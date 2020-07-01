Companion Animal Diagnostics Market by Technology, Application, Animal, End-User - Global Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Companion Animal Diagnostics Market by Technology (Immunodiagnostic, Clinical Biochemistry, Hematology, Urine Analysis), Application (Clinical Pathology, Virology, Bacteriology, Parasitology), Animal (Dog, Cat, Horse), End-User - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The companion animal diagnostics market is projected to reach USD 2,952.3 million by 2025 from USD 1,849.2 million in 2020 at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.



The rising companion animal population, increasing demand for pet insurance, and the growth in the number of veterinary practitioners in developed economies are the major factors that are driving the growth of the global companion animal diagnostics market. The growing demand for rapid tests and portable instruments for point-of-care service is expected to offer potential growth opportunities for market players in the coming years. However, increasing pet care costs are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent.

Companion animal diagnostics market for dogs to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on animal type, the companion animal diagnostics market is segmented into dogs, cats, horses, and other companion animals. The dog's segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period majorly due to the growing dog ownership, increasing prevalence of infectious and zoonotic diseases, increasing occurrence of skin allergies in dogs, rising healthcare expenditure for dogs, and the increasing penetration of pet health insurance.

Home-care testing segment to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

Based on end-user, the companion animal diagnostics market is segmented into diagnostic laboratories, veterinary hospitals & clinics, home-care settings, and research institutes and universities. The home-care testing segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the advantages of POC/diagnostics in such settings, including ease of use and accurate, real-time results.

Asia Pacific market to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period majorly due to the growing adoption of companion animals, increasing awareness about pet healthcare and zoonotic diseases, and the increasing number of veterinary hospitals and clinics in several APAC countries.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Companion Animal Diagnostics: Market Overview

4.2 Asia Pacific: Companion Animal Diagnostics Market, 2018

4.3 Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

4.4 Market: Geographic Mix

4.5 Market: Developing Vs. Developed Countries/Regions

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics: Impact Analysis

5.3 Key Market Drivers

5.3.1 Growth in the Companion Animal Population

5.3.2 Rising Demand for Pet Insurance

5.3.3 Increasing Number of Veterinary Practitioners in Developed Economies

5.4 Key Market Restraints

5.4.1 Rising Pet Care Costs

5.5 Key Market Opportunities

5.5.1 Growing Demand for Rapid Tests & Portable Instruments for Point-Of-Care (PoC) Diagnostic Services

5.5.2 USE of Advanced Technologies to Improve Disease Diagnosis Accuracy in Companion Animals

5.6 Key Challenges

5.6.1 Lack of Animal Healthcare Awareness in Emerging Markets

5.6.2 Shortage of Veterinarians in Emerging Markets

6 Companion Animal Diagnostics Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Immunodiagnostics

6.2.1 Lateral Flow Assays

6.2.1.1 Rapid Tests

6.2.1.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases to Drive the Adoption of Lateral Flow Rapid Tests

6.2.1.2 Strip Readers

6.2.1.2.1 Lateral Flow Strip Readers are Not Frequently Used By Veterinary Practitioners

6.2.2 Elisa Tests

6.2.2.1 Elisa Tests Segment to Register the Highest Growth Rate During the Forecast Period

6.2.3 Allergen-Specific Immunodiagnostic Tests

6.2.3.1 Growing Number of Allergy Cases in Pets to Drive Market Growth

6.2.4 Immunoassay Analyzers

6.2.4.1 a Large Number of Samples Can be Loaded Into Immunoassay Analyzers to Determine the Results of Immunoassay Tests

6.2.5 Other Immunodiagnostic Products

6.3 Clinical Biochemistry

6.3.1 Clinical Chemistry Analysis

6.3.1.1 Reagents, Clips, and Cartridges

6.3.1.2 Analyzers

6.3.1.2.1 Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Have Wide Applications in Veterinary Clinics & Hospitals, Reference Laboratories, and Research Institutes

6.3.2 Glucose Monitoring

6.3.2.1 Blood Glucose Strips

6.3.2.1.1 Blood Glucose Strips Segment Accounted for the Largest Share of the Glucose Monitoring Market in 2019

6.3.2.2 Glucose Monitors

6.3.2.2.1 the USE of Glucose Monitors Helps in Making Diagnostic and Therapeutic Decisions in a Relatively Affordable Manner

6.3.2.3 Urine Glucose Strips

6.3.2.3.1 Urine Glucose Strips are Used to Measure Glucose and Ketone Concentration in Urine

6.3.3 Blood Gas Electrolyte Analysis

6.3.3.1 Reagents, Clips, and Cartridges

6.3.3.1.1 Leading Market Players are Providing Various Cartridges Specific for Cats, Dogs, and Equine to Measure Multiple Electrolytes

6.3.3.2 Analyzers

6.3.3.2.1 Blood Gas Electrolyte Analyzers are Used to Determine Blood Ph and the Amount of Oxygen and Carbon Dioxide in the Blood

