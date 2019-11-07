Compare Robot Vacuum Black Friday 2019 Deals: Best Early Shark, Roomba, Samsung & ILIFE Robot Vacuum Cleaner Savings Identified by Consumer Articles

BOSTON, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Find the best early robot vacuum cleaner Black Friday deals listed below, including instant savings on the latest Roomba, Shark ION, Neato & ILIFE robot vacuum models.

With the introduction of the iRobot Roomba, robot vacuums started to become a mainstream product. The Shark Ion line aims to compete with a model that lasts one hour more while ILife vacuums have a wet mopping mode. Neato introduced a D-shaped form not seen in other robots before whilst eufy has some of the quietest models around. Tech leader Samsung has also released the Samsung POWERbot line in order not to fall behind.

Why is Black Friday called Black Friday? Black Friday is infamous for the shopping frenzy caused by large discounts offered by nearly every retail outlet during the Thanksgiving weekend. The name is said to derive from this day of traffic jams, jammed city streets and general mayhem.

