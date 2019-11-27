Compare DJI Black Friday 2019 Deals: Best DJI Mavic Air, Mavic Pro, & Spark Savings Identified by Retail Egg
Check out our list of the top DJI Black Friday 2019 deals and save on DJI Mavic Air, Pro & Phantom professional quadcopters
BOSTON, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Find all the best DJI deals for Black Friday 2019. The list below contains links to the top DJI Spark, Mavic Pro, Air & Phantom deals, as reviewed and updated by the team at Retail Egg.
Best DJI deals:
- Save up to 45% on a wide range of DJI Mavic, Spark & Phantom drones - click the link to check the full range of DJI drones and accessories on sale now at Walmart
- Save up to $450 on DJI Mavic Pro, Mavic Air, Mavic Mini, Spark & Phantom professional and hobby drones at Amazon - including savings on bundles, travel kits & accessories
- Save up to 40% on DJI drones, handheld gimbals & VR goggles - at DJI.com Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale
- Save up to $400 on the DJI Mavic 2 Pro & more top-rated DJI Mavic drones at Walmart - check the latest deals available now at Walmart on the Mavic Pro, Mavic Air & Mavic 2 Pro, including bundle deals
- Save up to $350 on the DJI Mavic 2 Pro & more Mavic drones at the DJI Black Friday sale - check the latest deals on Mavic Air, Mavic 2, Mavic Pro Platinum & 4K models
- Save up to $100 on DJI Osmo Pocket & Action Cams - at the DJI Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale
Black Friday sales run for a limited time. Visit Amazon's Black Friday page and Walmart's Deal Drop page for their latest deals. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Those who are searching for a camera drone for aerial photography has several options with DJI. The best overall for beginners or casual users is the DJI Mavic Air with a max camera resolution of 4k video and 12MP stills. Professional aerial photographers appreciate more the Hasselblad camera on the DJI Mavic Pro 2 for 20MP stills. The DJI Spark suits selfie-lovers best thanks to FaceAware technology whilst the DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 is useful for surveillance.
Which store has the best Black Friday deals? Retail giants Walmart and Amazon deliver the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on the widest selection of products.
Online shoppers purchased an astounding one million toys and 700,000 fashion items from Amazon.com during the first 9 hours of Black Friday 2018. Amazon displayed their customer-centric approach by offering free shipping to all US customers during last year's holiday sales season.
Market research company eMarketer forecasts a 33% increase in Walmart's online sales in 2019. Overtaking Apple's spot in 2018, Walmart is the third biggest online retailer in the US, trailing e-commerce giants Amazon and eBay.
