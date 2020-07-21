Commvault Announces FutureReady Keynote Replay

TINTON FALLS, N.J., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) – Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognized global enterprise software leader in the management of data across cloud and on-premises environments, today announced a new portfolio of products and services to intelligently manage data. The Company made these announcements at FutureReady, a virtual event focused on Commvault's continued technology innovation and leadership, in addition to the press releases issued earlier this morning. Keynotes from company executives started at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time and are now available by visiting http://ir.commvault.com.

Keynotes addressed the themes of company transformation, new products and portfolio enhancements, continued innovation, and expanded partnerships. Speakers included: Sanjay Mirchandani, President and CEO; Rajiv Kottomtharayil, Chief Product Officer; Ranga Rajagopolan, Vice President, Products; Chris Powell, Chief Marketing Officer; Miranda Foster, Vice President, Communications; Manoj Nair, General Manager, Metallic; Avinash Lakshman, General Manager, Hedvig, and Riccardo Di Blasio, Chief Revenue Officer. Customer and partner guests included Ronald Dowden, IT Unit Director at Johns Hopkins University and Casey McGee, Vice President, Global ISV Sales, Microsoft.

Commvault is a worldwide leader in delivering data readiness, enabling customers to intelligently manage data with solutions that store, protect, optimize and use data. Commvault software automates mind-numbing IT tasks and makes data work harder for customers— so they can gain invaluable insights for their businesses. Commvault solutions work across cloud and on-premises environments, leveraging the digital tools and procedures already in use. Commvault software, solutions and services are available from the company and through a global ecosystem of trusted partners. Commvault employs more than 2,300 highly-skilled individuals across markets worldwide, is publicly traded on NASDAQ (CVLT), and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey in the United States. Visit Commvault.com or follow us at @Commvault.

