Companies In The Ethical Food Market Focus On Sustainable Packaging To Reduce The Use Of Plastics And Be Environmentally Friendly, As Per The Business Research Company

LONDON, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per The Business Research Company's Ethical Food Global Market Report 2023, the global ethical food market size is expected to grow from $145.8 billion in 2023 to almost $280 billion by 2032 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%.

There are multiple factors contributing to this rapid growth of the ethical food market in the forecast period but the main trend driving the market is the growing demand for sustainably packaged food. Some of the other major factors include the rise in awareness of the health benefits of organic food and expanding organic farming production methods.

The growing demand for sustainably packaged food to reduce the use of plastics is expected to support the growth of the ethical food market in the forecast period. Sustainable packaging refers to the sourcing, development and use of packaging solutions that have minimal environmental impact and footprint. Consumers prefer sustainable packaging solutions over plastic packaging due to growing concern for the environment, thereby driving the growth of the ethical food market for ethical food that is sustainably produced. The companies engaged in ethical food are increasing their focus on sustainable packaging to reduce the use of plastics and be environmentally friendly.

For instance, Alter Eco, a US-based packaged food company, uses 100% recyclable or compostable plastic in all its products. Following the trend, packaging companies are also coming up with sustainable packing solutions for organic food and other products. Giro Pack, a US-based fruit and vegetable packaging manufacturer, has developed compostable welded bags and compostable net clipped bags that are produced using plant-based or organic materials, such as pulp from eucalyptus trees or corn starch. Thus, the focus of ethical food companies on sustainable or green packaging is a major trend driving the ethical food market over the forthcoming years.

Get Your Free Sample For The Global Ethical Food Market Report Here - https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3116&type=smp

What Is Ethical Food?

Ethical food refers to food that is produced with the welfare of people, the environment and animals at the core during production. Eating ethically may include veganism and vegetarianism, consuming meat with high animal welfare standards and consuming foods with the health and wellbeing of those who produce them in mind.

Ethical manufacturing and consumerism are developing with rising consciousness in the direction of sustainability and green principles globally. Ethical food is produced using sustainable ingredients, processes and systems. The concept of ethical food relies on the three pillars of sustainable food production, which are economic viability, environmental protection and social equity; also known informally as profits, planet and people.

How Is The Ethical Food Market Segmented?

The ethical food market is segmented by type into organic and natural, fairtrade, free range animal welfare friendly and environmentally responsible, and sustainably produced. Organic and natural ethical foods is the largest segments in the ethical food market holding a market share of above 40%; whereas free range animal welfare friendly ethical foods are expected to be the fastest growing market segment in the forecast period with a compound annual growth rate of over 7.5%.

What Are The Major Players Of The Ethical Food Market?

The ethical food market is fairly fragmented, with a large number of small players. The top ten player in the ethical food market make up to more than 13% of the total market. Nestlé S.A. is the largest competitor with almost 3% share of the market, followed by PepsiCo, The Kraft Heinz Company, General Mills, Inc., and Danone S.A.

See More On The Ethical Food Market Report - https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ethical-food-global-market-report

Check out similar market reports:

Vegan Food Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Substitute (Dairy Alternative, Meat Substitute, Other Product Substitutes), By Distribution Channel, Source – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Plant-Based Protein Global Market Report 2022 - By Type (Isolates, Concentrates, Textured), By Source (Soy, Wheat, Pea), By Form (Dry, Liquid), By Application (Feed, Food) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

Plant-Based Meat Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (Burger Patties, Sausages, Strips, Nuggets, Meatballs, Other Product Types), By Source, By Distribution Channe) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally, it has strategy enablement specialists in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1751581/tbrc_logo.jpg

SOURCE The Business Reseach Company