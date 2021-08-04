Commvault Receives Highest Product Scores for Three Out of Three Use Cases in the 2021 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognized global enterprise leader in Intelligent Data Services across on-premises, cloud and SaaS environments, announced that Gartner, Inc., which delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams, has given it the highest Product Scores across all three use cases in the 2021 Critical Capabilities report: datacenter environments (4.13/5), cloud environments (4.02/5), and edge environments (4.01/5).1 This is the second year in a row that Commvault has achieved the highest scores in all three Critical Capabilities use cases as identified by the Gartner report. Commvault was also recently named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions.

"In our opinion, Critical Capabilities dives deep into the technical facts behind the technologies evaluated," said Ranga Rajagopalan, VP of Products, Commvault. "We're thrilled to be the only vendor with the highest scores across the use cases of data center, cloud and edge environments, for the second year in a row, after having been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions for the 10th time. I believe that this is a great validation of what our customers love – breadth of Intelligent Data Services, flexibility to deploy as software, appliance or Metallic SaaS, and the continuous innovation we drive into our portfolio."

Commvault's proven technology doesn't just protect the data —it also helps increase visibility, reduce data sprawl, and accelerate transformation in datacenter, cloud and edge environments. Engineered from the ground up to protect data in data center, cloud, and edge environments, Commvault's backup and recovery solutions, along with its Metallic SaaS solutions, ensure data is protected and recoverable wherever it lives.

