Comp Resource Group Receives 2019 Best of Delray Beach Award, Recognized for a 4th Straight Year

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comp Resource Group (CRG) has been recognized and awarded the 2019 Best of Delray Beach Award as the top Recruiting Agency by the Delray Beach Awards Program. Comp Resource Group has been honored with this distinction four years in a row, once again achieving the distinguished Business Hall of Fame recognition.

Award winners display exceptional success within the local community and associated business category. CRG and the exceptional companies recognized help make Delray Beach a great place to live and work.

Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Delray Beach Award Program and data provided by third parties.

"For the fourth straight year, we are honored to be recognized as a leader in our industry and local community," said Comp Resource Group CEO Eric Kramer. "We are pleased that our services have the same impact throughout communities across the country as we change thousands of lives annually through the placement of health care providers."

For organizations with health care hiring needs, please contact Comp Resource Group at 800-637-4124 or visit www.compresourcegroup.com to learn more about CRG's placement services.

ABOUT COMP RESOURCE GROUP:

Comp Resource Group (CRG) is a leading health care recruitment and staffing firm, offering an unprecedented lifetime candidate guarantee period, and is the recruitment firm of choice for hundreds of facilities nationwide.

