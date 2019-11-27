Compare DJI Black Friday 2019 Deals: Best DJI Mavic Air, Mavic Pro, & Spark Savings Identified by Retail Egg

BOSTON, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Find all the best DJI deals for Black Friday 2019. The list below contains links to the top DJI Spark, Mavic Pro, Air & Phantom deals, as reviewed and updated by the team at Retail Egg.

Those who are searching for a camera drone for aerial photography has several options with DJI. The best overall for beginners or casual users is the DJI Mavic Air with a max camera resolution of 4k video and 12MP stills. Professional aerial photographers appreciate more the Hasselblad camera on the DJI Mavic Pro 2 for 20MP stills. The DJI Spark suits selfie-lovers best thanks to FaceAware technology whilst the DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 is useful for surveillance.

Online shoppers purchased an astounding one million toys and 700,000 fashion items from Amazon.com during the first 9 hours of Black Friday 2018. Amazon displayed their customer-centric approach by offering free shipping to all US customers during last year's holiday sales season.

Market research company eMarketer forecasts a 33% increase in Walmart's online sales in 2019. Overtaking Apple's spot in 2018, Walmart is the third biggest online retailer in the US, trailing e-commerce giants Amazon and eBay.

