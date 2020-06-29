Comodo and CyberSecOp Announce Strategic Partnership after Award-Winning MSSP Dropped Leading Competitor

"We focus on the customer experience—delivering what our customers want, when they want it. That is our commitment and we take it seriously," said Jeffrey Walker, Chief Information Security Officer at CyberSecOp. "We needed to expand our security operations to fit the growing demand from our customers. Once we saw Comodo's complete SOC as a platform (SOCaaP) offering for MSSP partners and its ingenious auto containment technology, we knew they were the right partner for us. Occasionally, we have a partnership that our firm can't survive without, and we are confident that this is the relationship we are building with Comodo."

CyberSecOp chose Comodo because it offers the world's only complete, next-gen SOC-as-a platform offering — which includes people, process and technology. The patent-pending auto containment technology is the world's only active breach protection that renders ransomware, malware or cyber-attacks useless. In addition, the platform saves MSSP partners time and money, without zero capital outlay.

"Our partners and the channel are in our DNA. Comodo is a partner-centric company and our goal is to make sure our MSSP partners and their clients are secure and happy," said Alan Knepfer, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Comodo. "We are proud that such a respected MSSP has selected us. Our partners expect the best from us, and this allows us both to take our high standards to the next level."

About CyberSecOp

CyberSecOp cyber security consulting services was founded by two information security professionals, and a managed services IT firm. They recognized the need for cyber security consulting services for small and medium-sized companies; and that small and medium businesses need to be secured with an information cyber security program. We provide Managed Security Services, CyberSecurity Consulting, Security Consulting VISO Services, and Security Staffing.

Mission: To redefine customer business equity with best-of-breed transformation, technology and talent.

Vision: Empower our customers to focus on core business competence through innovative and competitive IT and secure business process outsourcing.

About Comodo Security Solutions, Inc.

Comodo delivers next generation cybersecurity solutions to protect businesses, schools, and government organizations in today's risk filled business environment. Headquartered in Clifton NJ, Comodo's global development team and threat intelligence laboratories deliver innovative, category leading, solutions for a company's endpoints, network boundary, and internal network security.

Thousands of companies and organizations rely on Comodo's technology to authenticate, validate, and secure their most precious asset—information—and to combat constant cyberattacks and threats like ransomware from wreaking havoc on a global scale.

