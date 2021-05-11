Comoto Holdings and Podium Announce Partnership to Improve Customer Satisfaction and Communication

LEHI, Utah, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Podium, the leading communication and payments platform for local businesses, and Comoto Holdings today announced a new partnership to improve customer satisfaction and experience through enhanced communication methods.

Comoto Holdings is working together with Podium to offer webchat, reviews, messenger and more to its customers across the country. These customer experience enhancements will offer quicker, easier and more streamlined transactions and conversations for customers of Comoto Holdings and its stakeholders.

Comoto Holdings is America's largest and fastest growing omni-channel platform in the powersports aftermarket-products industry. Comoto's brands, RevZilla, Cycle Gear and J&P Cycles, deliver premium products, dedicated expertise, engaging media and passionate customer support for the rider community through best-in-class ecommerce and retail experiences.

"After just weeks of piloting Podium, the exponential and outstanding results made it a very easy decision to roll out Podium enterprise-wide," said Sam Woods, Chief Retail Officer, at Comoto Holdings. "Podium offers solutions that we did not realize how much we needed until messages started pouring in from customers that have led to increasingly positive results."

Comoto's brands, RevZilla, Cycle Gear and J&P Cycles will continue to utilize webchat, reviews, messenger and more to improve customer satisfaction and communication.

"Comoto Holdings quickly noticed a theme in the initial requests coming through webchat that uncovered an overwhelming customer demand for particular products and service," said Doug Regner, VP of Enterprise Sales at Podium. "Webchat also drove thousands of qualified leads that led to incremental revenue."

For more information, please visit https://www.podium.com/retail/ .

About Podium

Podium is a customer messaging and payments platform that enables companies with a local presence to conveniently connect with their customers at critical touchpoints to help them strengthen their business. By conveniently facilitating millions of customer interactions, such as driving customer-generated online reviews and providing improved customer messaging tools, Podium serves more than 90,000 local businesses in the United States, Canada and Australia. Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, and founded in 2014, Podium is currently backed by YC Continuity, Sapphire Ventures, Alkeon Capital, Recruit Co. Ltd., IVP, Accel, Summit Partners and GV. To learn more, visit www.podium.com or contact us at [email protected].

About Comoto Family of Brands

Comoto is America's largest and fastest growing omni-channel platform in the powersports aftermarket-products industry, dedicated to advancing the experience of moto enthusiasts across the globe. Comoto's brands, RevZilla, Cycle Gear, J&P Cycles, and REVER deliver premium products, dedicated expertise, engaging media, and passionate customer support of the rider community through best-in-class eCommerce and retail experiences.

