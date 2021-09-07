Companies Selling Products on Amazon Have a New Weapon.
Senior Litigator Joins AmazonSellersLawyer.com's Litigation Team
Sep 07, 2021, 08:00 ET
LONG BEACH, N.Y., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosenbaum, Famularo, & Segall P.C., the law firm behind AmazonSellersLawyer.com that focuses solely on helping companies that sell products on Amazon.com, announced the hire of Leslie Gillis, Esq.
After receiving her Juris Doctorate from the University of Arkansas, Little Rock, School of Law in 1998, Gillis has handled an abundance of litigation cases. From complex commercial litigation matters, class-actions lawsuits, to business law for domestic and overseas clients, Gillis offers expert-level experience.
Gillis's expertise is being deployed in numerous areas where the firm represents companies selling products on Amazon including:
- False claims of counterfeit sales on Amazon.com
- Defending companies that sell on Amazon when they get sued; and,
- Obtaining information from Amazon via use of Court Ordered subpoenas
Numerous online business owners suffer millions of dollars in damages due to baseless intellectual property complaints that platforms like Amazon, unfortunately, entertain, leaving many sellers with no other choice but to turn to litigation.
The Rosenbaum Famularo and Segall P.C. team is thrilled to have Gillis onboard. Her experience, versatility, and legal expertise will help them reach the best possible outcomes for people and companies selling products on Amazon.
About Rosenbaum Famularo and Segall P.C.
Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C., is a law firm based in Long Beach, New York, dedicated to serving sellers, either individuals or companies, on Amazon.com and other Amazon websites worldwide. Business owners can contact the firm via email [email protected] , via text 212-256-8492 or via telephone 212-256-1109.
CJ ROSENBAUM, ESQ.
212-256-1109
[email protected]
SOURCE Rosenbaum Famularo & Segall, PC
