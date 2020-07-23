Commvault Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions for the 9th Straight Time

TINTON FALLS, N.J., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognized global enterprise software leader in the management of data across cloud and on-premises environments, today announced it has been positioned as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions1. According to Gartner, Commvault has been evaluated for its ability to execute and completeness of vision.

This is the ninth consecutive time Commvault has been named a Leader in Gartner's market evaluation for backup and recovery.

In addition, Commvault Complete™ Backup & Recovery software has received the highest scores across all use cases – physical, virtual and public cloud environments – in the Gartner Critical Capabilities for Backup and Recovery Solutions report2, with a score of 4.15 out of 5 for the public cloud environments use case.

With the most robust data management portfolio in the market, Commvault Complete™ Backup & Recovery supports the broadest range of applications, databases, public cloud environments, OSs and hypervisors, NAS systems, and primary storage arrays of all of the vendors evaluated by Gartner.

According to Gartner, Commvault also protects more public cloud VM instances than any other vendor evaluated for the Magic Quadrant report. This leadership is critical as customers continue on their cloud journey and rely on Commvault to protect their workloads.

"Commvault believes Gartner's recognition in both the Magic Quadrant and Critical Capabilities reports is validation of our ability to directly address the evolving data management needs facing enterprises today," said Sanjay Mirchandani, President and CEO, Commvault. "We help customers solve complex problems with the industry's most integrated product. With the broadest support for operating systems, hypervisors, databases, storage arrays, and cloud providers, we enable them to address their needs today and prepare them for the future."

Gartner continued, "A fundamental sea change is occurring in the backup and recovery market. For vendors to have long-term success, they must plan to address the legacy requirements of traditional backup and recovery, while looking to expand their integration with and exploitation of emerging applications, hypervisors, snapshot and replication technologies, and public cloud capabilities. A cornerstone for Leaders is the ability to articulate how new requirements will be addressed as part of their vision for recovery management. As a group, Leaders can be expected to be considered part of most new-purchase proposals and to have high success rates in winning new business. This does not mean, however, that a large market share alone is a primary indicator of a Leader. Leaders are strategic vendors, well positioned for the future having established success in meeting the needs of upper-midsize and large data centers."

For more information and a full complimentary copy of the July 2020 Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup and Recovery Software and Gartner Critical Capabilities report, please visit: https://www.commvault.com/itleaders .

1 Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions," Santhosh Rao, Nik Simpson, Michael Hoeck, July 20, 2020. Previous titles include "Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup Software and Integrated Appliances" and "Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup/Recovery Software."

2 Gartner, "Critical Capabilities for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions," Nik Simpson, Santhosh Rao, Jerry Rozeman, Michael Hoeck, July 20, 2020.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Commvault

Commvault is a worldwide leader in delivering data readiness, enabling customers to intelligently manage data with solutions that store, protect, optimize and use data. Commvault software automates mind-numbing IT tasks and makes data work harder for customers— so they can gain invaluable insights for their businesses. Commvault solutions work across cloud and on-premises environments, leveraging the digital tools and procedures already in use. Commvault software, solutions and services are available from the company and through a global ecosystem of trusted partners. Commvault employs more than 2,300 highly-skilled individuals across markets worldwide, is publicly traded on NASDAQ (CVLT), and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey in the United States. Visit Commvault.com or follow us at @Commvault.

Safe Harbor Statement

Customers' results may differ materially from those stated herein; Commvault does not guarantee that all customers can achieve benefits similar to those stated above. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding financial projections, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as competitive factors, difficulties and delays inherent in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of software products and related services, general economic conditions and others. Statements regarding Commvault's beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Commvault does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements. The development and timing of any product release as well as any of its features or functionality remain at our sole discretion.

©1999-2020 Commvault Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. Commvault, Commvault and logo, the "C hexagon" logo, Commvault Systems, Commvault HyperScale, ScaleProtect, Commvault OnePass, Unified Data Management, Quick Recovery, QR, CommNet, GridStor, Vault Tracker, InnerVault, Quick Snap, QSnap, IntelliSnap, Recovery Director, CommServe, CommCell, APSS, Commvault Edge, Commvault GO, Commvault Advantage, Commvault Complete, Commvault Activate, Commvault Orchestrate, Commvault Command Center, Hedvig, Universal Data Plane, the "Cube" logo, Metallic, the "M Wave" logo, and CommValue are trademarks or registered trademarks of Commvault Systems, Inc. All other third party brands, products, service names, trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of and used to identify the products or services of their respective owners. All specifications are subject to change without notice.

SOURCE Commvault

Related Links

https://www.commvault.com/

