Commvault Named 2019 HPE Technology Partner of the Year for Storage Solutions

LAS VEGAS and TINTON FALLS, N.J. -- HPE GLOBAL PARTNER SUMMIT --, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognized global enterprise software leader in the management of data for cloud and on-premises environments, was named 2019 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Technology Partner of the Year — Storage Solutions at HPE's annual Global Partner Summit in Las Vegas. Commvault was recognized for tightly integrating its data protection solutions across HPE's storage and server portfolio, enabling customers to be cloud ready and to drive greater business value.

"It's an honor to award partners who have excelled in developing their partnerships with HPE and grown mutual business opportunities with collaborative solutions for our joint customers," said Paul Hunter, senior vice president of worldwide partner sales, HPE. "HPE is committed to innovating new solutions and enabling mutual growth together with our partners and our awards recognize the partnerships, collaborations and successes of our top performing partners."

"Commvault and HPE have a rich history of delivering integrated solutions that help customers solve complex data challenges," said Wenceslao Lada, vice president, worldwide alliances, Commvault. "By combining Commvault's industry-leading data protection solutions with HPE's entire server and storage portfolio, we continue to deliver innovative, end-to-end solutions that help customers protect critical data and improve business resiliency. We're proud of this award and the opportunity that we have in front of us with partners like HPE."

Proven Value with Comprehensive Integration

Commvault's comprehensive integration efforts with HPE server and storage products have delivered joint solutions that enable enterprises to do the following:

Optimize storage costs, and reliably backup and migrate data to multiple clouds through the integration of Commvault Complete™ Backup & Recovery with HPE StoreOnce Catalyst.

Perform faster and more frequent backups from primary storage through Commvault IntelliSnap® snapshot management integration with HPE 3PAR, Nimble, and XP7 systems.

Deliver a pay-as-you-go managed service that provides a comprehensive solution for backup and recovery – hardware, software, and services – using HPE GreenLake Backup powered by Commvault.

Provide predictable and scalable performance leveraging a scale-out architecture in the form of a Commvault HyperScale™ Software validated reference design for HPE ProLiant and Apollo systems.

Offer a validated data protection solution for hybrid cloud environments using HPE ProLiant for Microsoft Azure Stack with Commvault software.

Making it even easier, Commvault is part of HPE Complete. HPE Complete enables partners and customers to purchase third party branded products with HPE's interop assurance validation to complete your solution.

Commvault is the recognized leader in data backup and recovery. Commvault's converged data management solution redefines what backup means for the progressive enterprise through solutions that protect, manage and use its most critical asset — its data. Commvault software, solutions and services are available from the company and through a global ecosystem of trusted partners. Commvault employs more than 2,500 highly-skilled individuals across markets worldwide, is publicly traded on NASDAQ (CVLT), and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey in the United States. To learn more about Commvault visit www.commvault.com.

