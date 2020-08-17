DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the artificial inteligence industry"Companies are Using Conversational AI Systems to Optimize Customer Experience"

More and more companies are turning to conversational artificial intelligence systems to help offer their customers an improved user experience. Conversational AI systems not only help to provide quick solutions to common customer queries but can also provide useful data that can help a business better understand what its customers are looking for. Conversational analytics allows a company to get valuable insights into their customers intent, sentiment and tone in order to be more proactive in customer interactions and deliver a more personalized experience.



Several companies are using conversational AI to help manage an increased volume of phone and digital requests. Telefonica introduced the Nuance Gatekeeper system to analyse voice biometric data in order to identify customers over 65 who may be more susceptible to fraud across voice and digital channels. This allows the company to prioritize these calls and resolve customer issues quicker. Invoca recently partnered with Decibel to combine its conversational analytics with Decibel's web analytics. This allows businesses to get an overview of breakdowns in website navigation and conversion flow that prompt customers to call for assistance.



To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "Companies are Using Conversational AI Systems to Optimize Customer Experience"

