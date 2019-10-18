Comparative SWOT & Strategy Focus of the Global Top 4 Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engine Manufacturers: GE Aviation, Pratt & Whitney, Rolls Royce, Safran
Oct 18, 2019, 13:15 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Comparative SWOT & Strategy Focus - 2019-2023 - Global Top 4 Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engine Manufacturers - GE Aviation, Pratt & Whitney, Rolls Royce, Safran" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 2019 annual edition of this report provides a comprehensive Comparative SWOT framework & Strategy Focus Analysis on the World's Top 4 Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engine Manufacturers. The report analyzes the overall, Near to Medium Term Strategy Focus and provides insights into the Key Strategies & Plans being developed by the Engine manufacturers for the near to medium-term horizon.
The framework analyzes the Strengths & Weaknesses of the Engine OEMs from a standalone as well as relative perspective based on a comprehensive analysis of:
- Product Portfolio & its Strategic Positioning
- Breadth & Depth of Presence across Key Markets, Segments & Programs
- Analysis of overall Cost Base, Structure & its Management
- Analysis of Revenue streams, Resource Base & Key Competencies
- Profitability, Key Profit Sources, Growth & Trend Analysis
- Capital & Ownership Structure and Financial Strength
- Key Competitor Analysis across Market Segments & Degree of Competitive Intensity
- Competitive Market Positioning across Key Global Markets, Segments & Market Share
- Overall Strategy Focus, R&D Strategy, Technological Strength & Capabilities
Report Excerpts:
- Commercial Aviation in growth phase with global passenger air traffic growth driving demand for new commercial aircraft incorporating latest engines and cutting edge technologies
- Engine manufacturers, buoyed by the huge order backlog & visibility of order book positions, are ramping up production output to meet delivery timelines
- Complex & challenging global macroeconomic environment marked by the ongoing wave of protectionism with flaring up of trade wars and slowing down of world economy, pose serious challenges over the near term to passenger traffic and cargo business
- Airlines profitability under pressure with rising input costs and slowing demand
- Engine OEMs focusing significantly on the development of hybrid-electric propulsion technologies for commercial & general aviation applications
- Urban Aerial Mobility and resurgence of Supersonic air travel amongst key, upcoming growth areas for the engine manufacturers
Key Topics Covered:
Section 1: Business Structure & Snapshot - For each of the Top 4 Commercial Aircraft Engine Manufacturers
- Founded
- Headquartered
- Business Segments
- Employees
- Revenues
- Market Capitalization
- Key Executives
- Shareholding/Ownership Pattern & Structure
Section 2: Financial Performance Snapshot - For each of the 4 Key Engine OEMs
- Revenue Base & Growth Trend
- Revenues Split by Key Segments
- Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions
- Gross Earnings & Margin Trend
- Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend
- Return on Sales Trend
- Profitability Growth Trend
- Cash Flow from Operations
- R&D Expenditure Trend
- CAPEX Trend
- Order Intake & Deliveries Trend
- Order Backlog Position & Growth Trend
Section 3: SWOT Analysis - For each of the 4 Key Industry Players
- Strengths to be Leveraged
- Weaknesses to be worked on
- Opportunities to be capitalized upon
- Threats to be negated & mitigated
Section 4: Comparative Analysis of Strengths
- Pratt & Whitney Inc.
- GE Aviation
- Rolls Royce Holdings plc
- Safran SA (CFM International)
Section 5: Comparative Analysis of Weaknesses
- Pratt & Whitney Inc.
- GE Aviation
- Rolls Royce Holdings plc
- Safran SA (CFM International)
Section 6: Strategy Focus across OEMs - Near to Medium Term - For the Top 4 Engine Manufacturers
- Pratt & Whitney Inc.
- GE Aviation
- Rolls Royce Holdings plc
- Safran SA (CFM International)
Section 7: Analysis of Key Strategies & Plans for the Engine OEMs
- Analysis Coverage:
- Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans
- Market Specific Strategies & Plans
- R&D Strategies & Plans
- Growth Strategies & Plans
- Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans
- Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans
- Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans
- Financial Strategies & Plans
- Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs
- Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives
Section 8: Global Commercial Aircraft Engines Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics
- Driving Forces
- Restraining Forces
Section 9: Key Market & Technology Trends
Section 10: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors
Section 11: Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engines - Strategic Market Outlook through 2038
- Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Aviation Turbofan Engines
- Demand Growth Projections for Aviation Turbofan Engines: 2019-2038
- Engines Production Forecasts - in Numbers
- Value of Projected Engines Production over the forecast period
- Aviation Turbofan Engines Demand Forecast by Thrust Class - 2019-2038 - Units
- Aviation Turbofan Engines Demand Forecast by Thrust Class - 2019-2038 - Deliveries Value
- Engines Deliveries Split Forecast for Key Geographic Markets & Regions - 2019-2038 - Engine Units
- Engine Deliveries Forecast for Key Geographic Markets & Regions - 2019-2038 - Deliveries Value
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w8lbay
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
