock-based compensation and the additional FICA and related payroll tax expenses are necessary to attract and retain employees, Commvault places its primary emphasis on stockholder dilution as compared to the accounting charges related to such equity compensation plans. Commvault believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude noncash stock-based compensation expense and the additional FICA and related payroll tax expenses incurred on stock option exercises and vesting of restricted stock awards allow investors to make meaningful comparisons between Commvault's operating results and those of other companies.

Amortization and impairment charges of intangible assets are noncash items. Commvault believes the exclusion of these expenses provide for a useful comparison of operating results to prior periods and to other companies.

There are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP income from operations margin. The most significant limitation is that these non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain operating costs, primarily related to noncash stock-based compensation, which is of a recurring nature. Noncash stock-based compensation has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in Commvault's operating results. In addition, noncash stock-based compensation is an important part of Commvault's employees' compensation and can have a significant impact on their performance. Lastly, the components that Commvault excludes in its non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the components that its peer companies exclude when they report their non-GAAP financial measures.

Commvault's management generally compensates for the limitations described above related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures by providing investors with a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Further, Commvault management uses non-GAAP financial measures only in addition to, and in conjunction with, results presented in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS). In addition to the adjustments discussed in non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS incorporates a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 27%.

Commvault anticipates that in any given period its non-GAAP tax rate may be either higher or lower than the GAAP tax rate as evidenced by historical fluctuations. The GAAP tax rates in recent fiscal years were not meaningful percentages due to the dollar amount of GAAP pre-tax income. For the same reason as the GAAP tax rates, the estimated cash tax rates in recent fiscal years are not meaningful percentages. Commvault defines its cash tax rate as the total amount of cash income taxes payable for the fiscal year divided by consolidated GAAP pre-tax income. Over time, Commvault believes its GAAP and cash tax rates will align.

Commvault considers non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS useful metrics for Commvault management and its investors for the same basic reasons that Commvault uses non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP income from operations margin. In addition, the same limitations as well as management actions to compensate for such limitations described above also apply to Commvault's use of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS.

Table I Commvault Systems, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Nine Months Ended

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenues:













Software and products $ 88,625



$ 76,631



$ 237,488



$ 208,900

Services 99,367



99,720



294,643



297,236

Total revenues 187,992



176,351



532,131



506,136

Cost of revenues:













Software and products 6,916



8,077



20,666



22,938

Services 21,496



22,446



59,096



67,546

Total cost of revenues 28,412



30,523



79,762



90,484

Gross margin 159,580



145,828



452,369



415,652

Operating expenses:













Sales and marketing 84,542



84,563



245,287



252,908

Research and development 35,727



30,503



97,824



77,310

General and administrative 22,702



23,864



69,009



71,124

Restructuring 11,618



2,021



19,709



18,951

Impairment of intangible assets —



—



40,700



—

Depreciation and amortization 2,323



5,356



12,441



10,681

Total operating expenses 156,912



146,307



484,970



430,974

Income (loss) from operations 2,668



(479)



(32,601)



(15,322)

Interest income 167



786



759



4,270

Income (loss) before income taxes 2,835



307



(31,842)



(11,052)

Income tax expense 1,162



957



5,373



3,528

Net income (loss) $ 1,673



$ (650)



$ (37,215)



$ (14,580)

Net income (loss) per common share:













Basic $ 0.04



$ (0.01)



$ (0.80)



$ (0.32)

Diluted $ 0.03



$ (0.01)



$ (0.80)



$ (0.32)

Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 47,013



46,028



46,575



45,586

Diluted 48,013



46,028



46,575



45,586



Table II Commvault Systems, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited)





December 31,

March 31,



2020

2020 ASSETS Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 377,569



$ 288,082

Restricted cash

—



8,000

Short-term investments

10,845



43,645

Trade accounts receivable, net

190,651



146,990

Other current assets

27,570



26,969

Total current assets

606,635



513,686











Property and equipment, net

113,079



114,519

Operating lease assets

23,709



15,009

Deferred commissions cost

35,306



31,394

Intangible assets, net

—



46,350

Goodwill

112,435



112,435

Other assets

14,415



11,683

Total assets

$ 905,579



$ 845,076











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 622



$ 307

Accrued liabilities

102,924



87,051

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

8,346



7,699

Deferred revenue

247,544



233,497

Total current liabilities

359,436



328,554











Deferred revenue, less current portion

108,280



92,723

Deferred tax liabilities, net

807



849

Long-term operating lease liabilities

17,561



8,808

Other liabilities

5,424



2,238











Total stockholders' equity

414,071



411,904

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 905,579



$ 845,076



Table III Commvault Systems, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Nine Months Ended

