Commvault Initiates Patent Infringement Litigation Against Cohesity and Rubrik

TINTON FALLS, N.J., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognized global enterprise software leader in data management across cloud and on-premises environments, today filed lawsuits in federal court in Delaware alleging Cohesity, Inc. and Rubrik, Inc. collectively infringe seven Commvault patents relating to data management technologies including cloud, data deduplication, snapshots, search, security and virtualization.

Commvault has invested more than $1 billion in research and development, yielding nearly 900 patents worldwide, with 350 patent applications pending. Commvault's lawsuits allege that Rubrik and Cohesity have impermissibly appropriated Commvault-patented inventions in their products to short-circuit the development process and minimize the investment necessary for them to have competitive products.

Commvault is pursuing a judgment finding that Rubrik and Cohesity have infringed and are infringing its United States patents and seeks injunctive relief, as well as monetary damages for past and ongoing infringement.

"Commvault is not a litigious company but given this clear patent infringement by Cohesity and Rubrik, we have a responsibility to file these lawsuits – we must stand up for our innovation and intellectual property," said Commvault Vice President and General Counsel Warren Mondschein.

The lawsuit alleges that Cohesity has infringed and continues to infringe at least one claim of U.S. Patent Nos. 7,725,671, 7,840,533, 8,762,335, 9,740,723, 10,210,048, and 10,248,657 and Rubrik has infringed and continues to infringe at least one claim of U.S. Patent Nos. 7,725,671, 7,840,533, 8,447,728, 9,740,723, 10,210,048, and 10,248,657.

