Companies Redeploy CAPEX Funding to invest in 12 Week Visual Commerce Program Optimizing Q3 Sales Outlook

ATLATL's Accelerator program means companies redeploy CAPEX marketing budgets with digital selling initiatives. No longer attending trade shows and conferences, those line item sales and marketing budgets are reallocated to visual commerce. One dozen companies will be allowed to participate in the Accelerator program starting this month. The 12 step week program is detailed here .

According to Chris Beaudin, Director of Marketing for ATLATL, "We understand the immediate sales urgency. With investments previously ear-marked for physical sales efforts going unspent due to COVID-19, the Accelerator reallocates these investments to the online experiences buyers crave, producing almost immediate results."

"We devised the Accelerator market solution specifically for these turbulent times," shared Justin Scott, the newly appointed CEO of ATLATL. Scott has experience in building a company during uncertain economic times. He was key in growing Zillow during the 2008 recession. He added, "The dozen companies which enroll in the Accelerator program this month will start experiencing a rapid 2020 ROI."

ABOUT ATLATL

ATLATL was founded to meet the needs of buyers and sellers in a digital world. The ATLATL Visual platform uses innovative technology to bring products to life on-screen, enabling a digital buying experience that is faster, more accurate, and provides a better overall experience. Our 3D product visualization and configuration capabilities integrate with other software providers to enable a connected data environment. Through ATLATL Visual, businesses are able to empower their customers through interactive and engaging digital product experiences.

