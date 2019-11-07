Compare Robot Vacuum Black Friday 2019 Deals: Best Early Shark, Roomba, Samsung & ILIFE Robot Vacuum Cleaner Savings Identified by Consumer Articles
Compare early iRobot Roomba, Shark ION, Samsung POWERbot, ILIFE, Neato & Eufy Black Friday 2019 deals and save now on top robotic vacuum cleaners
Nov 07, 2019, 01:58 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Find the best early robot vacuum cleaner Black Friday deals listed below, including instant savings on the latest Roomba, Shark ION, Neato & ILIFE robot vacuum models.
Best robot vacuum deals:
- Save up to $200 on iRobot Roomba, Shark ION, Neato, Eufy, Samsung POWERbot & ILIFE robot vacuums at Amazon - check live deals available on top rated robot vacuums
- Save up to 40% on Shark ION, iRobot Roomba, Samsung POWERbot, Neato, ILIFE & Eufy robot vacuum cleaners at Walmart.com
- Save up to $230 on Neato Botvac robot vacuums at Amazon - check live prices on best-selling Neato D4, D6 & D7 connected robotic vacuum cleaners with LaserSmart technology, zone cleaning & multi-floor mapping
- Save up to $190 on Roomba Robot Vacuum & Braava jet® Robot Mop bundle deals at iRobot.com - bundles available on Roomba i7, i7+, 960, e5 paired with Braava jet mops
- Save up to 42% off on Shark Navigator, ION, Apex & Rocket upright, cordless & robot vacuums - save on top-rated Shark vacuums and steam mops at Walmart.com
- Save up to 32% on Eufy BoostIQ Robovac cleaners at Amazon - save on top-rated robot vacuums with 1300Pa to 2000Pa suction power and triple filter systems
- Save up to $300 on Roomba robot vacuums and Braava robot mops at the early Walmart Black Friday sale - check deals available on the Roomba 980, 960, 690, Braava jet M6 and more
- Save up to $150 on Samsung POWERbot robot vacuums at Amazon - check live prices on robotic vacuums with self-cleaning brushes, onboard cameras, intelligent power control and recharge & resume features
Best traditional vacuum deals:
- Save up to $150 off on a wide range of cordless, upright & robot vacuum cleaners at Amazon - including savings on Dyson, Shark, Bissell & Miele vacuums
- Save up to $110 on Dyson vacuums at Walmart - includes deals on Dyson V8, V7, V6 cordless vacuums
- Save up to 42% off on Shark Navigator, Apex & Rocket upright, cordless & robot vacuums - save on top-rated Shark vacuums and steam mops at Walmart.com
- Save up to $200 on Shark Neato, Eufy, Rooma and ILIFE robot vacuums at Amazon - check deals available on top rated robot vacuums
- Save up to 40% off on Shark, Bissell, Dirt Devil & Roomba vacuum cleaners at Walmart - including discounts on top-rated cordless & robot vacuums
- Save up to 47% on Dyson vacuum cleaners, Supersonic hair dryers and Pure Cool air purifiers at Amazon - including savings on top-rated Dyson cordless vacuums
Black Friday sales run for a limited time.
With the introduction of the iRobot Roomba, robot vacuums started to become a mainstream product. The Shark Ion line aims to compete with a model that lasts one hour more while ILife vacuums have a wet mopping mode. Neato introduced a D-shaped form not seen in other robots before whilst eufy has some of the quietest models around. Tech leader Samsung has also released the Samsung POWERbot line in order not to fall behind.
Why is Black Friday called Black Friday? Black Friday is infamous for the shopping frenzy caused by large discounts offered by nearly every retail outlet during the Thanksgiving weekend. The name is said to derive from this day of traffic jams, jammed city streets and general mayhem.
