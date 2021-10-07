Companies Promoting Innovation and Leadership Honored by Frost & Sullivan at its 2021 MEASA Best Practices Awards

The awards were presented across the following sectors:

Chemicals, Materials and Nutrition

Energy & Environment

Information & Communication Technologies (ICT)

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Mobility

TechVision

Amol Kotwal, Vice President, Best Practices Recognition , said, "On behalf of Frost & Sullivan, I am extremely delighted to laud the top-performing companies across various sectors that have demonstrated a commitment to growth, innovation, and leadership despite the overall business environment being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. These winning companies have overcome the challenges thrown up by the pandemic, embracing a range of innovative strategies and business models, and in doing so, have set the tone for the future. Congratulations once again to all our award recipients. Frost & Sullivan takes pride in continuing to recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of these winning companies."

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Awards highlight companies throughout a range of regional and global markets for their superior leadership and innovation. We intend to help drive innovation and excellence by recognizing best-in-class products, individuals, and companies. The award recipients are identified using our proprietary, measurement-based methodology. Market participants are compared and their performance measured through independent, primary interviews and secondary industry research to evaluate and identify best practices.

For more information about the Best Practices Awards, please contact a member of the Best Practices Team . You can also get updates about our regional and global awards program on Twitter and LinkedIn using the hashtags: #FrostAwards and #FSInAwards.



Recipients of the 2021 MEASA Best Practices Awards





Award Titles Award Recipients 2021 GCC Electrical Power System Analysis and Optimization Company of the Year Award ETAP Automation 2021 European User-based Insurance Technology Innovation Leadership Award Amodo 2021 Indian Regenerative Medicine and Tissue Engineering Technology Innovation Leadership Award Pandorum Technologies 2021 Global AI in Telecom Marketing Company of the Year Award Flytxt 2021 Indian AI-based Lock Screen Platform Technology Innovation Leadership Award Glance Digital Experience Private Limited 2021 Indian UPS as a Reserve (UPSAAR) for DataCenter Application Technology Innovation Leadership Award Eaton Power Quality Pvt. 2021 Indian Digital Transformation in Logistics and Railroads Company of the Year Award Tech Mahindra Limited 2020 Indian Automotive Cybersecurity Solutions Technology Innovation Leadership Award SecureThings.ai 2020 GCC Circular Economy in Packaging Sector Company of the Year Award Napco National 2021 Indian Facilities Management Customer Value Leadership Award JLL India 2021 Global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Customer Value Leadership Award Piramal Pharma Solutions 2021 North American Enteral Feeding Tube Navigation Technology Innovation Leadership Award ENvizion Medical Ltd 2021 Indian AI in Talent Technologies Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award uKnowva HRMS 2021 Indian E-Waste Management Company of the Year Award Cerebra 2021 Middle Eastern and South Asian Conversational Artificial Intelligence Market Technology Innovation Leadership Award Yellow.ai 2021 Indian Customer Experience Outsourcing Services Market Leadership Award Startek



