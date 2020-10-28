Companies Nationwide Step Up To Support Poll Workers & Ballot Counters Through Frontline Impact Project

Purpose-driven brands donate more than 120,000 items to election workers on the frontlines of democracy. Tweet this

"Since inception, Frontline Impact Project has been about companies coming together to show appreciation for frontline workers. Now, thanks to many generous partners, we are extending support to the selfless citizens who make our democracy work for everyone," says Daniel Lubetzky, Founder of Frontline Impact Project and KIND. "Their commitment gives me confidence in our democratic system and is a display of the shared values that make our country exceptional."

While the private sector has fed voters waiting in long lines before, it has not typically supported the individuals who make our electoral system function so effectively – many of whom will work up to 16 hours per day to ensure the polls are staffed and every ballot is counted. Due to the pandemic, a new generation has stepped up and been trained to ensure every American can have their voice heard. In Milwaukee, for instance, 75% of local poll workers are working their first election1 and in Denver 85% of election judges are new.2 This year, many of these workers will be tasked with additional responsibilities, including sanitizing and monitoring social distancing.

Claire Woodall-Vogg, who is overseeing the election in Milwaukee, Wisconsin's most populous city, says, "Our poll workers are making a tremendous sacrifice in order to ensure that voters have access to safe and secure elections. They are truly frontline workers who are maximizing access to democracy despite the pandemic."

The outpouring of support comes after groups like More Than A Vote have spent months addressing a significant shortage of poll workers. More Than A Vote's Executive Vice President of Public Affairs, Michael Tyler, says, "We worked hard to recruit poll workers so that cities do not suffer from long lines and closed precincts. By partnering with Frontline Impact Project, we're able to say thank you to citizens who stepped up to ensure voters have the fuel they need to make our democracy work."

To learn more about Frontline Impact Project, visit www.frontlineimpact.org.





1 Source : Milwaukee Elections Commission 2 Source : Denver Election Officials

SOURCE The KIND Foundation