Companjon Named as INSURTECH100 Leader Innovating the Global Insurance Industry

"We are honored to be named an INSURTECH100 company as one of the worlds' most innovative insurtechs of 2021," said Companjon CEO Matthias Naumann. "Having our business model, digital lifestyle solutions and advanced technology setup recognized as most likely to succeed in the insurance landscape proves that digital businesses need to consider offering insurance add-ons that meet their customers' needs and desires. Leveraging this opportunity will fuel their ecosystems, empower their customers, differentiate from the competition and significantly grow their business."

"After launching only last year, Companjon is making big headway in the industry transforming the way people think about insurance," said Fintech Global CEO Richard Sachar. "Bringing a successful business model from Asia to Europe, developing unique insurance add-ons that match peoples' lifestyles while acting as both the risk carrier and tech distributor makes the company one to watch over the next year."

"This recognition is a significant milestone for Companjon. As an early strategic partner, ZA Tech has worked closely with Companjon to develop unique, tech-driven solutions that are highly successful in the Asia market and making them accessible to the European market. I anticipate a successful future for Companjon and we're very excited to continue innovating the insurance landscape together," said General Manager of ZA Tech, Adrien Lebegue.

"We're delighted to hear that Companjon is selected as a global INSURTECH100 company," said CEO of Sixsentix, Filip Milikic. "Sixsentix was an early partner of Companjon, delivering quality assurance and agile software testing for their advance setup. It's exciting to be part of their growth journey and we're looking forward to supporting their continued success in delivering innovative solutions at scale."

About Companjon

Companjon is Europe's leading tech venture specializing in innovative add-on insurance that is 100% digital and hassle-free. Its highly successful business model allows Companjon to partner with leading industry providers and digital businesses to bring fast, flexible, and fully automated insurance add-ons to their customers' online bookings and purchases - giving them a peace of mind if plans change. Recognized by Forbes as "a tech-driven disruptor that is changing the way people think about insurance", Companjon is reinventing insurance. Learn more at www.companjon.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1668386/INSURTECH100_Companjon.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1514140/Companjon_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Companjon

Related Links

https://www.companjon.com/

