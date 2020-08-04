Companies Look to Hydrogen Fuel Cells as Production Costs Fall

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the fuel cells industry "More Companies Look to Hydrogen Fuel Technology as Alternative to Fossil Fuels"

The cost of producing hydrogen fuel cells has fallen significantly in recent years and analysts predict that if this trend continues hydrogen fuel cells could become a viable alternative to diesel generators as well as having applications in the automotive, grid storage and logistics sectors.



Several companies such as Plug Power and Ballard Power Systems are developing hydrogen fuel cells for forklifts, buses and ships while Bloom Energy expects to make its new solid oxide electrolyzer available in 2021. Electrolyzers have the ability to split water into hydrogen and oxygen atoms and could provide a clean and plentiful source of hydrogen fuel.



Microsoft announced on Monday that it successfully used hydrogen fuel cells to power a row of data center servers for 48 hours. This could help to bring the company closer to its goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2023. The BMW Group will pilot its second generation hydrogen fuel cells in the BMW i Hydrogen NEXT from 2022. While Pacar has recently announced that it will test 10 hydrogen fuel cell trucks with customers in the Port of Los Angeles early next year.



To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "More Companies Look to Hydrogen Fuel Technology as Alternative to Fossil Fuels"

