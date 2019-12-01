Compare Cyber Monday Sonos Deals for 2019: Sonos Playbar, Play:5, Beam & One Speaker & Soundbar Sales Researched by Deal Stripe
Dec 01, 2019, 11:00 ET
BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the best Cyber Monday Sonos deals of 2019? Deal Stripe monitor savings on Sonos Playbar, Beam, Play:1, Play:5, One and Move speakers and soundbars over Cyber Monday and are sharing their top picks for shoppers below.
Best Sonos speaker & soundbar deals:
- Save up to 20% on a wide range of Sonos speakers, soundbars & home theater audio at the Sonos Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale - save on Sonos speakers, soundbars, surround sound & amps at the Sonos.com sale (valid through 12/2)
- Save up to $170 on Sonos One, Move, & Play wireless speakers & bundles at Amazon - check live prices on top-rated Sonos smart speakers
- Save up to 24% on top-rated Sonos speakers and soundbars at Amazon - check live prices on best-selling Sonos Beam, One, Play:1, Play:5 & Playbar speakers and soundbars
- Save on a wide range of Sonos speakers, soundbars & home theater systems at Walmart
- Save up to $280 on Sonos soundbars & surround sound sets at the Sonos Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale - check the latest deals on the best-selling Sonos Beam, Playbase, 5.1 Surround sets & Playbar soundbars at the Sonos Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale (valid through 12/2)
- Save up to $280 on Sonos Subs & Sonos Amps - at the Sonos Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale (valid through 12/2)
- Save on Sonos One, Move, & Sonos Play:1 & Play:5 speakers - at the Sonos Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale (valid through 12/2)
- Save up to $118 on Sonos Connect & Playbase audio receivers & home theater systems at Amazon - check live prices on top of the line Sonos receivers and home theater systems
- Save $80 on the Sonos Beam soundbar at Walmart
- Save $100 on the Sonos Beam Smart TV soundbar - limited time deal available at Amazon
- Save $170 on the Sonos Playbar Soundbar wireless speaker - limited time deal available at Amazon
Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. Visit Amazon's Cyber Monday page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page for their latest deals. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Sonos is a brand best known in the home speaker market. The Sonos One is highly recommended for any type of home or office space with its quality microphones and built-in Amazon Alexa. The Sonos Beam soundbar delivers more features for people who often use voice assistants. The Sonos Playbar is another solid choice even as an older model. The newer Sonos Play:1 and Play:5 provide significant upgrades to the Sonos Playbar at a considerable price point.
Sonos carries a wide array of top quality speakers, soundbars, receivers and home theater systems. Holiday shoppers can avail of the best selling Sonos One, Move, Beam, Playbar, Play:5 and Play:1 at lower prices during Cyber Monday at Amazon and the Sonos online store.