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Cash flows from operating activities













Net income (loss) $ 1,673



$ (650)



$ (37,215)



$ (14,580)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by

operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 2,636



5,564



13,379



11,618

Noncash stock-based compensation 22,037



18,974



61,572



48,581

Impairment of intangible assets —



—



40,700



—

Amortization of deferred commissions cost 4,221



4,420



13,747



13,150

Impairment of operating lease assets 612



145



1,304



2,195

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Trade accounts receivable, net (42,607)



(32,890)



(38,970)



12,735

Operating lease assets and liabilities, net 89



(554)



(719)



(512)

Other current assets and Other assets (3,027)



7,382



6,955



5,586

Deferred commissions cost (5,981)



(4,390)



(15,946)



(11,352)

Accounts payable 340



(1,301)



273



(1,726)

Accrued liabilities 17,635



(1,003)



484



(2,018)

Deferred revenue 20,941



5,817



10,719



(6,262)

Other liabilities (1,564)



(625)



2,964



(1,407)

Net cash provided by operating activities 17,005



889



59,247



56,008

Cash flows from investing activities













Purchase of short-term investments —



—



—



(32,800)

Proceeds from maturity of short-term investments —



32,631



32,800



98,150

Business combination, net of cash acquired —



(157,495)



—



(157,495)

Purchase of property and equipment, net (2,332)



(454)



(5,994)



(1,911)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (2,332)



(125,318)



26,806



(94,056)

Cash flows from financing activities













Repurchase of common stock (33,132)



—



(33,132)



(40,026)

Proceeds from stock-based compensation plans 1,732



24,619



7,003



30,944

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (31,400)



24,619



(26,129)



(9,082)

Effects of exchange rate — changes in cash 11,143



2,210



21,563



(837)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (5,584)



(97,600)



81,487



(47,967)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 383,153



377,625



296,082



327,992

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 377,569



$ 280,025



$ 377,569



$ 280,025



Table IV Commvault Systems, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Financial Information (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Nine Months Ended

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation:













GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 2,668



$ (479)



$ (32,601)



$ (15,322)

Noncash stock-based compensation (1) 20,883



18,265



59,714



46,899

FICA and payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation (2) 724



550



1,244



1,190

Restructuring (3) 11,618



2,021



19,709



18,951

Non-routine shareholder matters (4) —



—



—



7,628

Amortization of intangible assets (5) —



2,825



5,650



2,825

Hedvig deferred payments (6) 1,406



1,406



4,218



1,406

Acquisition costs (7) —



4,356



—



5,639

Impairment of intangible assets (8) —



—



40,700



—

Non-GAAP income from operations $ 37,299



$ 28,944



$ 98,634



$ 69,216

















GAAP net income (loss) $ 1,673



$ (650)



$ (37,215)



$ (14,580)

Noncash stock-based compensation (1) 20,883



18,265



59,714



46,899

FICA and payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation (2) 724



550



1,244



1,190

Restructuring (3) 11,618



2,021



19,709



18,951

Non-routine shareholder matters (4) —



—



—



7,628

Amortization of intangible assets (5) —



2,825



5,650



2,825

Hedvig deferred payments (6) 1,406



1,406



4,218



1,406

Acquisition costs (7) —



4,356



—



5,639

Impairment of intangible assets (8) —



—



40,700



—

Non-GAAP provision for income taxes adjustment (9) (8,955)



(7,069)



(21,464)



(16,313)

Non-GAAP net income $ 27,349



$ 21,704



$ 72,556



$ 53,645

















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 48,013



46,598



47,281



46,272

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.57



$ 0.47



$ 1.53



$ 1.16







Three Months Ended

December 31,

Nine Months Ended

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Subscription software and products revenue $ 48,650



$ 31,749



$ 138,239



$ 86,049

Perpetual software and products revenue 39,975



44,882



99,249



122,851

Total software and products revenue $ 88,625



$ 76,631



$ 237,488



$ 208,900

Subscription as a % of total software and products revenue 55%



41%



58%



41%







Three Months Ended

December 31,

Nine Months Ended

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Subscription software and products revenue $ 48,650



