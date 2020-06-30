Commvault Enters into a Strategic Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver SaaS and Cloud Technology for Data Management

TINTON FALLS, N.J., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognized global enterprise software leader in the management of data across cloud and on-premises environments, today announced that it has entered into a multi-year agreement with Microsoft that tightly integrates go-to-market, engineering, and sales of Commvault's Metallic Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) data protection portfolio with Microsoft Azure – delivering ultimate scale and trusted security with simple SaaS management.

Commvault and Microsoft are bringing together two technologies – Azure and Metallic SaaS – to meet the need for proven data protection backed by powerful scale and multi-layered security. Metallic enhances protection of Microsoft Office 365 data in the case of accidental deletion, corruption, and malicious attacks. Metallic also offers a range of additional options from VMware and Microsoft SQL database backup to Endpoint protection.

"Today's announcement combines two of the best enterprise cloud technologies to simplify and accelerate a customer's journey to the cloud," said Sanjay Mirchandani, President and CEO, Commvault. "This is a new era for Commvault and our direction is clear – help our joint channel partners and customers simplify IT with enterprise-class, proven data protection solutions delivered through SaaS and protected in the cloud. The combination of Commvault and Microsoft truly brings together the most innovative data protection and cloud technologies the two companies have to offer."

This new phase of the collaboration builds on Commvault's longstanding use of Azure capabilities including application and data migration, long-term retention, and Azure Blob Storage for its scale, durability and security. The new agreement includes plans to build a SaaS offering of Metallic Cloud Storage on Azure Blob Storage and other deep product integrations with native Azure services.

"Commvault and Microsoft have always delivered trusted technologies to our joint customers, and today's announcement takes our longstanding relationship to the next level at a critical time for companies to adopt cloud and SaaS technologies," said Tad Brockway, Corporate Vice President Azure Storage. "Metallic SaaS with Microsoft Azure delivers one of the industry's most powerful solutions for storing and protecting business-critical data - in the cloud and beyond."

Ronald Dowden, IT Unit Director for Johns Hopkins University, said "It's clear to me that Commvault and Microsoft are committed to building increasingly-integrated solutions that meet the scale and scope of my organization's needs and requirements in a hybrid world. Their innovations have helped us address the challenges of moving almost five petabytes of data to the Azure cloud. We've reduced our data center footprint and storage management overhead all while protecting thousands of virtual servers, applications and projects across our institution. The agility, scalability and simple management inherent to cloud and SaaS solutions are definitely needed as the pace of data growth shows no signs of slowing."

One of Metallic's strengths is that it was built in the cloud, using the best of Azure's native capabilities while leveraging Commvault's market-leading enterprise technology – the same technology stack that large enterprises have entrusted to protect their mission-critical apps and data. As part of the agreement, Metallic will be a featured app for SaaS data protection in the Azure Marketplace for public cloud and hybrid IT customers. Commvault will also continue to support choice for customers who request alternative clouds based on business requirements. Metallic™ Backup & Recovery for Office 365 is now available on the Azure Marketplace.

About Metallic™

Metallic™, A Commvault venture, was established to bring next-generation software-as-a-service (SaaS) data protection to the market, delivering Commvault's powerful core technology simply through the cloud. Together with its partners, Metallic offers a growing portfolio of SaaS backup and recovery solutions to help today's companies keep their data protected, compliant and safe from deletion, corruption and attack. Metallic operates as a division of Commvault and can be found at http://www.metallic.io/.

About Commvault

Commvault believes in data readiness. Commvault helps organizations of all sizes intelligently manage data through solutions that store, protect, manage and use their most critical asset — their data. Commvault software, solutions and services are available from the company and through a global ecosystem of trusted partners. Commvault employs more than 2,300 highly-skilled individuals across markets worldwide, is publicly traded on NASDAQ (CVLT), and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey in the United States. To learn more about Commvault visit www.commvault.com

Safe Harbor Statement: Customers' results may differ materially from those stated herein; Commvault does not guarantee that all customers can achieve benefits similar to those stated above. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding financial projections, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as competitive factors, difficulties and delays inherent in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of software products and related services, general economic conditions and others. Statements regarding Commvault's beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Commvault does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements. The development and timing of any product release as well as any of its features or functionality remain at our sole discretion.

©1999-2020 Commvault Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. Commvault, Commvault and logo, the "C hexagon" logo, Commvault Systems, Commvault HyperScale, ScaleProtect, Commvault OnePass, Unified Data Management, Quick Recovery, QR, CommNet, GridStor, Vault Tracker, InnerVault, Quick Snap, QSnap, IntelliSnap, Recovery Director, CommServe, CommCell, APSS, Commvault Edge, Commvault GO, Commvault Advantage, Commvault Complete, Commvault Activate, Commvault Orchestrate, Commvault Command Center, Hedvig, Universal Data Plane, the "Cube" logo, Metallic, the "M Wave" logo, and CommValue are trademarks or registered trademarks of Commvault Systems, Inc. All other third party brands, products, service names, trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of and used to identify the products or services of their respective owners. All specifications are subject to change without notice.

SOURCE Commvault

Related Links

www.commvault.com

