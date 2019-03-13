Company Driver Pay Increased at Barr-Nunn Transportation

These raises include starting pay rates as high as $0.62 per Practical mile for solo OTR drivers. Regional drivers can earn a starting pay rate of $0.59 per Practical mile.

One of Barr-Nunn's cornerstone driver programs is their CSA Safety Bonus that all company drivers are eligible to earn every 90 days. This program currently pays $825 per driver for Teams and $725 for solo drivers every 90 days plus 1 day of Paid Time Off (Vacation) as well every 90 days. Barr-Nunn also offers a Free rider program to Company drivers from day 1 of employment.

"Our goal is and always has been to hire and retain the safest most professional drivers. To accomplish this goal we need to offer superior pay, well equipped late model equipment, substantial home time, excellent health insurance and a 401(k) that allows our drivers to retire in comfort after many years on the road." said Jeff Blank, Barr-Nunn's Director of Recruitment.

About Barr-Nunn: Celebrating its 36th year, Barr-Nunn Transportation Inc. is regarded as one of the country's best-managed truckload carriers. They have been the industry innovator in driver pay and benefits packages for years. Barr-Nunn has a reputation for respecting its drivers and working diligently to anticipate and meet their needs. For more information about Barr-Nunn Transportation visit their website at: www.barrnunntruckingjobs.com or call 888-999-7576.

SOURCE Barr-Nunn Transportation