$ 31,749



$ 138,239



$ 86,049

Recurring support and services revenue 91,375



91,694



271,966



273,305

Total recurring revenue $ 140,025



$ 123,443



$ 410,205



$ 359,354

Percentage of total revenues 74%



70%



77%



71%

















Perpetual software and products revenue $ 39,975



$ 44,882



$ 99,249



$ 122,851

Non-recurring services revenue 7,992



8,026



22,677



23,931

Total non-recurring revenue $ 47,967



$ 52,908



$ 121,926



$ 146,782

Percentage of total revenues 26%



30%



23%



29%

















Total Revenue (10) $ 187,992



$ 176,351



$ 532,131



$ 506,136









Measures at period ending ($000s)



December 31, 2019

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2020 Annualized Recurring Revenue (11)

$ 458,683



$ 451,667



$ 507,242































Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

Americas EMEA APJ Total Software and Products Revenue $ 43,636

$ 33,374

$ 11,615

$ 88,625

Customer Support Revenue 53,488

25,808

10,386

89,682

Other Services Revenue 5,031

3,332

1,322

9,685

Total Revenue $ 102,155

$ 62,514

$ 23,323

$ 187,992





Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

Americas EMEA APJ Total Software and Products Revenue $ 40,291

$ 29,107

$ 7,233

$ 76,631

Customer Support Revenue 57,856

22,237

10,438

90,531

Other Services Revenue 4,883

2,673

1,633

9,189

Total Revenue $ 103,030

$ 54,017

$ 19,304

$ 176,351





Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020

Americas EMEA APJ Total Software and Products Revenue $ 133,522

$ 74,232

$ 29,734

$ 237,488

Customer Support Revenue 162,903

74,029

30,840

267,772

Other Services Revenue 13,938

8,971

3,962

26,871

Total Revenue $ 310,363

$ 157,232

$ 64,536

$ 532,131















Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019

Americas EMEA APJ Total Software and Products Revenue $ 107,375

$ 71,922

$ 29,603

$ 208,900

Customer Support Revenue 173,450

65,810

30,756

270,016

Other Services Revenue 14,179

8,035

5,006

27,220

Total Revenue $ 295,004

$ 145,767

$ 65,365

$ 506,136

















Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020

Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2020



Sequential

Year Over Year

Year Over Year Non-GAAP software and products revenue reconciliation











GAAP software and products revenue

$ 88,625



$ 88,625



$ 237,488

Adjustment for currency impact

(1,404)



(2,822)



(3,531)

Non-GAAP software and products revenue on a constant currency basis (12)

$ 87,221



$ 85,803



$ 233,957



















Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020

Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2020



Sequential

Year Over Year

Year Over Year Non-GAAP services revenue reconciliation











GAAP services revenue

$ 99,367



$ 99,367



$ 294,643

Adjustment for currency impact

(1,054)



(2,459)



(2,884)

Non-GAAP services revenue on a constant currency basis (12)

$ 98,313



$ 96,908



$ 291,759



















Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020

Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2020



Sequential

Year Over Year

Year Over Year Non-GAAP total revenue reconciliation











GAAP total revenues

$ 187,992



$ 187,992



$ 532,131

Adjustment for currency impact

(2,458)



(5,281)



(6,415)

Non-GAAP total revenues on a constant currency basis (12)

$ 185,534



$ 182,711



$ 525,716



Footnotes - Adjustments



(1) Represents noncash stock-based compensation charges associated with restricted stock units granted and our Employee Stock Purchase Plan. Those amounts are represented as follows:







Three Months Ended

December 31,

Nine Months Ended

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Cost of services revenue $ 945



$ 635



$ 2,351



$ 2,023

Sales and marketing 9,714



9,128



25,906



24,133

Research and development 6,203



5,222



17,722



9,226

General and administrative 4,021



3,280



13,735



11,517

Stock-based compensation expense $ 20,883



$ 18,265



$ 59,714



$ 46,899









The table above excludes stock-based compensation expense related to the Company's restructuring activities described below in footnote three.



(2) Represents additional FICA and related payroll tax expenses incurred by Commvault when employees exercise in the money stock options or vest in restricted stock awards.



(3) In recent fiscal years, Commvault initiated restructuring plans to increase efficiency in its sales, marketing and distribution functions as well as reduce costs across all functional areas. These restructuring charges relate primarily to severance and related costs associated with headcount reductions, as well as the closure of offices. Restructuring includes stock-based compensation related to modifications of awards granted to former employees. Management believes, when used as a supplement to GAAP results, that the exclusion of these charges will help investors and financial analysts understand Commvault's operating results and underlying operational trends as compared to prior periods.



