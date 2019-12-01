Compare Cyber Monday 2019 Shark Vacuum Deals: Best Apex, ION, Rocket & Navigator Savings Identified by Retail Fuse

BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the top Cyber Monday Shark deals for 2019? Deals experts at Retail Fuse have compared savings on robot, stick, cordless, upright, handheld and corded vacuums and steam mops and are listing the best live deals below.

Best Shark deals:

Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. Check out Amazon's Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Shark is known for their high quality corded and cordless vacuum cleaners, steam mops, and irons. With an XL dust cup and more suction, the Shark ION Robot R87 delivers better power and capacity. The original Shark Steam Pocket Mop makes steam cleaning even better, thanks to the two-sided mop head. Their Shark Rocket Cordless Stick Vacuum combines powerful suction with cordless convenience to deliver deep cleaning on all floor types. Last but not least, Shark APEX Upright with DuoClean and the Navigator Lift-Away Professional vacuums take on small, large, and stuck-on particles from floors and carpets.

About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Retail Fuse