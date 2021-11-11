Companion Diagnostics Market size worth $ 10 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 13% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Companion Diagnostics Market" By Technology Type (Frequency Immunohistochemistry, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)), By Indication (Oncology, Neurology), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Companion Diagnostics Market size was valued at USD 3.58 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 10 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 13% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=23254

Browse in-depth TOC on "Companion Diagnostics Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Companion Diagnostics Market Overview

Companion diagnostics is a medical device used along with therapeutic drugs to analyze the effect & applicability of drugs on a specific human body. Companion diagnostics are developed along with drugs for selecting or excluding groups of patients based on the characteristics of which they respond to the therapy. This device helps the healthcare professional to analyze whether a particular treatment is beneficial to the patient.

Recently, in 2020, Roche received FDA approval for Cobas EGFR Mutation Test v2 companion diagnostic for EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of lung cancer. Companion Diagnostic (CDx) is a clinical test co-developed with a therapeutic drug for screening the responders and non-responders to that particular drug. It is done in order to identify a patient group that can or cannot be treated with that corresponding drug. CDx helps practitioners to determine the benefits, side effects, and risks associated with the intake of therapeutic drugs, thereby ensuring patient safety.

The increasing preferences for targeted therapies, growing applications of personalized medicines, higher prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing incidences of allergies in patients due to side effects of medicines; give rise to the development of customized CDx, thereby propagating the growth of the global Companion Diagnostics Market Additionally, the benefits offered by CDx test such as cost-effectiveness, high sensitivity, fast and accurate results in fewer time frames; further, escalate the growth of Companion Diagnostics Market.

Key Developments

On May 2021 , QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) announced the launch of an expanded scope of companion diagnostic (CDx) claims for the therascreen® KRAS RGQ PCR Kit (therascreen KRAS Kit) after it received U.S. regulatory approval as a companion diagnostic to aid in the identification of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients that may be eligible for treatment with LUMAKRASTM (sotorasib), a newly approved therapy developed and marketed by Amgen Inc. (AMGN).

, QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) announced the launch of an expanded scope of companion diagnostic (CDx) claims for the therascreen® KRAS RGQ PCR Kit (therascreen KRAS Kit) after it received U.S. regulatory approval as a companion diagnostic to aid in the identification of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients that may be eligible for treatment with LUMAKRASTM (sotorasib), a newly approved therapy developed and marketed by Amgen Inc. (AMGN). In January 2020 , QIAGEN N.V. and Amgen collaborated with the aim to develop tissue-based companion diagnostics for the identification of patients with cancers that have the KRAS G12C mutation.

, QIAGEN N.V. and Amgen collaborated with the aim to develop tissue-based companion diagnostics for the identification of patients with cancers that have the KRAS G12C mutation. In April 2019 , Myriad Genetics, Inc. (US) and AstraZeneca plc (UK) and Merck Group ( Germany ) entered into a partnership, to identify unmet medical needs in men related to metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and expand the company's patient access in the market.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Abbott Laboratories Molecular, Inc., Agilent (Dako Denmark A/S), ARUP Laboratories, Inc., BioMerieux, Danaher Corporation (Leica Microsystems), Foundation Medicine, Inc., Myriad Genetics, Inc., Roche (Ventana Medical Systems, Inc), Thermo Fisher Scientific (Life Technologies Corporation), QIAGEN N.V.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Companion Diagnostics Market On the basis of Technology Type, Indication, and Geography.

Companion Diagnostics Market, By Technology Type

Frequency Immunohistochemistry



Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)



Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)



In Situ Hybridization



Others

Companion Diagnostics Market, By Indication

Oncology



Neurology



Others

Companion Diagnostics Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market By Device Type (IVD Devices, Diagnostic Imaging Devices, Cardiovascular Devices), By Service (Device Development and Manufacturing Services, Quality Management Services, Final Goods Assembly Services), By Class of Device (Class I Medical Devices, Class II Medical Devices, Class III Medical Devices), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Flow Cytometry Market By Technology (Cell-Based Flow Cytometry, and Bead-Based Flow Cytometry), By Product And Service (Instruments, Reagents and Consumables, Services, Software), By End-User (Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories, Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Companies), By Application (Industrial Applications, Clinical Applications, and Research Applications), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Virtual Reality In Healthcare Market By End-Use (Research And Diagnostics, Laboratories, Hospitals And Clinics), By Application (Patient Care Management, Education And Training, Fitness Management), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Transplant Diagnostics Market By Technology (Molecular array, Non molecular array), By Products and Services (Instruments, Reagents and consumables, Software and services), By End-User (Hospitals and transplants centers, Commercial service providers), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top 10 Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Companies pushing latent capacity for patients' recuperation

Visualize Companion Diagnostics Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Verified Market Research