(4) During fiscal 2020, Commvault incurred costs related to a non-routine shareholder matter. The costs are for professional fees related to the settlement agreement with the shareholder and consulting fees incurred with the operational review which was agreed to as part of the settlement. Management believes, when used as a supplement to GAAP results, that the exclusion of these costs will better help investors and financial analysts understand Commvault's operating results and underlying operational trends as compared to prior periods.



(5) Represents noncash amortization of intangible assets. Amortization of intangible assets may fluctuate in amount and frequency and Management considers this to be outside of Commvault's normal operating results.



(6) In connection with the acquisition of Hedvig Inc., certain Hedvig shareholders will receive cash payments for the 30 months following the date of acquisition, subject to their continued employment with Commvault. While these payments are proportionate to these shareholders' ownership of Hedvig, under GAAP they are accounted for as compensation expense within Research and development expenses over the course of the 30 month service period. Management believes, when used as a supplement to GAAP results, that the exclusion of these non-routine expenses will help investors and financial analysts understand Commvault's operating results and underlying operational trends as compared to prior periods.



(7) During the second quarter of fiscal 2020, Commvault incurred costs related to the acquisition of Hedvig, Inc. Management believes, when used as a supplement to GAAP results, that the exclusion of these costs will help investors and financial analysts understand Commvault's operating results and underlying operational trends as compared to other periods.



(8) In the second quarter of fiscal 2021, Commvault recorded an impairment charge of its acquired intangible assets. These non-cash charges are not representative of ongoing costs to the business and are not expected to recur. As a result, these charges are being excluded to provide investors with a more comparable measure of costs associated with ongoing operations.



(9) The provision for income taxes is adjusted to reflect Commvault's estimated non-GAAP effective tax rate of 27%.



(10) This table includes the following financial metrics that are derived from Commvault's GAAP recognized revenue:





Subscription software and products revenue - The amounts included on this line include the software and product portion of a) non-cancellable term-based, or subscription, licenses that expire at the end of the contractual term; and b) "pay-as-you-go" utility arrangements based on product usage that are structured with no guaranteed minimums. These revenues are included in Software and Products Revenue on Commvault's Consolidated Statement of Operations.





Perpetual software and products revenue - The amounts included on this line are primarily associated with revenue from the sale of perpetual software licenses. These revenues are included in Software and Products Revenue on Commvault's Consolidated Statement of Operations.





Recurring support and services revenue - The amounts included on this line consist primarily of maintenance and support revenues associated with the sale of both subscription and perpetual software arrangements. This revenue is included in Services Revenue on Commvault's Consolidated Statement of Operations. This line also includes revenue from software-as-a-service arrangements.





Non-recurring services revenue - The amounts included on this line are primarily revenues associated with Commvault's installation and consultation services. These revenues are included in Services Revenue on Commvault's Consolidated Statement of Operations.





Management believes that reviewing these metrics, in addition to GAAP results, helps investors and financial analysts understand the recurring nature of certain revenue amounts and trends as compared to prior periods.





Note that nearly all of Commvault's software and product revenue is related to solutions that are run in the customer's environment. Commvault currently does not have material revenue related to hosted, or software as a solution products. As a result, as required under ASC 606, substantially all of Commvault's software and product revenue is recognized at a point in time, when it is delivered to the customer, and not ratably over the course of a contractual period. This is the case for both perpetual software licenses and subscription software licenses. Metallic, Commvault's software-as-a-service offering is recognized over time as services revenue.



(11) Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) is defined as the annualized recurring value of all active contracts at the end of a reporting period. It includes the following contract types: subscription agreements (including utility), maintenance contracts related to perpetual licenses, other extended maintenance contracts (enterprise support), managed services, and Metallic. It excludes any element of the deal arrangement that is not expected to recur, primarily perpetual licenses and most professional services. Contracts will be annualized by dividing the total contract value by the number of days in the contract term, then multiplying by 365.





ARR should be viewed independently of GAAP revenue, deferred revenue and unbilled revenue and is not intended to be combined with or to replace those items. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue. Management believes that reviewing this metric, in addition to GAAP results, helps investors and financial analysts understand the value of Commvault's recurring revenue streams versus prior periods.



(12) Revenues on a constant currency basis are calculated using the average foreign exchange rates from a previous period and applying these rates to foreign-denominated revenues in the corresponding period of fiscal 2021. The difference between revenue calculated based on these foreign exchange rates and revenues calculated in accordance with GAAP is listed as Adjustment for currency impact in the table above.

