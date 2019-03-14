Companies Utilizing Diversity and Inclusion Training 72% More Likely to Report Financial Growth

STOCKHOLM, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The newest U.S. L&D report has recently been released by findcourses.com, providing an aid for professionals benchmarking their L&D department and organization against others in the nation for 2019.

The survey of L&D professionals working in the U.S. revealed that 48 percent of respondents' companies do not currently offer any type of diversity & inclusion training. In contrast, companies that have seen growth over the last year are 72 percent more likely to have high diversity in their organization compared to those who did not see growth last year.

The report demonstrates how D&I training teaches employees about unconscious bias and cultural competence in sustainable, meaningful ways that affect company culture and innovation from the ground up. D&I training should no longer be considered an afterthought, but rather as a way to drive real change, ensuring a pipeline of diverse talent that will foster innovation in any organization.

Interviews with industry experts from Merck, Ernst & Young, Wyndham Destinations, and Bayer revealed insights on how best to strengthen organizations from within. Throughout the report, these experts highlight:

Methods for implementing comprehensive D&I programs

Demonstrations of how L&D supports a culture of innovation

Examples of incredible returns that have resulted from investing in their employees' continued education