6.4 Hematology

6.4.1 Cartridges

6.4.1.1 Hematology Cartridges are Used to Measure the Hematocrit and Hemoglobin Levels in Animal Blood Samples

6.4.2 Analyzers

6.4.2.1 Hematology Analyzers are Used to Measure Blood Cell Count and the Coagulation Time of Blood

6.5 Urinalysis

6.5.1 Clips & Cartridges/Panels

6.5.1.1 Clips and Cartridges/Panels are Used to Measure Multiple Electrolytes and Metabolites for the Detection of Kidney Diseases and Urinary Tract Infections

6.5.2 Urine Analyzers

6.5.2.1 Technological Advancements to Support the Growth of This Market Segment

6.5.3 Urine Test Strips

6.5.3.1 Urine Test Strips are Used for the Qualitative Evaluation of Urine Parameters

6.6 Molecular Diagnostics

6.6.1 Polymerase Chain Reaction Tests

6.6.1.1 PCR Testing is a Significant Tool for the Early Diagnosis of Diseases in Dogs, Cats, and Other Companion Animals

6.6.2 Microarrays

6.6.2.1 Increased Speed and Accuracy of Screening and Confirmation are Driving the use of Microarrays in the Diagnosis of Various Conditions in Companion Animals

6.6.3 Other Molecular Diagnostic Products

6.7 Other Companion Animal Diagnostic Technologies

7 Companion Animal Diagnostics Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Clinical Pathology

7.2.1 Clinical Pathology is the Largest Application Segment in the Market

7.3 Bacteriology

7.3.1 Rising Prevalence of Zoonotic Diseases to Drive the Growth of This Market Segment

7.4 Virology

7.4.1 Rising Number of Viral Outbreaks to Support the Growth of This Market Segment

7.5 Parasitology

7.5.1 Increasing Prevalence of Parasitic Diseases to Support the Growth of This Market Segment

7.6 Other Applications

8 Companion Animal Diagnostics Market, By Animal Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Dogs

8.2.1 Rising Pet Dog Population to Drive Market Growth

8.3 Cats

8.3.1 Growing Research Into Feline Healthcare and Wellbeing Supports Market Growth

8.4 Horses

8.4.1 Growing Awareness About Equine Health to Drive Market Growth

8.5 Other Companion Animals

9 Companion Animal Diagnostics Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Diagnostic Laboratories

9.2.1 Diagnostic Laboratories Receive a Large Volume of Samples From Veterinary Practices

9.3 Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

9.3.1 Hospitals & Clinics are the First Points of Contact for Pet Owners

9.3.2 Home-Care Settings

9.3.3 Improved Care and Cost Control Drives the Adoption of PoC Diagnostics Within Home Care Settings

9.4 Research Institutes & Universities

9.4.1 The Number of Industry-Academia Collaborations Have Increased in Recent Years

10 Companion Animal Diagnostics Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 The US Dominates the Market in North America

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Awareness of Pet Health has Risen in Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Germany is the Largest Market for Companion Animal Diagnostics in Europe

10.3.2 UK

10.3.2.1 Stable Increase in Pet Ownership and Preventive Measures Against Animal Diseases Promoted By Regulatory Authorities to Drive the UK Market

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 Technological Expertise and Innovations Attract Market Players to Compete in the Market in France

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Increased Pet Adoption, Along With Better Availability of Pet Products Through Large-Scale Outlets, Supports Market Growth in Italy

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Rising Animal Health Expenditure and the Growing Number of Veterinary Facilities to Drive the Growth of This Market

10.3.6 Benelux

10.3.7 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 China Dominates the Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.2.1 Rising Demand for Imported Pet Breeds is Expected to Drive the Overall Growth of This Market

10.4.3 India

10.4.3.1 India is an Untapped Market With Large Growth Potential in Companion Animal Diagnostics

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 Rest of APAC

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.1.1 Brazil has the Third-Largest Pet Population in the World

10.5.2 Mexico

10.5.2.1 Mexico is the Second-Largest Pet Care Market in Latin America

10.5.3 Rest of Latin America

10.6 Middle East

10.6.1 Reluctance to Spend on Pet Health has Slowed the Pace of Market Growth

10.7 Africa

10.7.1 Diseases in Imported Breeds to Drive the Growth of the Market

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Growth Strategy Matrix

11.3 Market Share Analysis

11.4 Competitive Situation and Trends

11.4.1 Product Launches

11.4.2 Acquisitions

11.4.3 Partnerships

11.4.4 Expansions

11.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.5.1 Visionary Leaders

11.5.2 Innovators

11.5.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.5.4 Emerging Companies

12 Company Profiles

12.1 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

12.2 Zoetis Inc.

12.3 Heska Corporation

12.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

12.5 Virbac

12.6 Neogen Corporation

12.7 Biomrieux SA

12.8 INDICAL Bioscience GmbH (QIAGEN N.V.)

12.9 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

12.10 IDvet

12.11 Randox Laboratories, Ltd.

12.12 Mindray Medical International Limited (A Part of Excelsior Union Limited)

12.13 Skyla

12.14 Bionote Inc.

12.15 Scil Animal Care Company GmbH

12.16 Other Emerging Players

12.16.1 Urit Medical Electronic Co., Ltd.

12.16.2 Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH

12.16.3 Nova Biomedical

12.16.4 Fassisi GmbH

12.16.5 Swissavans AG

